May 1, 2019

Taste Oregon Wine | Memorial Weekend

Check out these special tastings throughout the state

Portland Metro

Portland

Angel Vine @ Seven Bridges

May 25 (1 to 5 p.m.) We’ll be pouring Angel Vine wines with our friends at Seven Bridges. Our wines produced from Zinfandel, Petie Sirah, Primitivo and Mourvedre will be the feature. Fee: $15.

2303 N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-969-7209 • www.angelvine.net

Division Winemaking Co.

May 25 (3 to 6 p.m.) Join us for the Collective’s exclusive wine tasting event of the spring! #Vinlandia will feature a tasting extravaganza of newly released wine from each of our urban winemakers who share our urban wine space to produce their wines! Tasting Fee: $15 (in advance); $20 (at the door).

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • www.divisionwineco.com

Fullerton Wines

May 25 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 26 (noon to 8 p.m.) We bring wine country to the city for Memorial Weekend and beyond. Fee: $15 (core flight); $15 (reserve flight); $25 (core + reserve flight).

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-544-1378 • www.fullertonwines.com

Helioterra Wines

May 25 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join us at our new urban winery in SE Portland! We will feature our latest releases and wine specials. Your fee includes at least five wines, appetizers and a coupon to return for a private tasting.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-757-58881 • www.helioterrawines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Experience wine country without the drive! Memorial Day Weekend is one of only two weekends a year when we pour ALL of our wines! May 27: $18 and includes wine tasting of 10 to 12 wines, including new releases, appetizers, live music and a logo glass. Non-alcoholic options and discounted admission available for designated drivers. Advance Ticket Purchase is not required, but take advantage of our early bird pricing and pre-purchase by May 24 to save $4 per person. Schedule of musicians: Saturday: Scott Gallegos, 5 to 8 p.m.; Sunday: Steve Hale, 2 to 5 p.m.; Monday: Beth Willis, 2 to 5 p.m

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Seven Bridges Winery

May 25–27 (4 to 7 p.m.) Join us for wine tasting and small bites.

2303 N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-203-2583 • www.sevenbridgeswinery.com

Sandy

Buddha Kat Winery

May 24 (4 to 8 p.m.) Chardonn-Yay! An evening of Art & Wine. Hosted by Buddha Kat Winery, art show from Mt. Hood Art Online.

17020 Ruben Lane, Sandy

503-668-3124 • www.buddhakatwinery.com

East Willamette Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard and Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste estate-made wines with small bites to enjoy in the Vintner’s Garden. New wines to be released. Tasting fee: $10.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • www.pilusowines.com

Aurora

Aurora Colony Vineyards

May 25 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 26 (noon to 6.p.m.) Join us for Memorial Weekend in the tasting room.

21338 Oak Lane N.E., Aurora

503-678-3390 • www.auroracolonyvineyards.com

Molalla

Alexeli Vineyard & Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us in the tasting room to celebrate the holiday weekend with the release of our 2018 rosé.

35803 S. Highway 213, Molalla

503-829-6677 • www.alexeli.com

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring 11 single-vineyard estate wines, four Pinot Noirs. Wood-fire pizza fresh from the hearth with your favorite toppings. Intimate and cozy. Vast valley views. Plenty of parking. Picnic seating. Fee: $20 (refundable with purchase).

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com

King’s Raven Winery

May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for an open house. Tasting fee: $10 (includes six wines of your choice).

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • www.kingsravenwine.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

May 25–27 (1 to 4 p.m.) Our chef will create an optional lunch buffet for $20. Stroll our gardens with a glass of our Grenache rosé or our Pinot Noir and enjoy the spring. Tasting fee: $10.

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Live music daily, 1 to 4 p.m. Family- and -pet friendly with parking for large vehicles. Snacks and picnic lunches welcome. Fee: $10 (includes logo glass, 15-plus tastes, 25% off cases, mix or match).

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Sublimity

Silver Falls Vineyards

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Estate-grown wines, including Pinot Noir, Marechal Foch, red blend, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer, white blend, dessert, Port and Champagne styles. Fee: $5 (waived with wine purchase).

4972 Cascade Highway S.E., Sublimity

503-769-5056 • www.silverfallsvineyards.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring a flight of 6 wines $10 per adult. Picnics welcome.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Time to break out our whites in time for Memorial Day! New releases, light nibbles, live music on Saturday and Sunday. We look forward to seeing you there! Tasting Fee: $20–$30 (waived upon each $75 purchase).

20121 S.W. Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 • www.coopermountainwine.com

Hamacher Wines

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for our Open House! Enjoy a flight of four wines + charcuterie for $25 at the closest tasting room to Portland.

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-852-7200 • www.hamacherwines.com

Carlton

00 Wines @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.00wines.com

00 Wines @ Pike Road

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small-Producer Speakeasy. Pike Road hosts 00 Wines, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Suzor Wines. www.smallproducerwinetasting.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (club members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

www.00wines.com

Andrew Rich Wines @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.andrewrichwines.com

Anne Amie Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at our beautiful estate vineyard for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be featuring a special wine flight and offering holiday weekend discounts on wine purchases. Fee: $20 (complimentary for members).

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503 864 2991 • www.anneamie.com

Asilda @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.asildawinery.com

Barking Frog Winery

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Please join us for the spring release of our latest wines. Specializing in Italian varietals, Syrahs, Cab Franc, Cab Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Pinot Noir. Small bites provided. Fee: $15. Closed Monday.

118 .W Main Street, Carlton

503-702-5029 • www.barkingfrogwinery.com

Belle Pente

May 19; May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Semi-annual Open House, new releases and library selections. Fee: $20.

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-852-9500 • www.bellepente.com

Cana’s Feast Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you out to the winery to explore our rich history of crafting a variety of unique Northwest wines. Experience our warm hospitality and spectacular views of the Coast Range from our patio. Food will be available for purchase; see website for more info.

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • www.canasfeastwinery.com

Carlton Cellars

May 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Weekend: Be the first to taste our 2018 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011 through 2017 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. Fee: $20. Memorial Weekend: Walk the cellar and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying delicious bites and our award-winning wines featuring estate-grown Pinot Noir and Auxerrois. New this year, Carlton Cellars Marketplace featuring arts and craft booths from local artists.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

Carlton Winemakers Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com

Chris James Cellars

May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a picturesque drive through wine country to visit our tasting room located on our estate vineyard. Wonder the 16 acres of vines to see breathtaking views of Mount Hood or simply relax on the deck. Enjoy complimentary charcuterie and our award-winning wines.

12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton

503-852-1135 • www.chrisjamescellars.com

De Ponte Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring current releases, including our Melon de Bourgogne and Lonesome Rock Ranch Pinot Noir. Also selling our famous LRR grass-fed beef burgers (Saturday only).

209 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3014 • www.depontecellars.com

Dominio IV Wines

May 25–27 (noon to 4:30 p.m.) After a barn stands for a hundred years in humble service, the question of what you can do for it emerges. We are proud to pour our family’s wines in our restored century barn with beautiful old bones. Please join us celebrating “things built well to last long.” Tasting Fee: $25.

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

971-261-7781 • www.dominiowines.com

Elevee Winegrowers @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.eleveewines.com

Hamacher Wines @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.hamacherwines.com

K & M Wines / Alchemy Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Relax and taste in our speakeasy-vibe wine lounge in Carlton. Experience Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from 36-year-old vines. Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Rosé and Viognier, too. Live music both Saturdays with light food to complement. —Ken and Mauro (K & M). Tasting Fee: $15.

128 W Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • www.kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars

May 24–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) This Memorial Day Weekend, come sample and celebrate the release of our 2018 Canary Hill Rosé as well as cellar selections of single-vineyard Pinot Noir at our tasting room in downtown Carlton! Tasting Fee: $20.

120 N. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Laurel Ridge Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Special: Flight of five limited-release wines for $15, including some member-only exclusives. Domestic cheese pairing flights available for an additional $5 per person.

13301 N.E. Kuehne Road, Carlton

503-852-7050 • www.laurelridgewinery.com

Lavinea @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.lavinea.com

Lazy River @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.lazyrivervineyard.com

Lemelson Vineyards

May 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste a flight of our estate Pinot Noir and refreshing white wines while taking in the surrounding vineyard views. Receive a complimentary logo wine cup with admission. Lawn games will be out, so come prepared to play!

