Oregon Wine Month Guide 2020
Celebrating the state's official month of all things Oregon wine
A Blooming Hill
May 22–25 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We hope. We hope. Great wine! Caviar! Jazz on Saturday with Jack Stern and Bill French; the Great American Songbook on Sunday with Ron Sabin. Holly’s 75th Birthday on Saturday. Celebrate with us — we have a lot to catch up on! Flights include library wines. If no event, curbside and shipping continues.
5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius
503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com
bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
Abbey Road Farm
Ongoing promotion Offering 15% off three to five bottles with “threetofive” and 20% off six or more bottles with “sixonup.” Flat-rate shipping, curbside pick-up with appointment or free delivery to the Portland Metro/Willamette Valley area.
10200 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton
503-687-3101 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com
jeff@abbeyroadfarm.com
ADEA Wine
May 16 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Annual pre-Memorial Weekend with ADEA, Kelley Fox Wines and Trathen Hall Wines. Fee: $20. Small bites.
26421 Highway 47, Gaston
503-662-4509 • www.adeawine.com
info@adeawine.com
Amalie Robert Estate
May 2–3 & May 23–25 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Open by appointment for pick up and tasting of new releases and library wines. Please check our website for updates, availability and to schedule an appointment. Dena and Ernie can be reached for requests, questions and comments by e-mail.
13531 Bursell Road, Dallas
503-882-8833 • www.amalierobert.com
cuvee@amalierobert.com
Anam Cara Cellars
Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.) Hop in your car and swing by to enjoy the wildflowers! Call or e-mail ahead of time — even the same day — and we’ll have your wines ready for you on any Saturday you choose. Also offering $10 shipping on any two bottles or more (just $1 for club). May 9 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) “Homeless” Guest Winemaker” Ricochet’s Erich Berg. He contributes 5% of his profits to Remnant Initiatives in Newberg to help former convicts find housing and jobs.
306 N. Main Street, Newberg
503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com
info@anamcaracellars.com
Apolloni Vineyards
All of May Enjoy a taste of Italy at Apolloni. New releases of estate-grown Italian varietals, featuring rosé of Sangiovese and Nebbiolo. We have unique packages showcasing our North Willamette Valley estate, case savings of up to 25% and much more! Shop online with pick-up and shipping options. Memorial Weekend will feature wood-fired pizza and bocce, if able reopen.
14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove
503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com
info@apolloni.com
ArborBrook Vineyards
May 16 & May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Please join us to taste through our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs and Gris. We’ll have tasty bites and your souvenir glass is yours to keep. Fee: $20.
17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg
503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com
angelina@arborbrookwines.com
Arcane Cellars
May 21–25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Arcane Cellars is located in a beautiful private setting along the Willamette River, just west of the historic Wheatland Ferry. Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Grüner, Semillon, Riesling, Gewürz, Tempranillo, Merlot, Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet, Wheatland Red, Madouro and rosés.
22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem
503-868-7076 • www.arcanecellars.com
jeff@arcanecellars.com
Archetype12 Wines
All of May Private barrel tasting, plus beer and cocktail experience with a winemaker. E-mail to learn more and/or schedule.
10700 S.W. 72nd Avenue, Tigard
971-999-1809 • www.archetype12.com
cheers@archetype12.com
Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard
May 22–May 25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at our beautiful estate and soak in the view, the sun (fingers crossed) and the beautiful wines. In addition to our estate Pinot, we will be showcasing our recently released Rosé of Pinot Noir and a new varietal from our site, Albariño.
22040 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston
503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com
info@beaconhillwinery.com
Beaux Frères
All of May Our second-generation winemaker, Mikey D. Etzel, who lives on the property with his small family, is coordinating all curbside pickups at the winery. Local delivery for folks in the nearby wine country and the greater Portland Metro area is also available. Visit our website for access to limited-production single-vineyard bottlings, our estate portfolio and a featured list of library wines curated for the “drink now” moment we find ourselves in.
