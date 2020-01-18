March 1, 2020

Shipping Out Shapes Up

Examining the Direct-to-Consumer (DtC) Wine Shipping Report

By OWP STAFF

According to 2020 Direct-to-Consumer (DtC) Wine Shipping Report, a collaboration between Sovos ShipCompliant and Wines Vines Analytics, Oregon’s shipping to customers continues to outperform other regions and the overall DTC channel in 2019, with wine value increasing 13.1%, volume up 9.2% and price per bottle up 3.6%.

In short, the report “analyzes anonymized, detailed shipment data from more than 1,000 U.S. wineries’ shipments to consumers each month, totaling more than 20 million shipments over the course of the year.”

As stated in the Oregon section of the summary:

“Oregon is unique among all regions tracked in this report in that no other winery region is so fully dependent upon a single varietal. In 2019, Pinot Noir shipments accounted for 54% of the volume of wine shipped and 67% of the total value of DtC shipments from Oregon wineries.

“Given the dominant place Pinot Noir holds in the state’s DtC shipping channel, it’s no surprise that its growth in 2019 mirrored the state’s overall growth in shipments. The volume of Oregon Pinot Noir shipments in 2019 increased 10% over 2018, even with a 3% increase in average price per bottle shipped to $50.82. Overall, Oregon wineries shipped $143 million of Pinot Noir to consumers across the country, a 13% increase over 2018.

“Chardonnay is the second most commonly shipped wine in Oregon, and it, too, realized an increase in demand in 2019. The volume of Oregon Chardonnay shipments increased by 12% in 2019, with the value of those shipments growing 23% on a hefty 10% increase in average price per bottle shipped.

“Since 2011, the value of DtC shipments from Oregon wineries has increased 393%, from $43 million to $212 million. No other region tracked in this report has benefited from such a dramatic increase in attention from American wine drinkers. We expect the growth in Oregon direct shipments to continue to outpace the overall channel in the short term.”

In the “Analysis by Destination” section, Oregon was especially highlighted.

“In 2019 alone, the volume of shipments from Oregon wineries to Oregon consumers increased by 24% over 2018. Other wine-producing states might have something to learn from Oregonian pride in state wines. Due to that 24% increase in the amount of wine Oregon wineries sent to Oregonians, the Beaver State now receives more wine shipped per capita than any other state. California, Washington, District of Columbia and Colorado make up the rest of the top five.”

For more findings, including analysis by price, analysis by varietal, analysis by winery size and more, visit www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/resources/wine-dtc-report/