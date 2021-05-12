May 1, 2021

Oregon Wine Month + Memorial Weekend

East Willamette Valley

Mount Angel

Paradis Vineyards

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Free glass with tasting flight and two-bottle purchase. Tasting fee: $10 and 15% off all purchases.

230 E. Charles Street, Mount Angel

503-845-9463 • www.paradiswine.com

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Welcome to our Memorial Weekend tour of CB Estate wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Rosé 2-ways, Kerner, Ehrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat, as well as futures on our new 2019 Blaufraenkisch, Zweigelt and Pinot Noir blend. Tasting fee: $20.

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend wine tasting. Complimentary tasting of new releases. All outdoor seating.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-9463 • www.forestedgevineyard.com

King’s Raven Winery

May 30 (noon to 6 p.m.) Enjoy the taste of Chop Chop Chicken Sundaes.

11603 S. New Era, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • www.kingsravenwine.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

May 29–30 (1 to 4 p.m.) Release of our 2015 Merlot. Our caterer will be making wood-fired pizzas.

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Live music by Don Mitchell, 1 to 4 p.m., daily. Cheese and meat tray available for purchase or bring your own snacks. Outdoor seating plus parking for large vehicles. Tasting fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase). No fee for wine club members.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with new releases. Tasting fee: $10. Picnics and dogs welcome. Lots of outdoor seating. Reservations taken, not required.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

Wooden Shoe Vineyard

May 1–31 (10 to 4 p.m.) Weekend specials: 2016 Pinot Noir, 2016 Marechal Foch, 2017 Still Blush Rosé, 2019 Sparkling Rosé. All-wines flight: $20; white flight: $7; pink flight: $8; red flight: $8.

33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn

503-634-2243 • www.woodenshoevineyards.com

North Willamette Valley

Carlton

Abbey Road Farm

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting flight at the farm. Fee: $18 (includes wines from our collective of winemakers and labels) includes logo GoVino souvenir cup.

10200 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-687-3100 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com

Barking Frog

May 29–30 (1 to 5 p.m.) Spring release of our wines and opening of our second location in Sherwood’s Old Town. Big reds are our specialty. Tasting fee: $20.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-702-5029 • www.barkingfrogwinery.com

Chris James Cellars

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our “Choose Your Own Adventure Flight.” Choose between Pinot Noir and big reds alongside two our fabulous white wines. Visit either tasting room location — reservations recommended. (May 31 appointment only). For Oregon Wine Month, stop by our tasting rooms or buy online and save 20% on purchases of 12 or more! We have an extensive list of wines available. Mix and match.

12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton

503-852-1135 • www.chrisjamescellars.com

Dominio IV Wines

May 29-30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We just released our whites and rosés. Whether you are picnicking under our cherry orchard, tasting library wines in our barn or enjoying the flight on our porch, we hope to host you at our farm in Carlton.

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

971-261-7781 • www.dominiowines.com

MonksGate Vineyard

May 22–23; May 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come experience the delectable culinary sweet/savory jams and barbeque sauces house-made by our friends at Hedden Farms and stock up for your summer.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • www.monksgate.com

Stone Griffon Vineyard

May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We will be offering a choice between a big bold red flight or a Pinot and white flight. Additional 10% discount for military veterans. Small bites available throughout the weekend; Farmers Plate and Pantry food truck present on Saturday, May 29.

305 W. Main Street, Carlton

971-287-1726 • www.stonegriffonvineyard.com

Troon Vineyard

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Celebrate the start of summer with us in the courtyard. Enjoy a flight in our beautiful outdoor setting. Reservations are not required but are strongly encouraged. Flight fees: $15 to $20. May 29 (4 to 7 p.m.) Enjoy our Sips and Songs program in the courtyard from 4 to 7 p.m. Steve Hale will be performing. Reservations encouraged due to limited seating. Flight fees: $15 to $20.

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3084 • www.troonvineyard.com

Dayton

Sokol Blosser Winery

May 29–31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sokol Blosser will be offering seated tastings all weekend. Reservations required; seating is limited (maximum group size is six; all guests must be 21+). To recognize Oregon Wine Month, we will be offering special verticals of library wines and virtual experiences. Please visit our website or call for more information.

