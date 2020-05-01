May 1, 2020

Oregon Wine Responds

Businesses collaborate to make a difference

Serving the Service Industry

Since late March, Botanist House has been offering free and reduced-cost meals to Portland service industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Efforts have grown quickly from seven meals the first day to more than 200.

The Stoller Wine Group amplified the restaurant’s efforts after forming a strategic partnership with Meals on Wheels People and Oregon wine distributor Young’s Market Company.

“When we heard about what the Botanist team was doing, we were motivated to help them scale the project to reach more people and increase resources,” said Gary Mortensen, president of the Stoller Wine Group.

Throughout May, a portion of the proceeds from Stoller brands will benefit Meals on Wheels People and Botanist House. This includes local grocery sales of Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, Chemistry and Canned Oregon. Additionally, a portion of sales will be donated from an assortment of wines available online: www.stollerfamilyestate.com.

Filling the Food Bank

While tasting menus and wine dinners are on hold, a group of Dundee Hills wineries has discovered another way to bring together food and wine, this time for the greater good.

Neighboring wineries Domaine Roy & Fils, Cameron, Alexana, Arterberry Maresh, Winderlea and Furioso have collaborated to create the Worden Hill Collection, a special six-pack of estate Pinot Noirs to benefit the Oregon Food Bank. The group is donating $70 from each collection to the nonprofit.

The wine collection ships for just $1, using code “WINE” at www.domaineroy.com.

Supporting Our Sommeliers

Crimson Wine Group, the parent company of Archery Summit in Dayton, announced a new program in mid-April to support sommeliers unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Support Our Sommeliers (SOS) initiative invites sommeliers from across the country to share their stories and experiences on its social media platforms. Each sommelier influencer who participates in a wine educational video will receive a stipend and a donation will be made to CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees). In addition to Archery Summit, the Crimson brands participating in the program include: Pine Ridge Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards and Malene Wines, all from California.

The videos will center on topics such as wine profiles, food pairings, winemaking techniques and insider tips. For more information about the Crimson’s SOS program, please visit www.crimsonwinegroup.com/support-sommeliers.