12020 N.E. Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • www.lemelsonvineyards.com

Marshall Davis

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us to taste our new 2017 releases with the winemaker. Tasting Fee: $15.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3086 • www.marshalldaviswine.com

Matzinger Davies @ Pike Road

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small-Producer Speakeasy. Pike Road hosts 00 Wines, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Suzor Wines. www.smallproducerwinetasting.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (club members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

www.matzingerdavies.com

Megan Anne Cellars @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.meganannecellars.com

Merriman @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.merrimanwines.com

MonksGate Vineyard

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A Dirt to Glass experience, savor our small-lot estate wines surrounded by vineyard and coastal range views, as well as our (very) rustic barn! Enjoy a glass on the picnic lawn, weather permitting. Pairings include Dad’s famous smoked turkey and local artisan fare. Tasting Fee: $15.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • www.monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, join five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers for this special event. 00 Wines, Pike Road, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Suzor Wines. www.smallproducerwinetasting.splashthat.com Tasting Fee $25, $15 Wine Club Members.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

www.pikeroadwines.com

Project M @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.projectmwines.com

Project M @ Pike Road

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small-Producer Speakeasy. Pike Road hosts 00 Wines, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Suzor Wines. www.smallproducerwinetasting.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (club members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-583-2354 • www.projectmwines.com

Quintet Cellars @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.quintetcellars.com

Ratio Wines @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.ratiowines.com

Resonance

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our grand opening weekend. Be the first to see the breathtaking views from our tasting room as you enjoy a special tasting flight and small bites to pair. We look forward to hosting you and sharing this new space! Tasting Fee: $25.

12050 N.W. Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com

RR Wines @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.rrwines.com

Soter Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) One of the only opportunities to visit without an appointment! Guests are welcome to join us at the lodge at Mineral Springs Ranch to taste our newly released wines paired with small bites crafted by our in-house chef. No reservation required, but please RSVP. Tasting Fee: $30.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • www.sotervineyards.com

Suzor Wines @ Pike Road

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small-Producer Speakeasy. Pike Road hosts 00 Wines, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Suzor Wines. www.smallproducerwinetasting.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (club members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-593-4999 • www.suzorwines.com

Troon Carlton Wine Bar

May 25 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us to the kick-off of the summer season! On Saturday, we are starting our music series in the Carlton Courtyard. Robert Meade will be performing from 4 to 7 p.m.

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3084 • www.troonvineyard.com

Wahle @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com

WildAire Cellars @ Carlton Studio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet winemakers at the Valley’s most acclaimed winery collective. Home to 16 vintners, the Studio is “the most diverse tasting experience in Yamhill Wine Country.” Also, guest tasting: pFriem Brewery.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.wildairecellars.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

May 24-27 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We celebrate the 10th anniversary of our tasting room this weekend with a seven-year vertical Pinot Noir tasting. Enjoy 10% discount on wine purchases, even bigger case discount. Ten Pins game for kids. Treats! Raffle! Music on Saturday: the great Christopher Woitach; and Sunday: the outstanding Buddy Evans! 500 Rhodies in bloom! Wine Dog Trouble will greet you.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Dion Vineyard

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are celebrating the 40th birthday of our wonderful Old Vines Pinot Noir and the 2016 release of this beautiful wine. Come join us for light snacks and a tasting of five wines. Complimentary for wine club. Please note: CLOSED Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Tasting Fee: $20.

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • www.dionvineyard.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’re embracing the legacy of the longstanding tradition of Memorial Weekend in Wine Country with self-guided cave tours, a tasting of select wines and late spring cheer. The estate will be abloom, a gorgeous preface to the coming summer.

18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • www.archerysummit.com

Domaine de Broglie

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate Domaine de Broglie’s first Memorial Day Weekend by tasting four Pinot Noir wines from our inaugural vintage! Sip wines in our newly renovated tasting room, featuring expansive views of the Valley and an eclectic selection of vinyl on the phonograph. Tasting Fee: $25.

6475 Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-376-1600 • www.domainedebroglie.com

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) French Soul, Oregon Soil. Our winery reflects the Drouhin Family’s experience in Burgundy and Oregon. We invite you to enjoy our estate wines, handcrafted by fourth-generation winemaker Véronique Drouhin. Tasting Fee: $20.

6750 N.E. Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton

503-864-2700 • www.domainedrouhin.com

De Ponte Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pouring all current releases, including our Melon de Bourgogne, 2018 Pinot Noir Rose and brand-new 2016 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir. Last chance for 2014 vintage before it goes to library!

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • www.depontecellars.com

Domaine Serene

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) May 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a tasting at Domaine Serene.

6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

866-864-6555 • www.domaineserene.com

Hauer of the Dauen

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) We will be celebrating our 20th Anniversary. We will have case specials, food and games.

16425 S.E. Webfoot Road, Dayton

503-868-7359 • Find us on Facebook

Remy Wines

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting this Memorial Weekend.

17495 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-560-2003 • www.remywines.com

Siltstone Wines

May 17–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.);May 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Celebrate with the Myers Family in their Blacktail Vineyard! Pouring estate Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, rosé and multiple vintages of Pinot Noir. Fee: $8 (complimentary for wine club members or with bottle purchase). Light appetizers included.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Highway 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at Sokol Blosser Winery! Join us for a weekend of stellar wines, stunning vineyard views and more. Visit our website for updates as we plan for this event. Sokol Blosser glass included.

5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste our newly released wines, including our Pinot Noir rosé and listen to live music while sitting in an Adirondack chair.

We’ll also have an optional barbecue lunch and Frosé available for purchase. Take home your logo glass after tasting! No reservation required. Tasting Fee: $25.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • www.stollerfamilyestate.com

Dundee

Antica Terra

May 25 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be hosting an open house-style tasting at Antica Terra winery. Tasting Fee: $25 to $50.

979 S.W. Alder Street, Dundee

503-244-1748 • www.anticaterra.com

Argyle Winery

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend with sparkling wine at the Tasting House in Dundee. Experience includes Riedel glassware, an extensive selection of Argyle wines and small bites available for purchase. Exclusive club area for members to relax and enjoy. Tasting Fee: $30.

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • www.argylewinery.com

Arterberry Maresh @ Maresh Red Barn

May 24–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) New release of 2017 Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Martha’s White wines. Fee: $15 (refundable).

9305 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-537-1098 • www.mareshredbarn.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The views at 880 feet in the Dundee Hills are incredible. Vineyard-designate Pinot Noirs and our amazing Gris-Ling all from Bella Vida Vineyard grapes made by four different winemakers. Complimentary charcuterie and treats all weekend. Taste through the flight for $20, complimentary for any active military or veteran.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538 -9821 • www.bellavida.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

May 25–27 (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Join owners Sofia and Ryan McKay on an upscale lunch and wine experience. Only 12 guests will experience a tour to the vineyard to learn the art of winegrowing while tasting our micro-boutique wines, paired with a gourmet lunch. Call or email to reserve your seat. Fee: $80.

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

Day Wines @ Day Camp

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join the Day Wines crew for a magical weekend of lip-smacking, playful, fresh, honest wines. This is a rare opportunity to taste a dizzying array of natural wines, from cutting-edge varieties to obscure styles sure to spark conversation at your next shindig.

21160 Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 • www.daywines.com

Dobbes Family Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Kick off the season with our 2018 rosé release! Join us for live music Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m., and don’t miss our rosé-themed world of wine class Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (advance purchase required). Fee: $20; complimentary for Dobbes members and military.

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Trouvére

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Visit us for the best of Oregon Wine Country: craft coffee and espresso, gourmet bites and wine tasting. Enjoy library wines and $1 Doppios this Memorial Weekend. Domaine Trouvère is part of the Lange Estate Family of Wines and explores Rhône & Rioja varietals. Tasting Fee: $20.

110 S.W. Seventh Street A, Dundee

503-487-6370 • www.domainetrouvere.com

Duck Pond Cellars

May 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come visit our newly remodeled tasting room and taste from our award-winning menu.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • www.duckpondcellars.com

Erath Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Try our Memorial Weekend wine flight, grab a glass or a bottle, and hang out with friends and family all weekend long. Franz Bakery will be here with their whimsical food truck, the Grilled Cheese Machine, on Saturday and Sunday, serving up tasty grilled cheese bites. Before you leave, snap an instant souvenir in our photo booth to remember your day until you come see us again! Fee: $15 (includes a logo stemless glass).

