September 1, 2019

Tasty Tomes

The latest books for local food and wine lovers

Natural Wine for the People

Alice Feiring’s new guide to natural wine states its case with a pithy voice, easy definitions, tips and tricks for sourcing the best wines, whimsical illustrations, a definitive list to producers and bottlings, and an appendix featuring the top U.S. shops and restaurants specializing in natural wine. Potter/Ten Speed. Aug. 6, 2019. 176 pages.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook

Tyler and Kim Malek of Portland’s Salt & Straw (with writer JJ Goode) are celebrating their delicious ice cream with a new cookbook featuring their incredibly easy-to-make base and variations to make your ice cream as cool and funky as theirs. Clarkson Potter. April 30, 2019. 240 pages.

The Little Local Portland Cookbook

Danielle Centone’s charming cookbook brings the essential flavors of the Rose City to your table. From special coffee drinks and brunch dishes like huckleberry hotcakes, to Oregon bay shrimp cocktail, skirt steak with Pinot sauce and Dungeness crab cioppino, you’ll find recipes for every meal. Countryman Press. Aug. 20, 2019. 80 pages.

POK POK Noodles

From chef and bestselling author Andy Ricker (with JJ Goode) comes this new definitive guide to the most delicious and time-honored noodle dishes of Thailand with recipes anyone can make at home. Filled with stunning food and location photography, and engaging storytelling, this book is becoming an instant classic for lovers of Thai food and culture. Ten Speed Press. May 21, 2019. 272 pages.

Grasping the Grape

While drinking wine can be a pure delight, learning about it isn’t always as easy. James Beard Award-winning humorist and sommelier Maryse Chevriere wants to help. Featuring profiles of more than 30 of the world’s most prominent grapes, this guide gives you the quick and quick-witted download on all the essentials. Hardie Grant. Aug. 20, 2019. 176 pages.