15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg
503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com
info@beauxfreres.com
Bella Vida Vineyard
Ongoing promotion During these trying times, Bella Vida is open for curbside pick-up, complimentary local-area delivery and internet sales.
9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
503-538-9821 • www.bellavida.com
steven@bellavida.com
Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co.
May 23-25 (1 to 5 p.m.) Live bands and food trucks all Memorial Day Weekend. These will be on our website and Facebook. 5th Street Market will also be open. If we’re still under social distancing rules, we’ll continue to have curbside pickup all month on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., Cheshire only.
25974 Highway 36, Cheshire
199 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene
541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com
lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Biggio Hamina Cellars
By appointment As always, we are open by appointment and would love to visit with you. Just give a call or send an e-mail.
1722 S.W. Highway 18, McMinnville
503-737-9703 • www.biggiohamina.com
odd@biggiohamina.com
Bjornson Vineyard
All of May Call the winery, go for a beautiful drive, get wine and Govino glasses delivered to your car. Two Govino glasses with curbside pick-up of six bottles; four Govino glasses with 12 bottles. Free shipping or delivery on orders of six bottles or more.
3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem
503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com
info@bjornsonwine.com
Blizzard Wines
Fridays–Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Curbside pickup available (please call ahead). Complimentary local delivery for purchases of six bottles or more, $25 flat-rate shipping.
29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro
503-334-8832 • www.blizzardwines.com
info@blizzardwines.com
Bluebird Hill Cellars
Ongoing promotion Currently offering free next-day local deliveries of three 3 or more bottles within 30 miles, plus curbside pick-up. All of May, two specials on curbside and local deliveries: 1) Buy three bottles and we will discount 50% off the lowest price bottle. 2) Buy a case and we will discount the three lowest priced bottles off the case price. Offering $1 ground shipping (Continental U.S.) on purchases of three bottles or more through May 31 (code: FLATTENTHECURVE). If stay-in-place order is lifted: Wine Club Pickup (May 1–2); Mother’s Day Weekend (May 9–10) and Memorial Weekend Open House (May 22–25).
25059 Larson Road, Monroe
541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine
info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Boedecker Cellars
All of May Mothers, friends, YOU deserve a little beauty. Something to share: a gorgeous bottle of wine and something personal — handcrafted jewelry. Boedecker Cellars and A Stone’s Throw Jewelry have created a gift for everyone for Mother’s Day and beyond. Order online and we’ll deliver to PDX Metro area, ship UPS or you can pick up Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2621 N.W. 30th Avenue, Portland
503-224-5778 • store.boedeckercellars.com
info@boedeckercellars.com
Burner Wines
All of May In celebration of Oregon Wine Month, we are offering 10% off all sales throughout May. In honor of Memorial Day, we are providing curbside pick-up and 20% off wine sales. Stop by Saturday, May 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Check out our offerings online.
15265 N.E. Tangen Road, Newberg
503-332-4005 • www.burnerwines.com
lisa@burnerwines.com
Campbell Lane Winery
All of May Although tastings are not likely permitted, we can help you get outside! Enjoy wine month with a stroll through our vineyard and trails where you’ll find info cards about our recent grafting project, planting and growing Pinot Noir in fields of stone, and the Scott Henry trellis system. We’re set up to support social distancing; well behaved dogs are welcome — on leash please. We also offer curbside pick-up for our Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rose of Pinot Noir; order in advance and enter code OWM to celebrate Oregon Wine Month and receive 20% savings.
27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn
541-913-9779 • www.clwinery.com
info@clwinery.com
Cardwell Hill Cellars
May 23–25 (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Vertical tasting of Pommard block wines: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
24241 Cardwell Hill Dive, Philomath
541-929-9463 • www.cardwellhillcellars.com
chapel@cardwellhillwine.com
Carlton Cellars
Ongoing promotion Free ground shipping on all orders over $99 (code: FREESHIP), 10% off six bottles and 15% off 12 bottles. See “Virtual Reality” article for details on our Friday Night Flights virtual tastings.