5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Winter’s Hill Estate

May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Seated tasting on our patio overlooking the Coastal Mountains and Willamette Valley. Tasting fee: $25. Appointments highly recommended as tables are limited.

6451 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4592 • www.wintershillwine.com

Dundee

Anderson Family Vineyard

May 1–31 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open every day by appointment for our classic vertical tasting. No large open houses until the pandemic is resolved. Use our easy appointment app on our website.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Dundee

503-554-5541 • www.andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Dobbes Family Estate

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day and Oregon Wine Month at Dobbes with our newly released lineup of Willamette and Rogue Valley wines! Reservations required. Tasting fee: $20 (waived for members and current military/veterans).

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Furioso Vineyards

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Experience the intersection of art, wine and famiglia. We will be pouring Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, rosé, Tocai Friulano and sparkling wines from our two estate vineyards. Our intensely terroir-driven wines are crafted to be low-alcohol, higher-acid wines, intended to be enjoyed with a meal. Tasting fee: $35 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com

La Bastide Bed & Breakfast

May 1–31 (8 to 10 a.m.) Mimosas, two for $20, with 100% of proceeds going to the local food bank.

21150 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee

503-351-4239 • www.labastidebandb.com

Methven Family Vineyards

May 29–30 (4:30 to 7:30 p.m.) Enjoy live music at the tasting room.

130 S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee

971-832-8665 • www.methvenfamilyvineyards.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

May 2; May 9; May 16 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) It’s a Shell-a-bration! Join us for seafood towers in May and additional 10% savings on all Chardonnay purchases to be enjoyed on-site or at home! All orders must be pre-purchased prior to your visit. Seafood towers only available in the Winderlea Domes. Fee: $100 per tower (generous for two people or appetizer for four).

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • www.winderlea.com

Gaston

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

May 29–30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us to taste through our spring releases, including rosé, Riesling and estate Pinot Noirs on our expansive lawn or in our spacious indoor areas. This is the place to be social and distanced! Book your visit on our website or call the tasting room.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

Hillsboro

Blizzard Wines

May 27–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the start of summer with your choice of Oregon-made Blizzard Wines flight or the all-Champagne flight imported from France. Reservations are recommended.

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-985-6386 • www.blizzardwines.com

Oak Knoll Winery

May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Select any six wines from our menu of dry whites and reds to semi-sweet and sweet wines to sample. Fee: $10.

29700 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-648-8198 • www.oakknollwinery.com

Three Feathers Estate & Vineyard

May 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Biannual Open House. Pouring Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris. Four wines for $15. Tasting fee refundable upon purchase of any two wines. Glass pours $1 per ounce. Enjoy a buffet.

19569 S.W. Finnigan Hill, Hillsboro

503-536-3083 • www.threefeathersestate.com

McMinnville

Biggio Hamina Cellars

May 29–30 (see below) Please visit both Pinot Vista and Woodard Wines to see what selections they have for you to purchase.

Third Street, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • www.toddhamina.com

Chris James Cellars

May 28–29 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 30 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for our “Choose Your Own Adventure Flight.” Choose between Pinot Noir or big reds alongside our fabulous white wines. Visit either tasting room location; reservations recommended. For Oregon Wine Month, stop by our tasting rooms or buy online and save 20% on purchases of 12 or more. We have an extensive list of wines available. Mix and match.

645 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-7670 • www.chrisjamescellars.com

Coleman Vineyard

May 21–23; May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We welcome you to Coleman Vineyard. We’ll have new releases, charcuterie and some special tastings. We are open by reservation, conveniently made on our website.

22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMinnville

503-437-6071 • www.colemanwine.com

Mac Market

May 28 (4 to 7 p.m.) Meet some of Oregon’s small producers and taste your way through their stories of cultivation and creation.

1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-687-3606 • www.macmkt.com

Martin Woods

May 22–23; May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Winery open house. You are invited to Martin Woods to taste through our diverse portfolio of artisan wines and enjoy the solitude of the property. Call to reserve space.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com

R. Stuart Winery

May 22 (by appointment) Celebrate the beginning of summer with a festive afternoon of sampling some of your favorite wines. Tasting fee: $20 (includes wines and bites; club members: you and one friend are welcome as our guests). Reservations and masks are required to enter. Each time slot is limited to 40 people, so reach out early. Please call or e-mail Casee to reserve your spot! Times: noon to 1:45 p.m.; 2 to 3:45 p.m.; 4 to 5:45 p.m.

