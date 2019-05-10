May 1, 2019

Packing Neat

Get smart on your wine adventure with these take-alongs

1. Stay hydrated

Keep cool with the Hydro Flask Wine Bottle proudly made in Bend. Rather drink wine? Well, that’s what it’s intended to hold (750 ml.) and at safe temperatures with its double-wall vacuum insulation. In addition, the stainless steel doesn’t retain or transfer flavors. Brilliant. $44.95; hydroflask.com

2. Be sure to eat

In 2015, Joann King and her two daughters started King Fresh Hazelnuts, the all-filbert branch of the fifth-generation Silverton farm. Other flavors include: brown sugar with a hint of orange, cinnamon sugar, milk or dark chocolate cluster, garlic Parmesan, ranch, lightly salted and unsalted. $1.50 (1 oz.); $7.50 (8 oz.); $13.50 (16 oz.) kingfreshllc.com (Also find at NW Food & Gifts in McMinnville.)

3. Carry it all

This giant all-purpose carryall, the North St. Tabor Tote, is the answer to the question: “How are we going to bring all this along?” Crafted in Portland and made to order (add “Pittock” pouches if you want), the water-resistant bag is constructed of durable 1000 Denier Cordura nylon. Lifetime warranty. $39.99 to $59.99 (regular to extra-large); northstbags.com

4. Be prepared

Made of olive wood and stainless steel, the Victorinox Swiss Army Wine Master includes a two-step waiter’s corkscrew, a beak-blade foil cutter, a versatile locking blade and a bottle opener with a leather pouch and key ring for convenience. $149.99; swissknifeshop.com

5. In case of picnic

Willamette Valley Wineries Association Wine Country Pendleton Blanket is a chic keepsake that’s all Oregon. The throw (64 by 80 inches), designed by Courtney Cunningham, represents the wine country landscape with a color palette celebrating the seasons. $299; willamettewines.com