300 E. First Street, Newberg
503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com
grapevine@carltoncellars.com
Cascadia Premium Wines
All of May Free front-door delivery on all orders $200 or more. Located in Portland.
503-914-4107 • www.cascadiawinestore.com
cascadiawinestore@gmail.com
Cellar 503
All of May Oregon is a special place and Oregon wine is just one of the many things that makes it special. At Cellar 503, we love to celebrate Oregon wine and remind folks just how special Oregon is. Join now and your first month is only $1! Monthly and quarterly memberships range from $45 to $110.
4407 S.W. Corbett Avenue, Portland
503-897-8013 • www.cellar503.com
wine@cellar503.com
Chateau Bianca Winery
May 16 (1 to 2 p.m.) In honor of Oregon wine month we will be learning more about Oregon wine history and the beloved Pinot Noir. Our very own winemaker, Andreas Wetzel, will be live streaming this interactive Wine 101 class with a customized wine kit for two delivered to your doorstep prior to the class. The cost is just $75 and shipping is included. Please e-mail to register.
17485 Highway 22, Dallas
503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com
kharker@chateaubianca.com
Cougar Crest
Fridays & Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.) Open for pick-up and curbside delivery, plus $20 per bottle on our pre-2015 vintages and free shipping on six bottles or more. Call the tasting room to place order in advance.
1410 N. Highway 99W, Ste. 100, Dundee
971-832-8332 • www.cougarcrestwinery.com
paige@cougarcrestwinery.com
Cramoisi Vineyard
All of May Enjoy a Cramoisi self-guided walking tour with a purchase of six or more bottles of our current wine releases. Walk around our beautiful vineyard; we will put signs for you to follow and you will enjoy the beautiful Crimson Clover blooming and enjoy the stunning views. Relax. (By appoinment only.) We also have curbside pick-up or $15 flat-rate shipping to an Oregon address or $30 flat-rate shipping outside Oregon (restrictions apply).
8640 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com
sofia@cramoisivineyard.com
Crew Work Wines @ Farm Pickens Mercantile
First Fridays (3 to 8 p.m.) An opportunity to enjoy the quaint town of Elkton, right along the banks of the Umpqua River. Browse our local mercantile, enjoy a proper farm-to-table meal, take a dip in the river and let us introduce you to Crew Work Wines. We offer unique expression of our region’s classic varietals as well as new wines for the AVA. Sustainable farming and natural wines, always. Through October.
326 First Street, Elkton
541-584-2811 7 • www.elktonwineco.com
cznw@elktonwineco.com
DANCIN Vineyards
Ongoing promotion We are open for take-out, deliveries and curb-side pick-ups! Enjoy DANCIN at your table.
4477 South Stage Road, Medford
541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com
info@dancin.com
D’Anu Wines
May 22–25 Join us for Flights & Bites. Winemaker/chef Joe Williams has designed special bites to complement each wine. Flights are $15 for three wines. Enjoy 50% off your flight with the purchase of additional glass or bottle of D’Anu wine. Your flight is complimentary with the purchase of $60 or more in D’Anu wine.
173 N.E. Third Avenue, Suite #107, Hillsboro
503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com
danuwines@gmail.com
Dion Vineyard
Saturdays All wines in stock are 20% off during May, with low-touch parking lot pick-up or free delivery of six-plus bottles. We have 60 acres; come outside!
33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius
503-407-8598 • www.dionvineyard.com
info@dionvineyards.com
Division Winemaking Co.
All of May Enjoy nationwide shipping on three-plus-bottle orders, and offering free local delivery (10-mile radius of the winery) on three-plus-bottle purchases Monday–Saturday. Cut off for same day local delivery is 1 p.m., and deliveries should be expected between 3 and 7 p.m. Also offering scheduled contactless curbside pick-up at the winery.
