November 1, 2021

Q&A: Kevin Love

NBA star adds winery to résumé

Lake Oswego native/NBA veteran Kevin Love recently announced his partnership in Chosen Family Wines, a Newberg-based brand of fine Syrah, Pinot Noir and rosé made under the umbrella of L’Angolo Estate in Newberg. Channing Frye, Love’s former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers and a former Portland Trail Blazer, already launched his own label under the Chosen Family name. The wine label is one of Love’s first business ventures in his home state of Oregon. He continues to play for Cleveland after a stint with the Minnesota Timerwolves. The power forward/center played college basketball at UCLA. In 2008, he was the fifth overall NBA draft pick. For more on the wine label, visit www.chosenfamilywines.com.

How did you first become interested in wine?

KL: Proximity and curiosity. Growing up in Oregon, you come to learn that the Pacific Northwest continues to make some of the best wines in the world. That piqued my interest early on.

What made you decide to join Chosen Family Wines?

KL: First and foremost: great wine and the integrity they bring to the space. Chosen Family Wines exists to connect people to each other, and the best life has to offer, through wine. Combine that with my trust and relationships with Channing, Jake and Chase, it made it that much more appealing to get involved. I think we all collectively aim to make wine more approachable.

How involved are you in the process?

KL: I rely heavily on the Chosen team. As an active NBA player, I rely on my partners to keep me informed when I’m unable to be with them. With that said, we are in pretty constant contact. This isn’t a short-term project in my eyes, so I look forward to spending more time in the Willamette Valley and traveling to wine regions across the globe, learning, drinking and participating in research and development.

How is playing basketball and making wine alike?

KL: Not unlike basketball, and team sports in general, the commitment to growth and seeing where we can get better each new season is the same. We believe in doing things the right way, with purpose, respect and compassion. We will continue to focus on how we can best serve our consumers, our Chosen Family.

Do you have an “ah-ha” wine moment? What wine?

KL: Tough to pick just one. But on the shortlist would be the first few wines I tasted from Domaine Dujac. Burgundy has a special place in my wine journey thus far, and Jeremy Seysses has become a friend.