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • www.erath.com

Furioso Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine and food pairing. Five wines with small bites. Fee: $35 (waived with a three-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) ; May 25 & 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Saturday: Multi-winery event. Taste many wines from seven-plus small wineries. Artisan cheeses and small bites. Fee: $25. Friday and Sunday: Holloran tasting room normal hours.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com

Lange Estate

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our heritage estate atop the prestigious Dundee Hills to experience panoramic vineyard, valley and mountain views, plus artisan cheeses and a trunk show. Celebrate the finale of Oregon Wine Month with a special OWM flight or enjoy our classic reserve line-up! Tasting Fee: $20 to $25.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com

Purple Hands Winery

May 18–19; May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) At Purple Hands Winery, we will feature several of our single-vineyard Pinot Noir wines and multiple vintages, including some recently released 2017s. Tasting fee: $20 (waived with a 2-bottle purchase). Note: the tasting room will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-9095 • www.purplehandswine.com

Torii Mor

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the un-official kick-off of summer vacation as we indulge in a special flight of wines atop the Dundee Hills curated to pair with small food bites, ending with our chocolatier and our special 2013 Syrah Port. Each guest receives a commemorative Torii Mor Burgundy glass. Fee: $20. Food and fun all weekend.

18323 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-558-2279 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Winderlea Vineyard

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Winderlea and Ninteen27 S’mores as we elevate an old classic and a few seasonal versions of the beloved s’more paired alongside our wines. We’re releasing our long-awaited 2016 Imprint Pinot Noir and pouring it with a flight of our favorites (including rosé)! Tasting Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • www.winderlea.com

Zerba Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy recent releases, including 2017 rosé. Light snacks provided. Fee: $10 (waived with purchase).

810 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-537-9463 • www.zerbacellars.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the vines, and enjoy Pinot Noir and Italian varietals we grow on our estate paired with a complimentary antipasto bar. Wine, sunshine and bocce ball makes for an Italian experience in the North Willamette Valley. Pizza available for purchase. Tasting Fee: $20.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com

David Hill Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of six wines featuring our 2016 Estate Winemaker’s Cuvée Pinot Noir and 2018 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé. Tasting Fee: $14 (complimentary for wine club members — maximum of four).

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • www.davidhillwinery.com

Montinore Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of new releases; enjoy seated patio service and shop wine specials. Tasting Fee: $15.

3663 S.W. Dilley Road, Forest Grove

503-359-5012 • www.montinore.com

Gaston

ADEA Wine

May 18; May 25 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Join ADEA and friends at ADEA Winery. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • www.adeawine.com

Big Table Farm

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are excited to introduce you to our newly released wines. The Laughing Pig Rosé is back and will be poured along with our beautiful Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah. See website for directions. Please, no dogs or large groups.

26851 N.W. Williams Canyon Road, Gaston

503-662-3129 • www.bigtablefarm.com

Clos Griotte @ ADEA

May 18; May 25 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us and friends at ADEA Winery. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-550-3538 • Facebook.com/ClosGriotte

Elk Cove Vineyards

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting room is open throughout the weekend, showcasing our newly released 2016 La Bohème Brut Rosé Sparkling Pinot Noir. Small bites, including savory popcor,n will be featured with each of the wines poured. We look forward to sharing our views with you.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

Kelley Fox Wines @ ADEA

May 18; May 25 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us and other winery friends in one room. Will be opening limited bottles paired with small bites. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-679-5786 • www.kelleyfoxwines.com

Kramer Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit Kramer this Memorial Weekend for live music on the patio with Sara McMahon Saturday and Sunday. Tasting flights will include our new releases of sparkling wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. See you there!

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • www.kramervineyards.com

Patton Valley Vineyard

May 23–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Weekend for our Vineyard Market! Stroll through our vines, glass in hand, while shopping with local food, beverage and craft vendors. Special flights, including our new Petillant Naturel. Vineyard Market on Saturday only. Tasting Fee: $10.

9449 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-985-3445 • www.pattonvalley.com

Plum Hill Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come out and enjoy our beautiful views while also enjoying some fantastic panini sandwich samples and Kettle chips! Great to pair with our whites ans reds! Tasting Fee: $10 (includes souvenir wine glass). Great sale all weekend of 30% off six bottles or more.

6505 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-359-4706 • www.plumhillwine.com

Tendril Wine Cellars

May 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tendril is being taken over by Child’s Play, one day only! Come taste the wines of Tendril’s sister brand, Child’s Play, featuring rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Malbec. Color on the tables while munching on light snacks. No appointment necessary.

3500 N.W. Bridge Farmer Road, Gaston

503-858-4524 • www.tendrilwines.com

Hillsboro

Benza Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting in a lovely setting. Enjoy wine and food on our home terrace overlooking the vineyards. Stay and stroll. We have some wonderful new wines to try, including our estate Rosé and estate Pinot Noir. Tasting Fee: $10 (waived with bottle purchase).

16740 S.W. Pinot Place, Hillsboro

415-302-7853 • www.benza.com

Blizzard Wines

May 24–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the start of summer with Blizzard Wines and Champagne Selections! Fee: $15 (includes Oregon, Washington and French wines).

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-334-8832 • www.blizzardwines.com

Freja Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Boutique, family-owned and -operated vineyard and winery established in 1988. Offering library selections and new releases of Pinot Noir, rosé and Albariño. Open to the pubic only a few times a year and by appointment. Don’t miss this opportunity! Small bites, fee waived with purchase. Tasting Fee: $15.

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • www.frejacellars.com

Provincial Vineyards @ Smith Berry Barn

May 25–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Smith Berry Barn and Provincial Vineyards have teamed to provide you with an enjoyable patio stop. Wine for you and non-alcoholic choices, such as gourmet coffee and milkshakes for the designated driver. Browse the garden plants for a possible late spring planting as well! Fee: $4 (waived for glass or bottle purchases).

24500 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro

503-332-6412 • www.provincialvineyards.com

Six Peaks

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The family of J. Albin invites you to visit us at our home vineyard nestled in the Chehalem Mountains. Enjoy high quality, small-lot Pinot, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Cab Sauv, Cab Franc and luscious sparkling wine at our spectacular setting. Tasty bites! Fun! Tasting Fee: $10.

19495 S.W. Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro

503-341-3618 • www.sixpeakswine.com

McMinnville

Biggio Hamina Cellars

May 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. Fee: $30 (taste wines from four resident wineries; refunded with a purchase of $40 or more).

1722 S.W. Highway 18 Ste. C, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • www.biggiohamina.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

May 18–19; May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Weekend: Start your celebration of spring with a vertical tasting of our stunning cool vintages along with our new spring releases. Owner and Winemaker Scott Neal has handpicked a selection of 2007, 2011, and 2013 Héritage Reserve Pinot Noirs to share as we welcome warmer weather. Fee: $20. Memorial Weekend: Celebrate the long weekend with our newly released 2018 Rustique Rosé, 2018 Pinot Gris, and our estate Pinot Noirs, all paired with delicious local fare. For this weekend, we honor our Veterans and celebrate recent 2019 graduates (21+) with complimentary tastings. This weekend, 20% of our profits will be donated to the Veterans & Families Resource Center of Oregon. Fee: $20.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 • www.cdtvineyard.com

Coleman Vineyard

May 23–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Weekend for cheese and drinks! We’ll be pouring some of our favorite current vintages alongside our new spring releases. Fee: $15.

22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMInnville

503-437-6071 • www.colemanwine.com

Denison Cellars @ Biggio Hamina

May 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. Fee: $30 (taste wines from four wineries; refunded with a purchase of $40).

1722 S.W. Highway 18, Ste. C, McMinnville

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Goodfellow Family Cellars

May 18–19; May 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open three days only this spring. Join us for our current releases and a first glimpse of the 2017 vintage. Tasting Fee: $25 (waived with purchase).

888 N.E. Eighth Avenue, McMinnville

503-939-1308 • www.goodfellowfamilycellars.com

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste our newly released 2016 Pinot Noirs and 2018 rosé.

455 N.E. Irvive, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • www.elizabethchamberscellar.com

Harper Voit

May 18; May 25 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) Come for a private tasting with Drew featuring our single-vineyard Pinot Noir and 2017 pre-releases. Wine accompanied by Loustic Catering’s exceptional bites. Reservations required as seating is very limited. Email jessica@harpervoit.com. Tasting Fee $65

707 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

503-583-4221 • www.harpervoit.com

J. Craw Cellars @ Biggio Hamina

May 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. Fee: $30 (taste wines from four resident wineries; refunded with a purchase of $40 or more).

1722 S.W. Higway 18 Ste. C, McMinnville

Martin Woods

May 18–19; May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Evan and Sarah Martin at their secluded winery in the beautiful wooded foothills of the McMinnville AVA. Artisan, meticulously crafted wines with complexity, distinction and value. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, rosé and Riesling. Fee: $20.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com

Maysara Winery/Momtazi Vineyard

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Maysara Winery this Memorial Day Weekend for a special tasting flight accompanied by food pairings. We will be releasing the 2018 vintages of our beloved white wines and Pinot Noirs. We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones! Fee: $25.