2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland
503-208-2061 • www.divisionwineco.com
info@divisionwineco.com
Dukes Family Vineyards
May 16–17 (noon to p.m.) Annual Pre-Memorial Weekend Open House. Sit by the dragonfly pond, take in the views, breathe the fresh wine country air while sipping estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and rosé. Online wine sales and curbside wine pick-up available. Free shipping with all case orders through May 31.
7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity
503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com
info@dukesfamilyvineyards.com
EdenVale Winery
All of May (1 to 5 p.m.) We are offering curbside delivery for local purchases or $10 shipping. Select wines at $15 bottle pricing. Check website for more details.
2310 Voorhies Road, Medford
541-512-2955 • www.edenvalleyorchards.com
wines@edenvalleyorchards.com
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
May 9–10 Legacy Estate Wiking Trail Launch. Join Eola Hills for the combination of two of our favorite things: wine and hiking. Experience our supreme vineyard and valley views while safely practicing social distancing. With trail map and GoVino wine glass in hand, this new interactive offering gives people (and their fur babies) a chance to enjoy the great outdoors and incredible Oregon wine. Reservations required.
1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem
503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com
astingroom@eolahillswinery.com
Et Fille Wines
May 23 (noon) & May 24 (6 p.m.) We invite you to join us Memorial Day Weekend for a virtual open house and curbside pick-up. This is a wonderful way to kick off summer and stock up for backyard grilling with Viognier, rosé and Pinot Noir. Please e-mail if interested.
718 E. First Street, Newberg
503-538-2900 • www.etfillewines.com
kyle@etfillewines.com
Evesham Wood
May 23–24 Taste spring releases, including 2018 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue, and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.
3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem
503-371-8478 • www.eveshamwood.com
Fullerton Wines
All of May Enjoy 25% off cases (code: 25fullerton), 20% off mixed cases Fullerton label and Three Otters label (code: 20mixed). Complimentary shipping included for all case orders.
1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland
503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com
info@fullertonwines.com
Furioso Vineyards
May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Elegance. Terroir. Finesse. Sample our small-production, food-friendly, terroir-driven estate Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays, dry rosé and Friulano served with local artisan cheese and charcuterie — all while gazing out over the Willamette Valley down the length of the Cascades. We invite you to join us as we explore the intersection of wine, art and famiglia.
8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com
info@furiosovineyards.com
Grape Ink
All of May Open Art and Poetry Contest: Given three words — spring, nature and introspection — artists are called to submit their works inspired from these themes by tagging #GrapeInk and sending an email detailing work to grapeink@hotmail.com. Winner will receive: Free case of wine and reserve a spot to highlight their works in an art show or performance to celebrate the end of Quarantine (TBD).
16124 N.W. Mason Hill Road, North Plains
971-645-7500 • www.grapeinkwines.com
grapeink@hotmail.com
Guzzo Family Vineyard
Saturdays and Sundays (1 to 4 p.m.) Wine sales by drive up and shipping specials. We are a reds-only tasting room with handcrafted, award-winning reds and Port-style dessert wines. Once we can open again, our normal hours are Friday– Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1386 Murphy Creek Road, Grants Pass
541-862-8617 • www.guzzofamilyvineyard.com
info@guzzofamilyvineyard.com
Haden Fig
May 23–24 Taste spring releases, including 2018 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue, and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.
3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem
503-371-8478 • www.hadenfig.com
Hanson Vineyards
All of May Make an appointment to pick up wine, including new release Pinot Blanc. Case discounts and library wines available.
34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn
971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com
info@hansonvineyards.com
Harris Bridge Vineyard
May 23-25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, picnic by the river, and join us for tastes of handcrafted vermouth and dessert wines, among family, friends, live musicand lawn games.
22937 Harris Road, Philomath
541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com
harrisbridge@yahoo.com
Helioterra Wines
All of May All current releases are 25% off. Wines can be picked up curbside at the winery or delivered within Portland (for six bottles or more).
