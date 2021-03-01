March 1, 2021

Springtime Table

Local treasures for the season’s feasts

Anderson Ranches

Based in Brownsville, this fifth-generation grass-fed lamb operation raises its English-breed flock on open pastures. Certified Humane, the ranch undergoes rigorous, third-party auditing to guarantee the animals’ quality of life. The superior quality of the meat speaks for itself. www.oregonlamb.com

Aloha From Oregon

From her commercial kitchen in Eugene, owner Lynn Jolly makes jellies, lots of them. Each contains the highest-quality ingredients packed with flavor. For a spicy kick, try the Mint Jalapeño Pepper Jelly with your Easter lamb, like the classic but with a hit of heat. www.alohafromoregon.com

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyards

Make your Easter table more beautiful with breathtaking blooms from Oregon’s favorite flower celebration: the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, March 19–May 2. Enjoy a two-mile hike on 80 colorful acres while sipping on a glass of Wooden Shoe wine. www.woodenshoe.com

Carlton Farms

The longtime protein purveyor boasts some of the finest pork — and beef — in the Willamette Valley. For your springtime feast, serve Boneless Pork Chops, tender, juicy and easy to serve from the grill to hungry guests. For the smoky epicure, order a ham from the smokehouse. www.carltonfarms.com

Hot Cross Buns

Originally from the U.K., hot cross buns have become an American Eastertime tradition. The spiced, sweet, yeasty rolls mark the end of Lent with their cross tops and ancient spices. Reserve a fresh batch of this history-rich bread from one of the following Oregon bakeries; call ahead for dates available.

Artisan Bakery Café, Medford

www.artisanbakery.biz

Baker & Spice, Portland

www.bakerandspicepdx.com

Creswell Bakery, Creswell

www.creswellbakery.com

Grand Central Bakery, Portland

www.grandcentralbakery.com

Helen Bernhard Bakery, Portland

www.helenbernhardbakery.com

Luckee Dutch Bakery, Newberg

www.luckeedutch.com

*Red Fox Bakery, McMinnville

www.redfoxbakery.com

*Order some house-favorite macaroons from Red Fox Bakery in McMinnville, spoon out the top and place egg-shaped chocolates for a sweet Easter surprise.