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • www.maysara.com

R. Stuart & Co. Wine Bar

May 25–27 (noon to 8 p.m.) Located in the heart of Downtown McMinnville, our Wine Bar is the perfect setting to taste through our wines and purchase wine to take home. We offer two rotating flights led by our knowledgeable and friendly staff.

528 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-472-4477 • www.rstuartandco.com

SchöneTal Cellars @ Biggio Hamina

May 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. Fee: $30 (taste wines from four resident wineries; refunded with a purchase of $40 or more).

1722 S.W. Highway 18 Ste. C, McMinnville

503-701-7774 • www.schonetalcellars.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 19 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 25 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases of Cab Franc and Bella Vista Red. The big reds you love — Petite Sirah, Mourvedre, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Grenache — plus blends and sparkling. Futures for sale! Delicious cheeses, olives and breads. Fee: $20 (members complimentary).

585 N.E. Third Street, Mcminnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

May 18–19; May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit us for Memorial Weekend as a stop along the Taste McMinnville Loop: willamettewines.com/taste-of-community. Bring your picnic lunch, doggie friends, play cornhole and taste the new releases! Tasting Fee: $15.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • www.yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Visit our tasting room to sample our award-winning wines. You may also sample library wines for an additional fee. Visit us before 1 p.m. for half-priced tastings. Cheese and charcuterie boards are available for purchase, as well. While you are here, be sure to take in an unparalleled view our vineyard, the Eola-Amity mountain range, and beyond that, the Cascades. Clear days give you a spectacular view of Mount Jefferson and Mount Hood. Fee: $25 (includes four to six wines of our currently released vintages).

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

971-901-2177 • www.youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Rediscover Adelsheim at a very Chehalem Mountains Barbecue this Memorial Weekend. Zeph Shepard from Proletariat Butchery will be chopping wood, building a big fire, and grilling wine-infused meats and veggies á la raclette. Enjoy special flights in our newly updated tasting room while taking in the vineyard views.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Join us for our annual Sensory Wine Experience, a showcase of our most limited-production wines with thoughtfully curated food pairings. Comparative tastings will tour guests through our gravity-flow winery and feature a selection of library and current releases. Tasting Fee $30 (reservations required).

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • www.alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Patio party, futures, library reserve flight, Oregon cheeses and Harley Denio’s harp-guitar (Saturday). Let’s celebrate summer days ahead!

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

May 18–19; May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Multiple vintage samples, specials. Visit without appointment. Pinot, Chardonnay and Gris. Come for the view, stay for the wine. Thirty years of deep roots organically dry farmed. Free to wine club. Easy access off Red Hills Road. Tasting Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • www.andersonfamilyvineyard.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pouring small-production Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. Fee: $20 (refunded with applicable purchase or wine club enrollment). Souvenir wine glass and light snacks.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com

Artisanal Wine Cellars

May 25 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us in the heart of historic downtown Newberg for our new releases. Spend some time with the Artisanal family … sip some new wines and enjoy some tasty small bites. Then make a day of it and enjoy the other Newberg Downtown wineries, great food and shopping! Tasting Fee: $15.

614 E. First Street, Newberg

503-537-2094 • www.artisanalwinecellars.com

August Cellars

May 18–19; May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Weekend: Marechal Foch Vertical Tasting. Taste 2002–2009 vintages; available to purchase at the event. Also tasting Foch Ports. Memorial Weekend: Studio tasting by four of the wineries at August Cellars. Jason’s Chocolates, and barrel arts and crafts by Isaac Hankel. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.augustcellars.com

Avidity Wines

May 24–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Check out the new kids on the block and help us kick off our first summer season! Only 30 minutes from Portland. Enjoy a flight of eight wines, including lighter whites, Pinot Noir and big reds. This weekend only, we will be sharing a pre-release of our recently bottled Pinot Blanc. Relax on the lawn with our charcuterie platter or kick back in an Adirondack chair and take in one the best views in the area.

33174 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-523-8345 • www.aviditywines.com

Beaux Frères

May 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House, which will feature a lineup of our current release wines alongside guests wineries Sequitur and Coattails. We will be open by appointment Memorial Day Weekend.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

May 18–19; May 25–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Sample the second release from our estate vineyard: 2018 Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir! Pre-Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekends, visit our micro-boutique, un-domaine winery—no appointment necessary. With light fare and spectacular views. Fee: $20 (refunded with a $75 per-person purchase). Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club complimentary.

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • www.bellsupwinery.com

Bergström Wines

May 25–26 (by appointment) Taste our highly lauded 2012 library wines, alongside current releases in this hosted, seated experience. Available by appointment on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (email reservations@bergstromwines.com or call 503-554-0468).

18215 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-554-0468 • www.bergstromwines.com

Bravuro Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) The best big, bold red wines in Oregon. We produce warm- and hot-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied, distinctive red wines. Taste our Zinfandel, Bordeaux blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo, Petite Sirah and Port. Man shall not live by Pinot alone. Tasting Fee: $10. Open daily.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

503-822-5116 • www.bravurocellars.com

Brick House Vineyards

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us to taste the luscious 2016 wines and talk Biodynamics® with our crew. We’ll be pouring estate-grown Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and two Gamay Noirs, plus, from the Brick House cellar, we’ll offer a random selection of older vintages for purchase. Tasting Fee: $25.

18200 Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-5136 • www.brickhousewines.com

Burner Wines @ Domaine Divio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste Burner Wines alongside Domaine Divio Wines while enjoying a delicious selection of tasty bites. Fee: $25.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-332-4005 • www.burnerwines.com

Chehalem

May 24 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); May 25 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Go big with Chehalem’s Memorial Day Weekend Magnum Madness! All weekend, we’ll be featuring a selection of special magnums. Friday night, 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy live music by Jeff Woltering. Bring your “A Game” Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m., for bingo.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • www.chehalemwines.com

Coattails @ Beaux Frères

May 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House, which will feature a lineup of our current release wines alongside guests wineries Sequitur and Coattails. We will be open by appointment Memorial Day Weekend.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

www.coattailswine.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on the patio as we welcome the summer! Enjoy sweeping views of the vineyard and surrounding hills while sipping on delicious rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir paired with scrumptious bites. Fee: $25 (complimentary for up to four people per membership).

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • www.coleneclemens.com

Domaine Divio

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Summer is here and that means only one thing: wine and sunshine! Join us on Memorial Weekend to celebrate the arrival of summer with a new wine release, live music, delicious gourmet treats and fierce Pétanque battles! Fee: $25.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • www.domainedivio.com

Et Fille Wines

May 25–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) We invite you to join us for a Memorial Day Weekend Open House to taste our current releases and a few library reserves. This is a wonderful way to kick off summer and stock up for backyard grilling with Viognier, rosé and Pinot Noir. No reservation is needed. Complimentary for Et Fille estate and wine club members; $15 fee for non-members. For the second year in a row, we are welcoming Arabella Hall of Trathen Hall Wines as part of our Guest Winemaker Series. We are fortunate to make wine together at Holloran Vineyard Wines winery and have enormous respect and affection for Arabella as a person, winemaker and business operator. She will be pouring her wines alongside ours all day on Saturday, May 25.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • www.etfillewines.com

J. Christopher Wines

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) J. Christopher winery is located in Oregon’s Northern Willamette Valley in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. It is a small winery that specializes in Pinot Noir made using the traditional methods of Burgundy. Established in 1996. Open daily. Tasting Fee: $20.

17150 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-554-9572 • www.jchristopherwines.com

L’Angolo Estate

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us to taste the latest wines in our estate tasting room.

18830 N.E. Williamson Road, Newberg

503-538-7953 • www.langoloestate.com

Lachini Vineyards

May 18 (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Weekend: Spring release! Taste and purchase: 2018 Rosé, 2018 Pinot Gris, 2017 Chardonnay, 2017 estate and cuvee Giselle Pinot Noirs, 2016 La Bestia and La Contrada Cabs! Limited ‘baller’ large formats! RSVP: info@lachinivineyards.com. Fee: $25 (members complimentary). Memorial Weekend: Come have a picnic at our beautiful estate vineyard setting. Tasting: Sparkling Rosé, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Pinot Noirs and Washington Cabs! Wood-fired pizzas, prawns and other bite pairings. Fee: $20 (non-members). Fee refundable with purchase or club sign-up.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine

May 24–27 (11 to 5 p.m.) Join us in downtown Newberg as we sample a range of really, really good Longplay Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from our vineyard, Lia’s Vineyard, in the Chehalem Mountains. Fee: $10 (cheerfully credited toward purchase of a bottle).