2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland
503-757-5881 • www.helioterrawines.com
info@helioterrawines.com
Holloran Vineyard Wines
May 16–17 & May 23–24 Drive-up wine pick-up. Not planning to be open for tasting at this time, but come by and stock up. Call ahead for fastest service and we’ll have your order ready, or come by and we’ll assemble something for you. Enjoy our driving through our beautiful vineyards on a nice spring day.
8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com
Illahe Vineyards
All of May Curbside pick-up by appointment, free delivery on six-plus bottles within 30 miles of the winery and shipping included on case orders.
3275 Ballard Road, Dallas
503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com
bethany@illahevineyards.com
Iris Vineyards
All of May With the purchase of three bottles or more, we offer 1 cent shipping until further notice, via online ordering or by phone in order.
195 Palmer Avenue, Cottage Grove
541-942-5993 • www.irisvineyards.com
iragsdale@irisvineyards.com
Kason Vineyards
May 23–24 (noon to 4 p.m.) Three-day smoked pork ribs by Chef Steve. Pre-release tasting 2017 Pinot Noirs.First come, first served. Lots of outdoor seating. Bocce ball on crushed oyster shells. Available for wine pick-up Thursday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
7200 N.W. Bony Road, Yamhill
503-537-3070 • www.kasonvineyards.com
kasonvineyards@gmail.com
Keeler Estate Vineyard
All of May Check out our website, order our wines, go for a drive to our vineyard, enjoy all the flowers and spring colors, pick up your wines curbside. If you want the wines shipped, we include courtesy shipping on six-plus bottles.
5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity
503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com
beatrice@keelerestatevineyard.com
King Estate Winery
All of May The King Estate Tasting Room is open daily for bottle sales. If you can’t visit, please call, e-mail or visit us online. Shipping is included on purchases of six or more bottles.
80854 Territorial Highway, Eugene
541-942-9874 • www.kingestate.com
owerclub@kingestate.com
King’s Raven Winery
All of May Special weekly wine bundles throughout the month of May. We will continue to offer local delivery of six bottles or more in the Portland Metro area seven days a week, as well as curbside pick-up. Visit our website for event updates and promos.
11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City
503-505-6873 • www.kingsravenwine.com
aneha@kingsravenwine.com
Lachini Vineyards
May 23–24 (1 to 6 p.m.) Taste our newest releases at our new winery tasting bar in Tualatin. Pouring 2019 Rosé and Pinot Gris, 2018 Chard al di la and Estate Pinot Noirs (Cuvée Giselle and Prima), plus big Cabs from Red Mountain. Artisan cheeses and charcuterie bites. May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hang out, picnic, savor the sweeping views & vino at our estate vineyard and tasting barn. Library flight along with new releases (see above). Wood-fired pizzas and prawns. Parties of six or more, please RSVP. Also open May 16 for Spring Release. Open to newbies.
19930 112th Avenue N.E., Tualatin
18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg
503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com
info@lachinivineyards.com
Lange Estate
Virtual tasting Join co-founder Wendy Lange and Adriane Davey as they taste through a selection of Lange Estate library wines. Viewers will be able to purchase the wines in advance of the tasting, though no special are required to attend.
18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee
503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com
shop@langewinery.com
Leah Jorgensen Cellars
By appointment No events until further notice. In the meantime, customers may order our wines online and take advantage of free shipping. We are taking every precaution to keep our wines safe during packaging and shipping. Located in Newberg.
844-LJC-WINE • www.leahjorgensencellars.com
info@ljcwineco.com
Lexeme
May 21–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend open house if permitted. We do offer curbside pick-up any day of the week; we are just a phone call away. Our wines can also be shipped to 38 states. We now offer $10 flat-rate shipping on six and more bottles.