845 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

503-472-6990 • www.rstuartandco.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 29 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the delicious big reds you love: Cab Franc, Tempranillo, Counoise, Bordeaux blends and a new rosé along with futures of the 2020 vintage. Reservations highly recommended. Tasting fee: $15. Club members free.

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Westrey Wine Company

May 22–23; May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) We’re pulling out gems from the library to celebrate our emergence from the pandemic. Tasting fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • www.westrey.com

Youngberg Hill

May 1–31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Chardonnay in May. Our Chardonnay vertical package (2016–2019) will go up for sale in May, and customers can join us for an Instagram Live tasting or schedule a private virtual tasting with us. Those who are able to visit us in the tasting room can stop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to taste the flight in person.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

May 29–31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us in our Hilltop Garden this Memorial Day Weekend! Enjoy wine, live music and small bites. When you reserve your picnic in the Garden, you’ll receive an Adelsheim-branded blanket, two GoVino wine tumblers, a bottle of the newly released 2020 Artist Series Rosé, and a bottle of the 2017 Calkins Lane Pinot Noir to savor as you look out onto our Calkins Lane Vineyard. Fee: $150. What would a picnic be without a little music? As you bask in the sun, enjoy live music from some of our favorite local artists. Reservations for picnic times open on May 1.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

Anam Cara Cellars

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Treat yourself and a friend to a relaxing time on our wine patio or indoors with a special wine-and-food duo. Two glasses of Anam Cara Pinot Noir, along with a plate of delicious cheese and charcuterie for $29 (reg. $50). Reservations strongly recommended. Visit our home page for reservations and include “Memorial Weekend Special” in notes.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

Bells Up Winery

May 22–23; May 29–30 (by appointment) Both weekends: By reservation, one group at a time, winemaker-hosted, seated wine tasting experience of current selections. Four seatings offered per day. Must pay tasting fee in advance for entire party to secure reservation. Call to reserve. Times: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • www.bellsupwinery.com

Burner Wines

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste our most recent releases of our Pinot Blanc, Pinot Noir and Carménère. (Last seating at 3 p.m.) By appointment only. Tasting fee: $15.

15265 N.E. Tangen Road, Newberg

503-332-4005 • www.burnerwines.com

Carlton Cellars

May 22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Memorial Day Weekend: Roads End vertical tasting. Be the first to taste our 2018 vintage and a flight of our 2011–2018 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. This exclusive flight only happens twice a year. Please book online or call. Memorial Day Weekend: Celebrate the holidays with the release of our 2020 Pinot Gris. Enjoy a seated tasting and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying our award-winning wines, featuring Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir. Fee: $20 (applied to wine sales). Club members complimentary. Seated tasting with advanced tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

300 E. First Sreet, Newberg

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

Longplay Wine

May 22–23; May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’ll attempt to inaugurate our new facility and a new beginning this Memorial Day. It’s possible we won’t have furniture, but if the inspectors approve the permits, the public is welcome. Special grand opening pricing on select wines. Tasting fee: $15.

888 S. Industrial Parkway, Newberg

503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com

Meraviglioso Winery

May 31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Two-for-one wine tasting. The flight includes five wines and a small bite to accompany each.

19740 N.E. Sunnycrest Road, Newberg

503-554-5792 • www.newbergwinery.com

Parrett Mountain Cellars

May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.); May 30–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting on Parrett Mountain. Fee: $20 (waived with two-bottle wine purchase).

33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com

Styring

May 29–31 (by appointment) Reserve your outdoor tasting flight at Styring. Limited spaces available at 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 or 2:30 p.m. Maximum of six people per group. Tasting fee: $15 (one flight waived per bottle purchased). Our drive-thru pick-up, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday–Monday.