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com

Mad Violets

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to enjoy our scenic Chehalem Mountains tasting room this Memorial Weekend! Taste a selection of Mad Violets wines along with an assortment of small bites. Tasting fee: $25 (waived with a four-bottle purchase).

17429 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-487-7692 • www.madvioletswineco.com

Natalie’s Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese, rosé, Petit Verdot, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir and Gris, as well as other signature blends available — all handcrafted and limited. Delicious appetizers will be paired with these wines in a friendly atmosphere. Unforgettable! Tasting Fee: $15.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

Parrett Mountain Cellars

May 24–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Twelve wines. Big reds! Fee: $15 (you choose wines to taste).

33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com

Patricia Green Cellars

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Winery open house to taste the 2018 Pinot Noir futures out of barrel. We will have a spread of cheese and charcuterie to enjoy with the barrel selections. Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members). We are closed Monday, Memorial Day.

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-553-0821 • www.patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

May 25–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for a holiday flight while overlooking the beautiful Chehalem Valley. Live music by Dante Zapata, delicious food by Ember & Vine, gorgeous views and fun lawn games. No reservations needed. Tasting Fee: $25.

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • www.pennerash.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come experience our handcrafted, award-winning wines and clay art gallery. Featuring the 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, 2018 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé (including sparkling), 2016 Reserve Celilo Chardonnay and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Columbia Valley. Sit back, relax and enjoy light nibbles while browsing the gallery.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip the newest releases of our small-production wines and browse our woodworking gallery. You will even have the opportunity to interact with our estate llamas, Bonzi & Raphael.

26355 N.E. Bell Road Newberg, Newberg

503-538-0197 • www.raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Raptor Ridge invites you to stop by on Memorial Weekend and enjoy wines, including the 2018 Grüner Veltliner and rosé, and the 2015 Shea (93 pts, James Suckling). We’ll have the garage doors up, wine on tap, and charcuterie and cheese available for purchase. Fee: $20.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com

REX HILL

May 24 (5 to 8 p.m.) Special appearances, sales and offerings from REX HILL, Matzinger-Davies, Francis Tannahill, Ties that Bind and several other hard-to-find Wilamette Valley gems along with delicious barbecue and music in the gardens! Tasting Fee: $35; $20 (participating winery club members). Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

30835 N. Highway 99W, Newberg

503-538-0666 • www.rexhill.com

ROCO Winery

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Raise a glass of ROCO’s new RMS Brut Rosé this Memorial Weekend and toast to summer! Gather at the bar or relax on the patio, savoring handcrafted wines with light bites. Taste why Rollin Soles is one of Oregon’s most acclaimed winemakers! All Veterans and active service members with a military ID receive 15% off wines.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • www.rocowinery.com

Sequitur @ Beaux Frères

May 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House, featuring a lineup of our current release wines alongside guests wineries Sequitur and Coattails. We will be open by appointment Memorial Day Weekend.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

www.sequiturwine.com

Shea Wine Cellars

May 18 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors open just a few days a year, so please join us! We’ll pour barrel samples of our 2018 small-lot Pinots (available as futures), as well as our 2017 Estate Pinot and Chardonnay.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • www.sheawinecellars.com

Styring

May 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Weekend: Celebrate the release of our 2015 Estate Pinot Noir, rated 94 by Wine Enthusiast. We’ll also pour Whimsy Riesling, 2014 Signature Pinot Noir, 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon blend and a dessert wine selection. Memorial Weekend: Kick off your summer at Styring! Pouring same samples from the weekend prior, plus live, original music Saturday. Fee: $10 (refundable per bottle purchased).

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • www.styringvineyards.com

Trisaetum Winery

May 18; May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) This Memorial Day Weekend, tour Trisaetum’s barrel cave and art gallery. Taste futures of our 2018 Pinot Noir with Trisaetum’s winemaker/artist and peruse the new art collection. Five wines, food pairings, and logo glass to keep. Fee: $20.

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • www.trisaetum.com

twill cellars @ August Cellars

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste wines from several tenant wineries along with light bites. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-638-7323 • www.twillcellars.com

Utopia

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We are very excited to invite you to our Memorial Weekend Open House. To honor the occasion, we will be pouring our new 2017 Utopia Estate Pinot Noir, and other select wines and lots of great hors d’ oeuvres. We hope that you can join us for the fun!

17445 N.W. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • www.utopiawine.com

Vidon Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Take a walking tour of VIDON and taste wines in the vineyard, the winery and the tasting room – a true peek-behind-the-curtain. Wines will be paired with cheeses carefully selected by a local cheese monger who will be on site to answer all questions Saturday and Sunday.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • www.vidonvineyard.com

Sheridan

J Wrigley Vineyards

May 25–27 (Noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend wine tasting, live country music and dancing. Saturday: The Nash Brothers; Sunday and Monday: Rock N Roll Cowboys. Fee: $25 (military and club members free).

19390 S.W. Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan

503-857-8287 • www.wrigleywines.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy single-vineyard estate wines featuring small-production Pinot Noir and just-released rosé of Pinot Noir and Riesling. For an upgraded experience, join David and Tom in the cellar for an exclusive line-up, featuring the rarely opened Justina Pinot Noir. Fee: $20 to $35.

22075 SW Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • www.allorovineyard.com

Beckham Estate Vineyard

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover Parrett Mountain! Join us as we pour a collection of new release,s including Sophia’s Pinot Noir, Olivia’s Rosé, amphora Rosé and amphora Blanc. Light bites to pair with the wines. Art studio tour at 1:30. Club members +2 complimentary. Tasting Fee: $25.

30790 S.W. Heater Road, Sherwood

971-645-3466 • www.beckhamestatevineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend in our magnificent piazza and picturesque estate. A special flight includes the release of our 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir and our White Pinot Noir. Bounty boards and cheese plates for purchase. Beer on tap. Tasting Fee: $20.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • www.blakesleevineyard.com

Hawks View

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Located only 16 miles from Downtown Portland, Hawks View is the perfect destination to enjoy a relaxing day in wine country this Memorial Day Weekend. Enjoy a flight of wine on our patio overlooking the vineyards with incredible views of Mount Hood. Open daily. Tasting Fee: $20.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • www.hawksviewwinery.com

Ponzi Vineyards

May 27 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy two flights and two venue options at Collina del Sogno, our modern hilltop property with stunning views of the surrounding Avellana Vineyard and countryside. We’re featuring 2014 Ponzi Sparkling Brut Rosé and 2018 Ponzi Rosé.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com

St. Paul

Lady Hill Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy fine wines and a stunning Willamette Valley view from our patio or yard, overlooking a 1,500-acre, historic Oregon farm. Pair light bites and a little music with Bordeaux-, Rhone-, Tuscan- and Willamette-inspired varietals sourced from Washington and Oregon. Tasting Fee: $10 to $20.

8400 Champoeg Road, St. Paul

503-678-1240 • www.ladyhill.com

Tualatin

Lachini Winery & Tasting Bar

May 24–26 (10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) Hourly barrel tastings of 2018 vintage. Chill in our new winery tasting room and sip bubbles, Pinot Gris, Chard, Pinot Noir and Cabs from Washington’s Red Mountain. Artisan cheeses and breads. Fee: $20 (non-members) Fee refundable with purchase or wine club sign-up. RSVP ONLY: info@lachinivineyards.com.

19930 S.W. 112th Avenue, Tualatin

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

May 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) First Annual Campbell Lane Wine Lovers Cornhole Championship.

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

503-479-8671 • www.clwinery.com

twill cellars

May 25–27 (1 to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a flight of wines, including our newly released rosé and Chardonnay. Small bites included. Fee: $15.

21775 S.W. Ribera Lane, West Linn

503-638-7323 • www.twillcellars.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

May 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join our winemaker as we pour new releases of Cab Franc and Bella Vista Red. The big reds you love — Petite Sirah, Mourvedre, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Grenache — plus amazing blends and sparkling wines. Futures offered for sale! Delicious cheeses, olives and breads. Fee: $20 (members complimentary).

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Fairsing Vineyard

May 18–19; May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy your holiday weekend relaxing with panoramic views and our estate wines. Memorial Day Weekend festivities include a small plate with light bites to complement our current release Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and rosé of Pinot Noir. Fee: $30 (club members complimentary).

20881 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • www.fairsingvineyard.com

Gran Moraine

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) “Come taste our newly released rosé of Pinot Noir and barrel select Dropstone Chardonnay! We believe our wines are a true expression of vintage, the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, and the culture of Oregon’s north Willamette Valley.

Come visit us this Memorial Day Weekend! Tasting Fee: $20.