325 Second Street, Elkton
541-802-6016 • www.lexemewines.com
info@lexemewines.com
Longplay Wine
Ongoing promotion We’ve got wine packs of six bottles starting at $144, we’re offering 20% off mixed cases, $1 delivery to most states on six or more bottles and a bonus bottle if you select curbside pick-up at our tasting room.
215 E. First Street, Newberg
503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com
info@longplaywine.com
Love & Squalor / Portland Wine Company
Ongoing promotion Love & Squalor is ready to take care of your stay-at-home thirst. Just order online and select ‘local delivery’ or ‘winery pickup.’ Delivery fee (only $10) is waived with orders of six or more bottles.
3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland
503-320-9956 • www.loveandsqualorwine.com
info@loveandsqualorwine.com
Martin Woods
May 30–31 (10:30 to 4 p.m.) Join us in our cellar to taste through a broad selection of 10 wines from the spectacular 2018 vintage: Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Riesling, Grüner Veltliner and rosé. We produce elegant and honest wine with textural complexity, expressive aroma and long-cellaring potential. We are dedicated to producing wines that distinctly express a sense-of-place, authentic Oregon terroir.
20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville
503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com
evan@martinwoodswinery.com
Maryhill Winery Tasting Room & Bistro
May 23–25 Join us for three days of wine tasting, a full bistro menu, patio seating, waterfront views and live music. Live music Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, 2 to 5 p.m. Open daily: Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
801 Waterfront Way, Suite 105, Vancouver, WA
360-450-6211 • www.maryhillwinery.com
info@maryhillwinery.com
Melrose Vineyards
May 23 Celebrating Melrose’s 18th Anniversary and Memorial Day. Entrance: $5. Barbecue: $15, served 1 to 3:30 p.m. Live Music with Inoke.
885 Melqua Road, Roseburg
541-530-6744 • www.melrosevineyards.com
Merrill Cellars
Ongoing promotion Free shipping on cases and half cases. Must be 21 and present to receive.
541-410-0774 • www.merrillcellars.com
oj@merrillcellars.com
Natalie’s Estate Winery
May 16–17 & May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the handcrafted selection of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Sangiovese and more. Try our newest releases, surrounded by a spectacular forest view and welcoming, friendly atmosphere. No appointment needed this weekend. Visit with our winemaker too!
16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg
503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com
cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com
Noble Estate Winery
All of May Each week during Oregon Wine Month, we’ll feature three wines: a red, white, and rosé. We’ll share tasting notes, pairing ideas and a special sale price. All orders of at least six bottles receive penny shipping.
560 Commercial Street, Eugene
541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com
wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Parrett Mountain Cellars
Ongoing promotion Until our tasting room reopens, we have drive-up pickup, plus 10% discount on up to four bottles, 20% off five bottles or more, $10 wine shipping in Oregon/Washington. Free case shipping.
33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg
503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com
marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com
Piluso Vineyard & Winery
Saturdays & Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Current wines available for tasting $10 tasting fee. Currently Closed due to COVID-19 outbreak.
6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville
503-749-4125 • www.pilusowines.com
pilusovineyard@pilusowines.com
Ponzi Vineyards
Ongoing promotions Ponzi Vineyards continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the May release of Anna Maria Ponzi’s memoir, “Pinot Girl” and an updated package debut with the 2019 Ponzi rosé (May 5). COVID services remain with daily curbside service, local deliveries and Social Sip, our solution to social distancing. All wine receives a 20% discount with $10 flat-rate shipping or delivery fee.
19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood
503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com
orders@ponzivineyards.com
Résolu Cellars
All of May For Oregon Wine Month, we are offering a three- year vertical of Oregon Pinot Noir: 2015, 2016, 2017 (only $79 plus $10 shipping in state; outside Oregon, $79 plus $15 shipping anywhere we are able to ship. While supply lasts. Bouquet Rosé (3 bottles): $49 plus $10 shipping in state; outside Oregon, $79 plus $15 shipping anywhere we are able to ship. While supply lasts.