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • www.styring.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

May 1–2; May 8–9; May 21–23; May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) May 1–2: Ceramic Showcase Pop Up Gallery featuring Larry and Debra Nelson, Gretchen Lambert, Jamie Anderson, Dorothy Steele and Bill Sanchez. Pop in to shop for pottery but if you want to do a wine tasting, please make a reservation on our website. May 8–9: Rosé of Pinot Noir 2020 Release Weekend. Reservations online. Pre-Memorial Day Weekend and Memorial Day Weekend: Please make a reservation on our website. Estate Pinot Noir, rosé, Columbia Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Closed Monday.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Utopia Wine

May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Featuring a preview of our brand-new 2020 Pinot Gris, 2019 Pinot Noir and a selection of library wines from our cellar. Taste elegant estate wines and enjoy spectacular vistas at our vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Picnic in the heart of America’s Burgundy. Fee: $20 (non-members) includes five estate wines, chocolates, artisan breads and cheeses.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • www.utopiawine.com

Hemmer Vineyards

May 22–23; May 29–30 (by appointment) Join Hemmer Vineyards for our inaugural Pre-Memorial and Memorial Weekend events. Enjoy our estate-grown and -bottled Chardonnay and our small-batch Pinot Noir. Tasting fee: $20 (waived with purchase). Limited space. Please make your appointment online.

13627 N.E. Kinney Road, Newberg

503-862-8138 • www.hemmervineyards.com

Leah Jorgensen Cellars

May 28–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) We will be offering appointment-only tasting options through our website.

24305 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

541-670-1115 • www.leahjorgensencellars.com

Oliver Springs Vineyard

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) A micro-boutique winery in the heart of the Chehalem Mountains, with great vineyard views and amazing wines. You will get to meet and taste with the owners who make it a personal experience. Tasting fee: $15 (includes four estate-grown Pinot Noirs and one Chardonnay). We are family-friendly and look forward to seeing you.

27825 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

971-325-4956 • www.oliverspringsvineyard.com

Sherwood

Barking Frog

May 29–30 (1 to 5 p.m.) Spring release of our wines and opening of our second location in Sherwood’s Old Town. Big reds are our specialty. Tasting fee: $20.

16125 Railroad Street, Sherwood

503-702-5029 • www.barkingfrogwinery.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

May (Saturdays and Sundays); plus May 31 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) Vertical Rosé Flight: 2018-2019-2020. Introduction of Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir in cans.

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

503-479-8671 • www.clwinery.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

May 22–23 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the delicious big reds you love: Cab Franc, Tempranillo, Counoise, Bordeaux blends and a new rosé along with futures of the 2020 vintage. Reservations highly recommended. Food available for purchase. Tasting fee: $15. Club members free.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Coelho Family Wines

May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for some American/Portuguese hospitality. Come sample our Pinot Noir from our three vineyards spanning three nested AVAs (Eola-Amity Hills, McMinnville and Van Duzer Corridor), each giving its unique character, plus Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Petite Sirah, red blend of Iberian varietals, Port-style wine and our new addition of bubbles. Tasting fee: $20 (refundable with two-bottle purchase/person).

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • www.coelhowinery.com

Grochau Cellars

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) In celebration of Oregon Wine Month, visitors are invited to enjoy special discounts on all Grochau Cellars wines Memorial Day Weekend only. All wines will be 10% off and all cases will be 15% off, and a bonus pour of a special wine will also be on the flight list. Reservations for up to eight guests on our outdoor patio are available noon to 5 p.m. on www.exploretock.com/grochaucellars (normal tasting fees apply).

9360 Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars/Pelos Sandberg Vineyard

May 21–22; May 28–29 (by appointment) We invite you to see the little winery where our wines our made while tasting and sampling some of our latest releases. Take in the surrounding vineyard views and meet the owners/winemakers. Contact johanna@iotacellars.com to schedule your private tasting.

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard

May 20–23; May 26–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Beautiful outdoor area. Family-friendly. All-Pinot tasting: $20. White and red tasting: $25. Food allowed.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

Mystic Wines

May 27–30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Try our estate-grown Dolcetto and Pinot Noir, as well as big red varieties from the Columbia Valley. We are elated that 2021 marks our 29th year of fine winemaking here in the Eola-Amity Hills. We will share our new release of 2020 Rose Di Dolcetto this weekend. Tasting fee: $10. Reservations strongly encouraged. Call to book your appointment.

11931 S.E. Hood View Road, Amity

503-581-2769 • www.mysticwine.com

Varnum Vintners

May 21–23; May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at our estate for an open house event featuring new-release sparkling wines, Rieslings, rosés and reds. Tasting fee: $15 (includes five tastes of your choice).