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

855-831-6631 • www.granmoraine.com

Roots Wine Co.

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Roots for a great weekend. Serving the finest wines and snacks, too. Fee: TBD.

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-4652 • www.roots.wine

Saffron Fields Vineyard

May 27 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Where wine intersects with art, architecture and landscape. Come indulge your senses. Fee: $25.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day for a 90-plus-point wine flight featuring Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with fantastic food pairings. Let us raise our glasses to the Veterans and soldiers who have helped make this country what it is today. Complimentary for Nos Amis members. Tasting Fee: $25.

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • www.solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste Stag Hollow’s great wine diversity. Full-flavored Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Dolcetto and Field Blend red wines. 2017 Pinot Noir futures, new releases: 2017 Tempranillo and dry white Muscat. Sample 2014 Dolcetto and library Pinot Noir. Expansive 100-mile view. Tasting Fee: $10.

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com

WillaKenzie Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us and taste new releases along with a special pour. Views from the patio and tasting room are bound to be spectacular. WillaKenzie Estate has a 20-plus year history in Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Check our website for more details.

19143 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-3280 • www.willakenzie.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Brooks

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) View four mountain peaks while looking across the Valley while you drink incredible wines, beer or cider, and eat incredible food crafted by our chef, Norma. Stroll our Biodynamic gardens, lounge in an Adirondack chair and enjoy our excellent hospitality! Tasting Fee: $20.

21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-435-1278 • www.brookswine.com

Calamity Hill Vineyard

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Calamity Hill Open House. Enjoy estate wines, estate-grown olive oil, territorial view, gardens and a warm fire in our outdoor room. Event Fee: $10 (refundable).

9779 S.E. Hillview Drive, Amity

503-435-9868 • www.calamityhill.com

Coelho Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Join us for the release of rare Portuguese varietals: Alvarelhão, Souzão, Tinta Cão, Tinta Roriz, Touriga Francesa, Touriga Nacional. Tasting stations for Pinots, whites and rosés as well. Half-price tastings ($10) with a coupon good for $10 against wine purchases. Free to wine club, industry and active/retired military with ID. Free small bites.

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • www.coelhowinery.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

May 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.) Views and Pinot! Older and new vintages of all estate Pinot and Chardonnay wines. Enjoy with amazing food pairings. Comp your entry fee with a six-pack purchase. Relax, take in the stunning views by the dragonfly pond. Other days open by appointment. Entry: $25.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Grochau Cellars

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Grochau Cellars hosts winemaker friends Vincent, Red Electric, and Upper Five Vineyard for a two-day open house on Memorial Day weekend. Guests will have the opportunity to taste more than a dozen wines, including new releases, alongside light fare for $20 per person (free to wine club members). Grochau Cellars is bike and dog-friendly!

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open only twice a year, we invite you to discover and taste our single-vineyard wines from Pelos Sandberg Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting fee includes iOTA Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay and rosé. Special spring deals! Tasting Fee: $15 (includes logo glass).

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate

May 23–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Beautiful property, delicious wines and exceptional hospitality. Family- and dog-friendly. Biodynamic certified.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

Mystic Wines

May 23–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Since our first vintage in 1992, our focus has been big red wine varietals like Zinfandel and Merlot. But, our estate Pinot Noir and Dolcetto are fantastic, too! Live music Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Tasting fee: $10. Small food plates for sale or bring a picnic and hang out on the patio … and a great view of the Cascade Range!

11931 S.E. Hood View Road, Amity

503-581-2769 • www.mysticwine.com

Varnum Vintners

May 18–19; May 24–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for the grand opening of our tasting room at our estate in the Eola-Amity Hills. Choose from seven wines, including sparkling, reds, whites and rosés. Take in the view and enjoy our patio, we are kid friendly. We look forward to hosting you. Fee: $10 (refundable with purchase).

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

Dallas

Illahe Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Get off the beaten path and spring into summer with our new sparkling and Tempranillo Rosé! Taste through our current releases in the winery and our unique 1899 Pinot Noir in the cave. Wines will be paired with artisan cheeses and wood-fired bread. Tasting Fee: $15 (refunded with a $75 purchase).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com

Van Duzer Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come for the wine, stay for the views! Join us this weekend for Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and more… Tasting through new releases, as well as some old favorites. Help us celebrate our 30-year anniversary. Not to be missed! Tasting Fee: $10.

11975 Smithfield Road, Dallas

800-884-1927 • www.vanduzer.com

Jefferson

St. Innocent Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for Memorial Day Weekend at our new location on Enchanted Way. We’ve finished planting our new vineyard and building our new winery, and we’re ready to share it with you! Enjoy our St. Innocent story for $15, or complementary to anyone with a military ID.

10052 Enchanted Way S.E., Jefferson

503-378-1526 • www.stinnocentwine.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Entertainment daily from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tasting fee: $15 (includes six tastes and an Airlie wine glass). Already have an Airlie wine glass? Bring your own and get in for $10. Airlie Wine Club members: half price, limit two.

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Treos

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. Fee: $10 (applicable towards of $30 or more).

10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth

503-610-3530 • www.treoswine.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the spectacular view of our vineyard and the beautiful Eola-Amity Hills while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noir and Blanc de Pinot Noir, all from our estate-grown fruit. Hors d’oeuvres. Tasting fee applied to wine purchase.

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • www.cherryhillwinery.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) We’re celebrating the first anniversary of the tasting room at Legacy Estate Vineyard with live music on the patio, a food truck during the day and the release of 2017 Fossil Block. The winery will have extended hours and kick off our new harvest dinner series on Saturday. Tasting Fee: $15 to $25.

501 S. Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com

Firesteed Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Red, white and ready for summer. Join us for a day of fun in the sun! Enjoy live music, lawn games and a flight of wines primed for the summer season. Bring the family, pack a picnic and kick back on the outdoor patio. Fee: $10 (complimentary for club members). No reservation required.

2200 N. Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-8683 • www.firesteed.com

Left Coast Estate

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Left Coast celebrates Memorial Weekend with our annual Sip & Stroll open house event! Experience the beauty of our estate with live music, a special wine flight, food pairings from our chef and a logo Govino glass to take home. Fee: $20.

4225 N. Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Arcane Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join Arcane Cellars this Memorial Day Weekend for camping in the vineyard, plus live music on Sunday. Sip great wine on our covered patio on the Willamette River. We’re proud to present the Ted Vaughn Blues Band, one of the Northwest’s best, from 1 to 4 p.m. Coin Operated Boy food truck will be on site.

22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem

503-868-7076 • www.arcanecellars.com

Bethel Heights

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Bethel Heights Vineyard as we partner with Cristom Vineyards, Lingua Franca, Evening Land Vineyards, Failla Wines and Walter Scott for an Eola-Amity Block Party. Fee: $25 (at each winery). Exquisite wines and wine-friendly bites offered at each location.

6060 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem

503-581-2262 • www.bethelheights.com

Bjornson Vineyard

May 23–May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste the latest wines in our estate tasting room.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our new tasting room and enjoy an incredible panoramic view of the Valley and mountains. Taste our estate and block-designate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, our new releases (Pinot Blanc, Riesling, rosé, sparkling) and our amazing Tempranillo and estate Dolcetto.

5935 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com

Coría Estates

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at Coria Estates! Live music all three days, 2 to 5 p.m., with complimentary tastings for Veterans and active service members! Bring the family and enjoy the wine, the view and entertainment. Light fare available; family- and dog-friendly.

8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 • www.coriaestates.com

Cristom Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Cristom as we partner with Lingua Franca, Evening Land, Walter Scott, Bethel Heights and Failla for an Eola-Amity Block Party! Exquisite wines, unique bites and special offers at each location. Fee: $25 (per winery). Join us in the Eola-Amity Hills! Tasting Fee: $25 ($15 for club members).

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • www.cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) We will be having live music, tapas from Firepit Kitchen, wine, salsa lessons and raffles all three days! Multiple ticket options and prices. Please visit website for more details.

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • www.cubanisimovineyards.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) We’re celebrating the first anniversary of the tasting room at Legacy Estate Vineyard with live music on the patio, a food truck during the day and the release of 2017 Fossil Block. The winery will have extended hours and kick off our new harvest dinner series on Saturday. Tasting Fee: $15 to $25.

1600 Oak Grove Road N.W., Salem

503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com

Evening Land Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Evening Land as we partner with Bethel Heights Vineyard, Cristom Vineyards, Failla Wines, Lingua Franca and Walter Scott for an Eola-Amity Block Party. Fee: $25 (at each winery). Exquisite wines and wine-friendly bites offered at each location.

