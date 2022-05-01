May 1, 2022

Q&A: Allan Green

International Canned Wine Man

Winemaker Allan Green founded Greenwood Ridge Vineyards in Anderson Valley (Mendocino County) in 1980 and operated it until selling it in 2016. Greenwood Ridge’s octagonal tasting room was designed by Allan’s father, Aaron G. Green, a longtime associate of Frank Lloyd Wright, and is made from the wood of a single 400-year-old redwood tree. Allan now focuses on his new venture, the International Canned Wine Competition, which he started in 2019. He currently owns the largest wine can collection in the world, with over 2500 different cans. Learn more about canned wine history and contest details on www.cannedwinecompetition.com. Entries for the 2022 contest must arrive by July 10.

Can you tell me about the 2022 competition?

AG: The 2022 competition takes place July 19–21 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, California. We will be judging all canned beverages that contain grape wine, which includes spritzers and seltzers. And we have started a new category this year for alcohol-removed wines.

Last year, we judged 335 wines from 17 countries, and we expect to exceed that this year. We have three panels of judges, including wine writers Dan Berger, Laura Ness and Jonathan Cristaldi, winemaker Randy Schock, social media influencers Brooke Martin and Brielle Buckler, and international judge Dennis Doorakkers from the Netherlands.

In addition to gold medals, we will be awarding Best of Show recognition for the red, white, rosé and sparkling wine categories. All entries are automatically entered in our package design competition as well.

How did your fascination with canned wine begin?

AG: I started collecting beer cans in college, but when I started my winery (Greenwood Ridge Vineyards in Anderson Valley) in 1980, I got too busy to keep that up. However, a fellow beer can collector gave me an old wine can, which were quite rare, so I have been collecting wine cans since 1980. They were hard to find initially; it took 35 years to collect 450 cans. But in the last few years, the market for canned wine has exploded, and I’ve added over 2,000 different cans since 2015.

What’s the most unusual canned wine you’ve tasted?

AG: The most unusual canned wine I have tasted is the Maker Wines Cabernet Pfeffer. They have produced two vintages, both of which are excellent; I had never even tasted this varietal in a bottle.

What are the latest canned innovations?

AG: Small portable canning lines have allowed smaller producers to can wines efficiently; that has greatly helped to expand the available options. Also, the TTB recently allowed 250-milliliter cans to be sold individually, which had been against regulations; this has promoted this sized can, helping to make it the most common and popular size.

What is the latest canned wine that WOWed you?

AG: The last time I drank the Underwood Pinot Gris I was reminded how perfect that wine is in a can. Fortunately, that is very widely distributed. The Erosion Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is also superb, and the packaging is gorgeous.

What’s the oldest can in your collection?

AG: I have several cans from early California wineries that go back to the 1930s. The first evidence of canned wine I have dates to January 1936. For an illustrated history of canned wines, visit cannedwinecompetition.com/history.