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

Dallas

Benedetto Vineyards

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Benedetto Vineyards, one of the Willamette Valley’s most fun tasting rooms, will be pouring Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, rosé, Pinot Gris and bigger red blends. Relaxing atmosphere with great indoor and outdoor seating and picnic options. On Memorial Day, enjoy a family-friendly barbecue, games and good wine, of course. Join us.

14020 Orchard Knob Road, Dallas

971-301-2807 • www.benedettovineyards.com

Chateau Bianca Winery

May 29 (2:30 to 5 p.m.); May 30 (3 to 6 p.m.) Join us for live music at the winery. May 29: Robert Meade. May 30: Ronni Kay.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

Salt Creek Cider House

May 31 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for orchard-fresh hard cider and street tacos hot off the grill. Flights: $12.

14500 Salt Creek Road, Dallas

503-831-8006 • www.saltcreekciderhouse.com

Rickreall

Left Coast Estate

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual Memorial Weekend Sip & Stroll. Explore part of our property with wine in hand and a small bite pairing with each wine on the flight, then enjoy a pizza under the oaks with sounds of a different local band each day. Call for reservations and more information. Check website for event updates.

4225 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the release of our new spring wines with two wine flights: Traditional and “Something New.” Enjoy one of the most stunning views in the Willamette Valley! Charcuterie and panini are available for purchase. Tasting fee: $20 (complimentary for members).

5935 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com

Pudding River Wine Cellars

May 29–30 (2 to 5 p.m.) Live music, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tasting fee: $15 (flight of four wines). Food available for purchase.

9374 Sunnyview Road N.E., Salem

503-365-0391 • www.puddingriver.com

SchöneTal Cellars

May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy wines produced from a small family-owned winery. Premium Pinot produced in small lots having achieved accolades of 94 points from Vinous. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase).

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-701-7774 • www.schonetalcellars.com

Stomp by Croft Vineyards

May 28 (3 to 8 p.m.) Join us at our tasting room for wine, food and live music from local artists. We have plenty of outdoor seating throughout our beautiful orchard and deck. Cute pets and children welcome.

5475 River Road S., Salem

503-364-3085 • www.croftvineyards.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); May 30–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Willamette Valley Vineyards Memorial Day Weekend for a vineyard tour and tasting. Walk among the vines and taste wines produced from those individual blocks. These private tours are available every 15 minutes by reservation beginning at 11 a.m., May 29–31. Fee: $45; $30 (wine club members and owners) and includes a tasting flight, charcuterie box and a $10 wine credit.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co.

May 22 (5 to 8 p.m.); May 28 (3 to 8 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 30 (1 to 8 p.m.) May 22: Music with Rewind. Food Truck on site.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

Eugene

King Estate Winery

May 1–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting room is open daily for wine tastings, glasses of wine, small plates and bottle sales. Join us for a visit by reservation.

80854 Territorial Road, Eugene

541-685-5189 • www.kingestate.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration, which includes wine tasting, live music and more. Free admission.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Junction City

Pfeiffer Winery

May 28 (6 to 9 p.m.) Join us for fantastic wine, a beautiful venue, delicious burgers and great music every Friday night. Admission is free. Wine by the glass/bottle, beer and food available for purchase. No wine tasting flights available during the event. Through Sept. 24.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wide selection of wines, including new 355ml bubbles, music from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Food for sale and enough room to socially distance.

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Monroe

Bluebird Hill Cellars

May 28 (3 to 7 p.m.); May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste our award-winning current releases and enjoy our new releases: 2020 Blanc de Noir, 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2020 Pinot Gris dessert wine. Fee: $10 to $25. Boss Hawg’s BBQ food cart on site. Bring your own picnic or purchase picnic goodies in tasting room. Plus, enjoy our spectacular view of the Willamette Valley.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

TeBri Vineyards

May 29–31 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us as we reopen for the summer. We look forward to sharing our wines and picturesque setting with you.

24880 Orchard Tract Road, Monroe

541-740-8541 • www.tebri.com

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

May 21–23; May 28–31 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Celebrating 2021 Oregon Winery of the Year and producer of Top 100 with six wines 90 points and above and five platinum winners. chapel@cardwellhillwine.com.