4180 Lone Star Road, Salem

503-538-4110 • www.eveninglandvineyards.com

Evesham Wood Vineyard & Winery

May 25–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste spring releases, including 2017 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue, and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.eveshamwood.com

Failla Wines

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Failla Wines as we partner with Bethel Heights Vineyard, Cristom Vineyards, Lingua Franca, Evening Land Vineyards and Walter Scott for an Eola-Amity Block Party. Fee: $25 (at each winery). Exquisite wines and wine-friendly bites offered at each location.

5657 Zena Road N.W., Salem

503-391-5555 • www.faillawinesoregon.com

Haden Fig @ Evesham Wood

May 25–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste spring releases, including 2017 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.hadenfig.com

Honeywood Winery

May 24 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine Flight: $5.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • www.honeywoodwinery.com

Lewman Vineyard

May 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend Open House.

6080 Bethel Heights Road, Salem

503-365-8859 • www.lewmanvineyard.com

Lingua Franca

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Lingua Franca as we partner with Cristom, Bethel Heights, Evening Land, Failla and Walter Scott for an Eola-Amity Block Party. Fee: $25 (at each winery). Exquisite wines and wine-friendly bites offered at each location.

9675 Hopewell Road, Salem

503-687-3005 • www.linguafranca.wine

Pudding River Wine Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with paired light hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $10.

9374 Sunnyview Road N.E., Salem

503-365-0391 • www.puddingriver.com

Redhawk Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, our incredible views and live music! Meet the winemaker, enjoy the barbecue, sample current and new selections and barrel-taste a future release. Best deal in town! Special discounts. Tasting Fee: $12.

2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • www.redhawkwine.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for live music, behind-the-scenes winery tours, lawn games, local artisan producers, kids activities,barbecue-themed pairings menu and wine tasting of our latest releases in the Estate Tasting Room and Courtyard. Reservations encouraged. Tasting Fee: $20.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cottage Grove

Saginaw Vineyard

May 24 (6 to 9 p.m.) In the shade of the antique fruit orchard (if sunny), or in the cozy red barn (if bad weather), enjoy live music featuring Widespread Haze, wine and food. Must be 21 or older.

80247 Delight Valley School Road, Cottage Grove

541-942-1364 • www.saginawvineyard.com

Eugene

Civic Winery

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Come explore Willamette Valley’s newest winery and treasure: a renovated 10,000-square-foot building with some of the finest dining in Oregon at the Lion and Owl Restaurant and a global list of quality natural wines.

50 E. 11th Street, Eugene

541-321-6191 • www.civicwinery.com

Iris Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Iris Vineyards is nestled in the hills of the Southern Willamette Valley, our beautiful estate tasting room awaits your visit. Enjoy sweeping views from our wisteria-draped patio with a glass of your favorite Iris wine. Open daily.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • www.irisvineyards.com

J. Scott Cellars

May 24–25 (1 to 9 p.m.) Friday: WineDown at J. Scott Cellars urban winery as we enjoy the start to a lovely, long weekend! Visit and enjoy delicious wine from our extensive menu of out-of-the-ordinary wines of the PNW right where it is made! Music, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. from the very talented Jeremy Clark Pruitt. Gourmet pizza delivered to your table from our neighbors at Viking Braggot. Saturday: In addition, today you can enjoy wine from guest winery, Poco Collina Vineyard! Fun, Indie pop music, 5:30-8:30 p.m., from Brendan Curran. Gourmet pizza delivered to your table from our neighbors at Viking Braggot.

520 Commercial Street Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5279 • www.jscottcellars.com

Noble Estate Winery

May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) This Memorial Weekend, head to Noble Estate Vineyard for wine specials, create your own tasting flights, local cheeses and chocolates and vineyard views of the South Willamette Valley. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Picnics welcomed.

29210 Gimpl Hill Road, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatwinery.com

Noble Estate Winery

May 24–25 (5 to 10 p.m.) Celebrate Oregon Wine Month and the start of summer at Noble Estate Urban. Pair Noble Estate’s award-winning wines with local cheeses, chocolates and pizza. Patio concerts both evenings starting at 6 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Wine specials throughout the weekend.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Sarver Winery

May 24 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 25 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Wood-fired pizza by Pizzaldo’s, Saturday–Monday. Live music, Friday and Saturday. Wine tasting all weekend.

25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene

541-935-2979 • www.sarverwinery.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration that includes new releases, live music and The Dipper food truck. Kid- and pet-friendly. No admission fee.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541 345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Sweet Cheeks Winery & Vineyard

May 24 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us to taste the latest wines!

27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-349-9463 • www.sweetcheekswinery.com

Junction City

Antiquum Farm

May 18–19; May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) An intimate and in-depth experience. Antiquum Farm’s grazing-based viticultural practices create intensely personal and expressive wines that dance to their own delicious tune. Releasing 2018 Aurosa, Daisy and Alium. Paired bites from the farm with each wine. Tasting Fee: $20.

25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-556-4842 • www.antiquumfarm.com

Five Fourteen Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend Open House! Tasting fee: $12. Wood-fired pizza available for purchase Saturday and Sunday.

91470 Territorial Highway, Junction City

541-520-1172 • www.fivefourteenvineyards.com

Pfeiffer Winery

May 25 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); May 26 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our new award-winning 2018 Grey Cat and a barrel tasting or our 2018 futures Pinot Noir. Live music and delicious food available all weekend. See website for line-up.

25040 Jaeg Road Junction City, Junction City

541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a perfect Memorial Day weekend on our picturesque patio. Enjoy a seated tasting and add to this perfect day by ordering one of our artisan wood-fired pizzas, gourmet cheese or charcuterie plate. Tasting Fee: $10 (refundable with $25 wine purchase; wine club is complimentary).

23924 Territorial Road, Monroe

541-847-5792 • www.benton-lane.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. Taste our award-winning current releases and enjoy our new releases: 2018 Pinot Gris, 2018 Duology white wine blend, 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir. Tasting fee: $10.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Broadley Vineyards

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Flight tasting and snacks! Taste, eat, enjoy!

265 S. Fifth Street, Monroe

541-847-5934 • www.broadleyvineyards.com

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

May 18–19; May 25–27 (11:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.) We will have a vertical tasting of five Pommard Pinot Noir wines. Rob Siegel of Quince Essential will be in the tasting room sharing his quince products.

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541 929-9463 • www.cardwellhillwine.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, picnic by the river, and join us for tastes of hand crafted vermouth and dessert wines, amongst family, friends, live music, and lawn games!

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Panache Cellars

May 18–19; May 25–27 (1 to 4:30 p.m.) Join us for a preview of our 10th anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. To celebrate our 10th anniversary and Oregon Wine Month, we will be pouring a library wine from one of our 15 previous vintages no longer available. Meet the winemaker and see what “handcrafted” means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities. Free tasting.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • www.panachecellars.com

Southern Oregon

Bonanza

12 Ranch Wines

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Annual Memorial Weekend Open House. Come see what’s new at the winery! Pouring our new Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. No tasting fee.

4550 Burgdorf Road, Bonanza

541-545-1204 • www.12ranchwines.com

Central Point

Ledger David

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste the latest wines! Open daily.

245 N. Front Street, Central Point

541-664-2218 • www.ledgerdavid.com

Elkton

Crew Work @ Darn Pickens Mercantile

May 26–28 (noon to 7 p.m.) Taste wines from Elkton’s newest winery and shop locally made, farmhouse decor and vintage home goods.

326 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2811 • www.elktonwineco.com

Lexème

May 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come and taste Lexème wines, or have a glass on the patio. Tasting fee: $5 (waived with purchase).

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • www.lexemewines.com

Gold Hill

Del Rio Vineyard Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our historic tasting room in Gold Hill.

52 N. River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 • www.delriovineyards.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

May 23–27 (noon to 8 p.m.) You are invited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with us. We’ll be featuring a special anniversary flight for $10, along with our terroir-inspired menu of bites utilizing the freshest local ingredients!

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancinvineyards.com

EdenVale Winery

May 25–26 (1 to 4 p.m.) Join us for outdoor music both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Wine and light food plates available.

2310 Voorhies Road, Medford

541-512-2955 • www.edenvalleyorchards.com

Roseburg

Abacela

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a wine tasting flight, tapas, complimentary wine glass and browse our Mix and Match Library Wine Sale. Entry fee: $15 (half price for club members). Free for minors, drivers and Royal Club Members.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Girardet Vineyards & Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Weekend Open House! Sip on new releases, limited-production wines and try our entire wine line-up. We’ll be serving up small bites to enhance your tasting experience. Event-only specials on wine and 20% case discounts. Members save 25%. Fee: $10 (includes souvenir glass. Free for minors, drivers and dogs). RV-friendly.

