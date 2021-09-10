September 1, 2021

Taste from Home

French winemakers share authentic favorites

Where can one find authentic French foods? Four winemakers answer the call.

1}

Bruno Corneaux / Domaine Divio {Newberg}

Baguettes: St. Honoré Boulangerie {Portland} // www.sainthonorebakery.com

Coq-au-vin: The Newburgundian {Newberg} // www.newbergundian.com

Macarons: Pix Pâtisserie {Portland} // www.pixpatisserie.com

Rillettes: Recipe {Newberg} // www.recipenewberg.com

2}

Thomas Savre / Lingua Franca {Salem}

Baguettes: Ken’s Artisan Bakery {Portland} // www.kensartisan.com

Coq-au-vin: “Hmmm, haven’t had a good one yet!”

Macarons: Pix Pâtisserie {Portland} // www.pixpatisserie.com

Rillettes: Recipe {Newberg} // www.recipenewberg.com

3}

Dominique Mahé / Furioso Vineyards {Dundee}

Baguettes: Grand Central Bakery {Portland} // www.grandcentralbakery.com

Coq-au-vin: Bistro Agnes {Portland} // www.bistroagnes.com

Macarons: La Provence {Portland} // www.provencepdx.com

Rillettes: Olympia Provisions {Portland} // www.olympiaprovisions.com

4}

Jean-Michel Jussiaume / Maison Jussiaume {Medford}

When asked about local, authentic French foods, Rogue Valley winemaker Jean-Michel Jussiaume cut to the chase: “No one can argue that a great French meal can only be made of a great bread, butter and cheese — and wine, of course.” He suggests his friends, baker Philippe Garcia and cheesemonger Melodie Picard.

Baguettes: Philippe the Baker {Ashland} // www.philippethebaker.com

Cheese and Butter: The Oregon Cheese Cave {Phoenix} // www.theoregoncheesecave.com

How about some wine?

Sunset International 2021 Wine Competition awarded Maison Jussiaume 2019 Oeil de Perdrix Rosé “Best Sparkling.” Winemaker Jean-Michel Jussiaume says, “With an almost perfect score of 99 points, it represents the first time an Oregon wine has won this award in the competition’s history.”