13100 S.W. Hart Road, Beaverton
503-482-8466 • www.resolucellars.com
info@resolucellars.com
Resonance
May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate this holiday weekend with music, stunning views and our new tasting room. The talented Trent Toney will be entertaining on the patio both Saturday and Sunday. Come enjoy a tasting, glass or share a bottle of wine.
12050 N.W. Meadowlake Road, Carlton
971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com
info@resonancewines.com
Raptor Ridge Winery
Ongoing promotion Virtual tastings (see sidebar in main feature), plus a rotating offering of freshly picked, democratically priced packages via curbside pick-up or Fed Ex. Schedule curbside Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Fed Ex delivery to your door by purchasing online.
18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg
503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com
info@raptorridgewinery.com
Roots Wine Co.
Ongoing promotion + May 23–24
Free Portland-area delivery every Friday throughout May. Buy a case and receive a 15% discount and we will include an intriguing sample bottle with the purchase. Call winemaker Chris Berg for case orders (digits below). Memorial Day Weekend, make an appointment to barrel taste with Chris. We’ll adhere to social-distancing guidelines and take all precautions to ensure your safety. While you’re here, walk the vineyard and meet the new ducks.
19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill
503-730-0296 • www.roots.wine
rootsvineyard@gmail.com
Roshni Vineyard
Ongoing promotion Small-batch, estate-grown Pinot Noir and rosé. We are open by appointment and offer free home delivery in the Portland area when you order six bottles or more.
13101 S.W. Fox Ridge Road, McMinnville
971-237-3781 • www.roshnivineyard.com
roshniwine@gmail.com
Saffron Fields Vineyard
Ongoing promotion Curbside delivery. We are open by appointment. Call or e-mail us, and we’ll have your order ready.
18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill
503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com
info@saffronfields.com
Schmidt Family Vineyards
Ongoing promotion Free home delivery in Grants Pass and surrounding cities or free shipping.
330 Kubli Road , Grants Pass
541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com
schmidt@sfvineyards.com
S.E. Wine Collective
All of May Offering free local delivery (10-mile radius of winery) on three-plus bottles Monday–Saturda; cut-off for same-day delivery is 1 p.m., and deliveries should be expected between 3 and 7 p.m. We are also offering scheduled contactless curbside pick-up at the winery for wine orders.
2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland
503-208-2061 • www.sewinecollective.com
info@sewinecollective.com
Siltstone Wines
Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.) Curbside pick-up. Just stop in; not necessary to order ahead. We can ship our wine to your doorstep in 35 states! Buy online.
12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Hwy. 18), Dayton
971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com
heather@siltstonewines.com
Silvan Ridge Winery
May 23–24 Our annual celebration will feature new releases, live music and more. See website for details.
27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene
541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com
Sip D’ Vine
Daily except Mondays (1 to 7 p.m.) Curbside delivery, contactless options, full- and half-case discounts, including mixed cases. Cases can be customized to your tastes and budget.
7829 S.W. Capitol Highway, Portland
503-977-9463 • www.sipdvine.com
wine@sipdvine.com
Sokol Blosser Winery
May 23–24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m) Celebrate Memorial Weekend with an open house at Sokol Blosser Winery! Join us for a weekend of stellar wines, stunning vineyard views and more. Additional information will be available on our website. A stemless glass is included with your special wine flight. Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).
5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton
503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com
Soloro Vineyard
Saturdays & Sundays (noon. to 5 p.m.) Curbside sales only until full tasting is allowed. Rhône varietals only.
9110 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass
541-862-2693 • www.solorovineyard.com
june@solorovineyard.com
Stag Hollow Wines
All of May Curbside pick-up (Thursday–Sunday) or free shipping on 12-plus bottles. Order by phone or online.
