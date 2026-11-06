November 2, 2026

Strength from Adversity

Our struggles lead to transformation

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

Winegrowers nurture young vines by watering them the first three years while they establish a root system. Then the water is reduced or completely shut off, forcing each grapevine to struggle as its roots search for moisture and nutrients. This practice pushes the plant to adapt and grow.

People do the same. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Perhaps a friend or family member has reminded you of this aphorism during a challenging time. In these moments, we are forced to dig deep, drawing on reserves of strength we didn't know we had.

A tough circumstance may seem insurmountable, but by persevering and pushing ahead, we earn a greater sense of accomplishment. Struggling leads to our most significant transformations.

Adversity builds resilience.

We’ve all “attended” the school of hard knocks. Looking back, I am grateful for the lessons I’ve learned. I wouldn’t be who I am today without enduring the trying times. I am more adaptable– and I bet you are, too.

The same goes in the vineyard. Winegrowers call it stress. Nature’s way raises quality because a struggling grapevine concentrates its efforts on ripening fewer berries. Difficulty is the point– resilient vines produce exceptional grapes and create remarkable wine.

I encourage you to reflect on your own struggles over your next glass of wine. Like me, I hope you also feel grateful for what you’ve learned through those challenges.

Cheers to overcoming adversity and a bountiful holiday season.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.