895 Reston Road, Roseburg

541-679-7252 • www.girardetwine.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

May 25–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we remember our country’s finest, and enjoy music by “Acoustic Blend.” As is our tradition, we will present our 2017 Grenache as a “special release” paired with Gloria’s sliders. Tasting Fee: $12.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrate our grand opening for the 2019 tasting season! Enjoy tasting our current releases of elegant whites and terroir-driven reds with light hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $5 (refunded with purchase).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

White City

Kriselle Cellars

May 26 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for wine and festivities! Live music performed by The Elephant on Sunday. We will be open all weekend and Monday to help you enjoy the long weekend.

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 • www.krisellecellars.com

Columbia Gorge

Goldendale, WA

Maryhill Winery

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Maryhill Winery welcomes visitors to its tasting room in the Columbia River Gorge for it’s 18th anniversary with special releases, live music, seasonal food and award-winning wine. Enjoy wine tastings and discounts on Maryhill’s entire portfolio. Guests will receive up to 30% off all wine purchases and up to 50% off case specials. Premium Wine Club members receive 35% off all wine purchases. *Excludes wine by the glass, case specials or merchandise. Military members and Veterans offered a military discount of 10% off purchases year-round with a valid ID.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • www.maryhillwinery.com

Hood River

Hood Crest Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Visit us for Memorial Day Weekend. Great wine, wood-fired pizza, live music.

1900 Orchard Road, Hood River

541-716-0140 • www.hoodcrestwinery.com

Mt. Hood Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will be tasting through our newly released wines along with old favorites. Bring a picnic to enjoy with family and friends. Tasting Fee: $15.

2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River

541-386-8333 • www.mthoodwinery.com

Phelps Creek Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste the latest wines! Visit us for Oregon Wine Month. Tasting room open daily.

1850 Country Club Road, Hood River

541-386-2607 • www.phelpscreekvineyards.com

The Pines 1852

May 25–26 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Experience The Pines for a weekend of wine tasting. Enjoy our flight of boutique wines, including a library reserve wine, and our new rosé release! Stock up on your favorites with a special 20% discount on six-plus bottle purchases this weekend only.

202 Cascade Avenue Suite B, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com

Stave & Stone

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting at Stave & Stone.

3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River

541-946-3750 • www.staveandstone.com

Stave & Stone

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting at Stave & Stone.

210 Oak Street, Hood River

541-490-9461 • www.staveandstone.com

Viento

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend at our dynamic Hood River tasting room.

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

541-386-3026 • www.vientowines.com

Lyle, WA

COR Cellars

May 23–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Memorial Day Rosé release! Come on out and drink the pink.

151 Old Highway 8, Lyle, WA

509-365-2744 • www.corcellars.com

Domaine Pouillon

May 25–26 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Barrel Tasting. Taste the 2017 red wines in barrel!

170 Lyle Snowden Road, Lyle, WA

509-365-2795 • www.domainepouillon.com

Underwood, WA

AniChe Cellars

May 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Specializing in award-winning artisan wine blends. Visit our relzed winery with ‘Gorgeous’ Eastern Columbia Gorge Views!

71 Little Buck Creek Road, Underwood, WA

360-624-6531 • www.anichecellars.com

Central Oregon

Culver

Maragas Winery

May 25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Celebrating our 20th anniversary, live music, wine, munchies and new releases. More details online.

15523 S.W. Highway 97, Culver

541-546-5464 • www.maragaswinery.com

Walla Walla Valley

Milton-Freewater

Zerba Cellars

May 24–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will be pouring our new releases Memorial Day Weekend, including our 2018 Sangiovese rosé paired with cheese from our local cheese company.

85530 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater

541-938-9463 • www.zerbacellars.com

Southwest Washington

Battle Ground, WA

Emanar Cellars @ Battle Ground Village

May 25 (2 to 10 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Try our house label new releases: 2018 Albarino Alce and 2018 Rosado Vituca, along with tapas and many other fine wines imported directly from Spain.

1113 S.E. Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground, WA

360-513-2448 • www.emanarcellars.com

Heisen House Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come taste four new releases: two Pinot Noirs, a dry rosé, and a Pinot Noir hard cider. All are made with locally grown fruit, wild ferment, minimal intervention, unfiltered. Small-scale, family-owned. Celebrating 10th season in business on Saturday, May 25, with chocolate cake all day. Fee: $10.

28005 N.E. 172nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA

360-207-4480 • www.heisenhousevineyards.com

Mended Oak Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) New Releases: 2017 Chardonnay, 2016 Merlot, 2016 Yakima Valley Petit Verdot, 2017 Yakima Valley Syrah and 2018 Rosé of Syrah.

10209 N.E. 29th Street, Battle Ground, WA

360-903-6489 • www.mendedoak.com

Olequa Cellars

May 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Rare opening to the public; don’t miss it. Come try our wines handcrafted in small batches by winemaker Brian Tansy.

24218 N.E. 142nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA

360-666-8012 • www.olequa.com

Rezabek Vineyards

May 25 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come try our new releases: 2016 Tempranillo and 2015 Solstice Red, along with our whites, sparkling rosé and reds.

11700 N.E. 279th Street, Battle Ground, WA

360-896-0218 • www.rezabekvineyards.com

Camas, WA

Columbia Gorge Vintners @ Salud Wine Bar

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases: 2018 Zweigelt Rosé, 2016 Pinot Noir, 2016 Marechal Foch, 2016 Siegerrebe and 2017 Pinot rosé.

224 N.E. Third Avenue, Camas, WA

360-713-8707 • www.columbiagorgevintners.com

Ridgefield, WA

Confluence Vineyard & Winery

May 25–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Come try our new releases: 2015 Walla Walla Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Cabernet Franc.

19111 N.W. 67th Avenue, Ridgefield, WA

360-887-2343 • www.confluencewinery.net

Stavalaura Vineyards

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come try our new 2014 Pinot Noir as well as our many other estate-grown wines at our small, family-owned and -run winery.

29503 N.W. 41st Avenue, Ridgefield, WA

360-887-1476 • www.stavalaura.com

Windy Hills Winery

May 24–25 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come try our new releases and help us celebrate our second year in business with music by the Beatles’ tribute band Abby Roadsters, 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday

1346 S. 38th Court, Ridgefield, WA

360-727-2200 • www.windyhillswinery.com

Vancouver, WA

Burnt Bridge Cellars

May 25 (1 to 7 p.m.); May 26 (1 to 5 p.m.); May (1 to 5 p.m.) New Releases: 2016 Walla Walla Valley Merlot, 2014 Reserva Tempranillo/Grenache, 2018 Rosé of Grenache/Syrah/Mourvèdre, and 2018 Walla Walla Valley Semillon.

1500 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA

360-695-3363 • www.burntbridgecellars.com

English Estate Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m. ) Come try our new releases: 2018 Pinot Gris, 2018 Sauvignon Blanc and 2018 Vin Gris.

17806 S.E. First Street, Vancouver, WA

360-772-5141 • www.englishestatewinery.com

Heathen Estate Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come try our new releases: 2018 Pinot Gris Rose, 2018 Riesling, and 2018 Chardonnay.

1109 Washington Street, Vancouver, WA

360-836-5255 • www.heathenestate.com

Maryhill Winery @ The Waterfront

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Come try our new releases: 2018 Proprietor’s Reserve Albarino and 2018 Proprietor’s Reserve Rosé in our brand-new waterfront Vancouver tasting room.

801 Waterfront Way Ste. 105, Vancouver, WA

509-773-1976 • www.maryhillwinery.com

Woodland, WA

Matranga Vineyards @ Speranza Antiques

May 25–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come try our new raspberry wine along with the rest of our line-up this Memorial Day Weekend!

1511 N. Goerig Road, Woodland, WA

907 382-4888 • www.matrangavineyards.com

Yacolt, WA

Moulton Falls Winery & Cider House

May 24 (4 to 9 p.m.); May 25 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Three new hard ciders! Live music indoors on Friday and Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., and on the patio, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

31101 N.E. Railroad Avenue, Yacolt, WA

360-686-4070 • www.moultonfallswinery.com

Pomeroy Cellars

May 24–25 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) New Releases: 2016 DuBrul Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Rosé, 2018 Farm Hand’s White, 2018 Apple Wine (apple cider, dry and still), 2018 DuBrul Vineyard off-dry Riesling and 2018 DuBrul Vineyard dry Riesling.

20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt, WA

360-686-3785 • www.pomeroycellars.com