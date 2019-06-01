June 1, 2019

Taco-bout Delicious

Oregon products spice up Mexican meals

Three Sisters Nixtamal Tortillas

Made with house-made nixtamal (half-cooked hominy), Three Sisters’ tortillas are fresh, organic and truly authentic. From their Portland kitchen, Adriana Azcárate-Ferbel, her husband, Pedro, and business partner Wendy Downing branded the company after the indigenous sister crops of maize, beans and squash — when grown and eaten together offer environmental sustainability and nutritional balance, the cornerstone of their business philosophy. www.threesisterspdx.com

Red Duck Foods Taco Sauce

Portland friends Jessica Hilbert, Shannon Oliver and Karen Bonner started Red Duck while in graduate school, working on an assignment. Now the three pals are business partners and continued lovers of full flavor and the highest quality ingredients. You can’t go wrong with any of their taco sauces — Approachably Mild, Uniquely Korean and Actually Spicy. Their other condiments are delicious, too. www.redduckfoods.com

Don Froylan Creamery

Named for the family’s beloved patriarch, Don Froylan Creamery at Ochoa’s Queseria crafts mouthwatering Mexican-style cheeses in the heart of Albany. A winner at the American Cheese Society Awards, the hand-stretched Queso Oaxaca is something to behold and savor. Other delicious medalists include Queso Fresco, Queso Panela and Queso Botanero. www.donfroylancreamery.com

For authentic Latin ingredients, shop wine country carnicerias

Super Mercado Mexico, Hillsboro

A carniceria, taqueria, tortilleria and panaderia, Super Mecado Mexico most definitely has all the ingredients you need for your Latin meal. The icing on the pastel (cake) is the massive deli with salsas, relishes, cevichés, fresh cheeses and more. You have to see (and taste) it to believe it. 970 S.E. Oak Street, Hillsboro.

Carniceria Abastos, Lafayette

At Carniceria Abastos, the butcher takes center stage, selling several cuts and marinated meats. Well-priced produce and other essentials, including house-made tortillas, also delight. The eatery has amassed a cult-like following with burritos, tacos, etc. Customers say it’s all authentic. We say, “Más, por favor.” 160 W. Third St, Lafayette.

Carniceria Mi Tierra, Eugene

Caniceria Mi Tierra remains a staple in this part of the Valley. While the pastry case satisfies the sweet tooth, the lengthy deli counter appeases the savory side with meats, cheeses, salsas and seafood. Produce, spices and other items balance out the store, but note: The longer you linger, the more likely you’ll cancel the menu at home and opt for hot menu items from Mi Tierra’s own kitchen. 32 Blair Blvd, Eugene.