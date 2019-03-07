Self-Storage

March 1, 2019

Products for protection and organization at home

1. InterDesign Fridge Binz

The Fridge Binz Wine Holder is stackable, allowing you to use the vertical space in your refrigerator more efficiently. The holder rests securely on any wire or glass refrigerator shelf and is perfect for storing and organizing wine or water bottles. $7.99 (each) | containerstore.com

2. Home Affinity Bottle Tags

Simple, versatile plastic bottle tags make a great starting point for organizing and identifying items in your wine collection. Two wet erase markers included. Plastic: $14.99 (200 count). Also available: Paper: $13.99 (200); Kraft Paper: $17.99 (100) | amazon.com

3. STORViNO Nero Wine Storage Container

Made of lightweight yet extremely strong plastic, the Storvino Nero is modular to fit your space. Multiple crates can be stacked or used side-by-side. Integrated handles make for easier maneuvering. In addition to the six slots, three bottles fit securely on top. $19.95 | wineenthusiast.com

4. Cheese Grotto

Cheese Grotto customers save hundreds of dollars per year in cheese by storing it properly. Handmade in America with the highest quality materials, the Cheese Grotto can be enjoyed for storage (unwrapped), ripening and entertaining for a lifetime. Classico: $350; Fresco (pictured): $250; Mezzo: $125 | cheesegrotto.com

5. The Container Store Stemware Storage Case

This storage solution is worthy of a toast, accommodating goblets, wine glasses or flutes; the cushioned dividers can be repositioned to create a custom space for an unusually sized piece. Extra padding on top provides added protection for delicate rims. $34.99 | containerstore.com