7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill
503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com
staghollow@staghollow.com
Stave & Stone Winery
All of May Enjoy 25% off all wine. Pick-up, free local delivery (Hood River & The Dalles with a minimum purchase of three bottles) and shipping available. Please call to receive your discount. Noon to 4 p.m.
3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River
541-946-3750 • www.staveandstone.com
info@staveandstone.com
TERO Estates
May 2 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join in the festive atmosphere of Spring Release Weekend! The Walla Walla Valley is abuzz with activity and the panoramic Blue Mountains provide the perfect backdrop for brilliant blooms and verdant vines. Winery and tasting room teams expertly craft special events with live music, food and wine pairings, and much more to showcase their latest releases and rejoice in the return of warmer days.
52015 Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater
541-203-0020 • www.trwines.com
jodi@trwines.com
Terra Vina Wines
May 16–17 Love big reds? Join us for the most exciting lineup of ultra-premium reds and red blends in the Portland area: Petit Verdot, Cab Franc, Tempranillo, Syrah-Bordeaux blends, along with futures of the 2019 vintage. Also offering drive-thru pick-up (noon to 5 p.m.). Enjoy 10% off four bottles; 15% off six or more bottles. Free local delivery on four-plus bottles within Portland Metro Area
33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville
503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com
carole@terravinawines.com
The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
All of May We have missed seeing you, so take a drive out to the vineyard to see the beautiful landscape and pick up some wine! Phone ahead or order online for curbside pick-up any day of the week at 10% off retail price (code: MAY2020). Club members receive additional 10% off their club discount. Call Sandy to arrange a pick-up time.
14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg
503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com
sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Trathen Hall Wines
All of May Enjoy free shipping on six or more bottles. Free delivery on a three-or-more bottle purchase in the Portland Metro Area.
26421 Highway 47, Gaston
503-550-5545 • www.trathenhallwines.com
info@trathenhallwines.com
Troon Vineyard
All of May Ground shipping included on six or more bottles, complimentary local delivery from Portland to Corvallis, or Grants Pass to Ashland. Curbside pick-up available at both our Applegate and Carlton locations. Join our mailing list online to see our weekly features.
1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass • 541-846-9900
250 N Kutch Street, Carlton • 503-852-3084
www.troonvineyard.com
meg@troonvineyard.com
Varnum Vintners
All of May We are open our regular hours for retail sales and curbside pick-up. We are also offering pick-ups by appointment and delivery. For more details, call, e-mail or visit our website.
9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity
971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com
varnumvintners@gmail.com
Vitis Ridge
All of May Enjoy discounts on Oregon wine: 15% off Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Grigio D’ Oro (Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer and Early Muscat) from the hills of the East Willamette Valley.
6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton
503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com
info@vitisridge.com
Walnut Ridge
May 22–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting in the heart of Walnut Ridge. New releases, several tasting flight options.
94739 Turnbow Lane, Junction City
541-998-2606 • www.walnutridgevineyard.com
info@walnutridgevineyard.com
Watermill Winery
Ongoing promotion Enjoy $10 flat-rate shipping on orders of three bottles or more in the lower 48 states. Curbside pick-up and free local delivery available.
235 E. Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater
541-938-5575 • www.watermillwinery.com
info@watermillwinery.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards
May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for an intimate pre-reserved walking vineyard tour hosted by a knowledgeable winery ambassador. As you tour the vineyard, you’ll taste wines made from those blocks in our estate vineyard. A BBQ-themed menu will also be available for purchase. Open daily.
8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner
503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com
info@wvv.com
Willful Wine Co.
Ongoing promotion Offering free delivery to Portland and Vancouver area during the shutdown. Also check out our vitural tastings (see details in OWP’s cover story).
5705-F N.E. 105th Avenue, Portland
503-577-8982 • www.willfulwine.com
info@willfulwine.com
Youngberg Hill / Bailey Family Wines
May 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting of older library wines and compare vintage variation to find your favorite year.
10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville
971-901-2177 • www.youngberghill.com
wine@youngberghill.com