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • www,cardwellwine.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 29–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, picnic by the river, and join us for tastes of hand-crafted vermouth and dessert wines, amongst family, friends, music and lawn games.

22937 Harris Rd., Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Pheasant Court Winery

May 28–31 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our complimentary wine tasting, bocce ball, corn hole with a nice glass of wine.

1731 Pheasant Court, Philomath

541-929-2158 • www.pheasantcourtwinery.com

Sublimity

Silver Falls Vineyards

May 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Up to 15 estate wines to sample. Fee: $10 (waived with three-bottle purchase).

4972 Cascade Highway S.E., Sublimity

503-769-5056 • www.silverfallsvineyards.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

May 1–31 (1 to 6 p.m.) Celebrate the coming of summer and hope for the future. We have a beautiful outdoor setting, great staff and a casual setting to try our wonderful award-winning estate wines.

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Central Point

Hummingbird Estate

May 28–30 (noon to 8 p.m.) Summer Grand Opening: Rosé flight special all weekend. Free live music, May 28, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point

541-930-2650 • www.hummingbirdestate.com

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bring a picnic and enjoy a glass of wine and scenery. Fee waived with wine purchase.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton|

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

Brandborg Winery

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting on the patio. Re-opening for Sunday tastings. Tasting fee: $10. Please RSVP. Walk up available when there is space.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com

Grants Pass

Troon Vineyard

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the beginning of summer with us. Enjoy a flight in our beautiful garden setting. Reservations are not required but are strongly encouraged. Flight fees: $15 to $20.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9900 • www.troonvineyard.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

May 27–31 (noon to 8 p.m.) We invite you to celebrate the ninth anniversary opening of our tasting room with us with a special DANCIN Anniversary Flight served tableside. Tasting fee: $12.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com

Dunbar Farms

May 28–29 (11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for free, family-friendly live music. Wine, beer, other beverages, appetizers, lunch and dinner options. Wine flight: $9. May 28: Live music by Bekkah McAlvage, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 30: Live music by Hollis and Hayworth, 2 to 4 p.m.

2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford

541-203-0612 • www.dunbarfarms.com

Roseburg

Abacela

May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a seated tasting with a tapas platter to pair with selected wines. Tasting fee: $25 (half price for wine club; includes a souvenir logo glass). Reservations required.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Delfino Vineyards

May 29 (1 to 4 p.m.) Enjoy live music from local artists Neil Johnson and Dawn Johnson Powell and our award-winning wines. Food truck TBA. Reserve spot by May 28.

3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg

541-673-7575 • www.delfinovineyards.com

Melrose Vineyards

May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our 19th anniversary and Memorial Day Celebration. Music by INOKE. Entrance: $5; Barbecue: $15.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

May 28–29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Grenache release and sound of Acoustic Blend in our courtyard. We are pleased to offer Gloria’s gourmet sliders for purchase in our food tent. For the non-wine drinker in your group, we offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541 459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

White City

Kriselle Cellars

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Join us at Kriselle Cellars to celebrate the start of summer. Make your reservations today for basking in the sunshine on the patio and enjoying our newly released summertime whites and rosé. Savor a selection from our food pairing options to make the day delicious.

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 • www.krisellecellars.com

Williams

Plaisance Ranch

May 29 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) Join us for a Cowboy Dinner Concert. Reservations required.

16955 Water Gap Road, Williams

541-846-7175 • www.plaisancewranch.com

Other Regions

Maragas Winery

May 29–31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste or purchase a glass or bottle inside the winery to enjoy on our patio and lawn. Live music Saturday and Sunday. Lighter fare food, beer, soft drinks available. Also, picnic- and family-friendly outside. No pets and no outside beverages please. Details online.

15523 S.W. Highway 97, Culver

541-546-5464 • www.maragaswinery.com

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

May 28–29 (6 to 9 p.m.) Live at the Vineyard: Ju Ju Eyeball (Bend’s Beatles band) and John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns (John Denver cover band).

70450 N.W. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne

541-526-5075 • www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Cellar 503

May 1–31 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Cellar 503 during the month of May and your first shipment will be $1. Celebrate Oregon Wine Moth by signing up for this unique wine club. Enjoy small-producer Oregon wines delivered to your door all year long.

4407 S. Corbett Avenue, Portland

503-897-8013 • www.cellar503.com