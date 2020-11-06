November 1, 2020

¡Salud! Online

Annual auction reimagined

The much-anticipated ¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction will host its 29th annual celebration virtually Nov. 9–16, raising funds to deliver accessible healthcare services for Oregon vineyard workers.

With COVID-19 disproportionately affecting Hispanic and Latinx communities, ¡Salud! has shifted its focus in 2020 to combating the pandemic, offering COVID-19 screenings, education and continual support to vineyard workers and their families. To date, the clinical service team has conducted almost 1,000 COVID-19 screenings at more than 50 worksite clinics.

A project of OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center (formerly Tuality Healthcare), ¡Salud! partners with the industry it serves, working with top Willamette Valley wine producers and hospitality partners to auction Pinot Noir lots and one-of-a-kind experiences. The 2020 auction will take place virtually for the first time.

¡Salud! begins Monday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m., with the Big Board Auction: three days of bidding on 36 specially made 2019 cuvées with live, winemaker-hosted panels daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bids can be placed online from anywhere in the country on wines made by the participating wineries.

Friday, Nov. 13 to Monday, Nov. 16, the Live and Silent Auction offers unique wine packages from Oregon and beyond, unique wine experiences and more. Example lots include: an overnight at The Allison Inn & Spa with a llama hike and wine tasting at Rain Dance Vineyards; and The French Connection collection, with 16 bottles of wine from Oregon and their French counterparts, like Domaine Drouhin Oregon and Maison Joseph Drouhin.

Saturday, Nov. 14, ¡Salud! hosts a one-hour livestream gala with special guests and live auction packages. The event will reunite winemakers and Pinot Noir lovers around the country with an opportunity to raise a glass and raise money together.

Philanthropy and funds raised during the annual auction provide direct support for ¡Salud! and its clinical service team and the purchase of a new mobile medical unit, which would increase capacity for service.

To attend the 2020 !Salud!, visit www.saludauction.org.

2020 ¡Salud! Vintners Circle

00 Wines, Adelsheim, Amalie Robert, Archery Summit, Ayoub, Beaux Frères, Bethel Heights, Big Table Farm, Brittan, Chehalem, Cristom, Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Domaine Roy, Domaine Serene, Dukes Family, Dusky Goose, Elk Cove, Erath, Flaneur, Hamacher, Ken Wright, Patricia Green, Penner-Ash, Ponzi, Purple Hands, Rain Dance, Resonance, ROCO, Shea, Soléna, Soter, Stoller, Trisaetum, Twomey, WillaKenzie and Winderlea.