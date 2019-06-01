June 20, 2019

Stay Among The Vines of Walla Walla for a Unique, Unforgettable, and Immersive Wine Country Experience

Wine lovers can choose from a growing number of lodging properties set among the region’s rolling vineyards on their next stay

(WALLA WALLA, Wash.) — Walla Walla vineyards have a gravitational pull all their own, seemingly compelling visitors to stay just a while longer. It’s the difference between just going wine tasting and truly experiencing wine country. And indeed, the only truly regretful moment of a visit to a Walla Walla winery is when it is time to leave.

Thankfully, a growing number of Walla Walla’s vineyards have become destinations themselves, spurring a lodging trend that is quintessentially Walla Walla. The recent additions of luxury destinations set among or in close proximity to Walla Walla’s vineyards have become a welcome trend in Walla Walla. Full-service luxury properties such as Eritage Resort and The Barn B&B have been perfect additions to established favorites such as The Inn at Abeja and Cameo Heights Mansion. And smaller vineyard cottages at wineries such as Grosgrain Vineyards and Armstrong Family Winery, provide exquisite, casual lodging options.

Now, visits to a winery need not be contained to wine tasting. Guests can experience firsthand the serenity of waking up to views of acres of vines just outside their window, and the peacefulness of sipping coffee or enjoying an exquisitely prepared breakfast as the vineyard springs to life each morning. And even in such a pastoral setting, in Walla Walla, one is never too far from the vitality and culinary scene of downtown.

“The attraction of a vineyard stay in Walla Walla is clear,” said Ron Williams, CEO of Visit Walla Walla. “The beauty of the landscape coupled with the serenity of the vines have a way of melting away the stress of day-to-day life. It is a wonderful way to be fully immersed in Walla Walla wine country.”

From luxury hotels, to bed and breakfasts, to cottages and converted manors, vineyard stays now come with diverse mix of lodging options.

The following is a list of Walla Walla’s top vineyard stays:

Inn at Abeja – Located on a stunning, 38-acre historic farmstead alongside the celebrated Abeja winery, the Inn at Abeja presents its guests a restorative, one-of-a-kind wine country experience. The Inn has been meticulously restored from the property’s original outbuildings. Now private rooms, cottages, suites, and a large farmhouse invite guests to step back in time while enjoying all the modern amenities of a wine country retreat.

Eritage Resort - Beautifully nestled on 300 acres in the rolling fields of wheat and vineyards, yet only minutes from downtown Walla Walla, Eritage includes 10 luxury suites, 10 lakeside bungalows. The food is as incredible as the setting, with a menu created by James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson to highlight locally grown ingredients sourced from family farmers and ranchers. Eritage’s bar and restaurant also showcases local Washington wineries and includes old-world selections.

The Barn B&B Walla Walla - Set in the rolling landscape just west of town, and near some of Walla Walla’s best-known vineyards, The Barn B&B features seven suites, each with a view of the Blue Mountains, a private entrance, and its own secret garden with outdoor hot-water shower. Along with The Barn’s exceptional service comes world-class food with an international flair — including complimentary family-style dinners on Mondays and Thursdays, and Happy Hour Fridays — and, of course, local wines.

Casa Grosgrain - A four bedroom, four bathroom gorgeously remodeled residence on the grounds of Grosgrain Vineyards’ Old Milton Estate Vineyard, the residence is set among the many Southside Walla Walla wineries. Casa Grosgrain’s luxurious amenities include a full kitchen and outdoor patios with views of Grossgrain’s vineyards, pond, and the Blue Mountains.

Basel Cellars Estate Mansion - Perfect for groups of friends, family reunions, or multi-generational travel, the 14,000-square-foot estate at Basel Cellars Estate Winery offers a truly unique and luxurious stay. The manor takes its design inspiration from the Great American Lodge, and with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms (plus two half baths), it can accommodate groups of up to 16 people.

Cameo Heights Mansion - Billed as the most romantic bed and breakfast in Washington, Cameo Heights provides guests with an intimate, boutique hotel experience. The mansion is situated among orchards and the 143-acre Walla Walla River Vineyard in a quiet, country setting, perfect for couples searching for a relaxing, romantic getaway experience.

Johnson Ridge Inn & Vineyard - Located on the estate vineyard 7 miles east of downtown Walla Walla, Johnson Ridge Inn & Vineyard features an intimate and refined experience. Its four private suites are in a spectacular vineyard setting, centered around the Inn’s outdoor saltwater pool.

Armstrong Vineyard Cottage – This two bedroom, one bathroom cottage overlooks the estate vineyard of Armstrong Family Winery. Nestled among the rolling hills of the Palouse north of downtown Walla Walla, the cottage is defined by its breathtaking views through every window, with vistas dotted by the Blue Mountains, rolling wheat fields, and of course, the Armstrong family's estate vineyard.

For more information on planning a trip to Walla Walla, go to the redesigned visitwallawalla.com.

About Walla Walla:

As the unofficial capital of Washington wine country, Walla Walla is home to more than 120 wineries, a nationally recognized culinary scene, access to an abundance of outdoor recreation, and an arts & entertainment scene that rivals cities many times its size. This community of just over 30,000 residents is known for many things, including its friendliness and hospitality, the quality of its wine, and of course the famous Walla Walla Sweet Onion. An easy and scenic four-hour drive from Seattle, Portland, or Boise, Walla Walla can also be accessed via Alaska Airlines daily non-stop flights from Seattle. For more information and to begin planning a trip to Walla Walla, visit www.visitwallawalla.com.