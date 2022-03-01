Subscribe and Crave

March 1, 2022

Fine Chocolate Club

From a cacao farming legacy dating more than two centuries, Andres Avella, owner of Cacao America, a company connecting growers with consumers, launched Fine Chocolate Club in 2018. The monthly subscription focuses on limited-batch chocolates handcrafted by bean-to-bar chocolatiers from around the globe. Customers can purchase single boxes, but who’d be satisfied with just one delivery? No one. Get nibbling.

• www.finechocolateclub.com

Table 22

Table 22 was created to help ease the current restaurant crisis. Kayt Mathers of Play Nice PR explains, “The model is meant to provide a steady revenue source for restaurants who have been put through the ringer since March 2020.” Patrons sign up for their favorite place on the list and receive whatever the restaurant is providing, from a curated chef’s tasting menu (for two or four) to hand-picked wine selections and other culinary opportunities, each delivered to your door. Oregon restaurants include: Matta, Maurice, Willow (Portland) and SubTerra (Newberg). • www.table22.com

Rogue Creamery

Discover mouthwatering cheese from one of the world’s best cheesemakers with a membership to the Rogue Creamery Cheese Social Club. Every three months, indulge in a curated collection — often unique varieties — of cheeses plus tasty pairings. Just ask winemaker Matt Berson of Portland Wine Co.: “We of course love their world-renowned blue cheeses, but the best thing we tasted in the last box were some dried figs stuffed with marzipan and wrapped in chocolate. We ate those without the cheese.” • www.roguecreamery.com

Oregon Valley Farm

For all you meatheads, there’s a subscription for you, too. Based in the Willamette Valley, Oregon Valley Farm sources from local producers that meet the high standards set by owners Josh and Jessica Parker, a dedicated practitioner of holistic living. Besides pasture-raised chicken and pork, OVF offers grass-fed beef finished with grass or grain. All animals are raised free of antibiotics and hormones; the resulting meat is guaranteed to be ethical and delicious. • www.oregonvalleyfarm.com

Cellar 503

Since 2014, Cellar 503 owner Carrie Wynkoop has shared her personal wine discoveries — not just Pinot — from around the state. Her fine, affordable finds sourced from small producers are presented in monthly themes, divided into red, white or mixed, with allotments quarterly to the standard monthly delivery. The Portland-based wine subscription has been featured in magazines Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast and even Rolling Stone. Rock on, Carrie. • www.cellar503.com

Oregon Beer Club

Brothers Jay and Joe Cam created the Oregon Beer Club from a desire to introduce microbrews and their producers to other Oregonians, much like they’ve been doing at Pacific Growlers Tap House in Beaverton since 2015. Each shipment (one-time, three-month, six-month or monthly) includes beers from small producers, plus opportunities for virtual tastings, festivals and tours. Customers can add a T-shirt, too. Beer stash and wardrobe, complete. • www.oregonbeerclub.com

NW Cider Club

Inspired by the people, culture and artistry of craft cider, NW Cider Club brings its members a superlative taste experience, sourcing from more than 100 cidermakers. Each quarterly shipment (four, six or 12 bottles) includes expertly chosen ciders, with new releases and producers in each box, plus tasting notes, pairing suggestions and other enjoyable benefits. They say “an apple a day…” So, why not drink it instead? • www.nwciderclub.com