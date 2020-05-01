May 1, 2020

Oregon Wine Month Guide 2020

Celebrating the state's official month of all things Oregon wine

A Blooming Hill

May 22–25 (noon to 5:30 p.m.)  We hope. We hope. Great wine! Caviar! Jazz on Saturday with Jack Stern and Bill French; the Great American Songbook on Sunday with Ron Sabin. Holly’s 75th Birthday on Saturday. Celebrate with us — we have a lot to catch up on! Flights include library wines. If no event, curbside and shipping continues.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com

Abbey Road Farm

Ongoing promotion  Offering 15% off three to five bottles with “threetofive” and 20% off six or more bottles with “sixonup.” Flat-rate shipping, curbside pick-up with appointment or free delivery to the Portland Metro/Willamette Valley area.

10200 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-687-3101 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com

jeff@abbeyroadfarm.com

ADEA Wine

May 16 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)  Annual pre-Memorial Weekend with ADEA, Kelley Fox Wines and Trathen Hall Wines. Fee: $20. Small bites.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • www.adeawine.com

info@adeawine.com

Amalie Robert Estate

May 2–3 & May 23–25 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)  Open by appointment for pick up and tasting of new releases and library wines. Please check our website for updates, availability and to schedule an appointment. Dena and Ernie can be reached for requests, questions and comments by e-mail.

13531 Bursell Road, Dallas

503-882-8833 • www.amalierobert.com

cuvee@amalierobert.com

Anam Cara Cellars

Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.)  Hop in your car and swing by to enjoy the wildflowers! Call or e-mail ahead of time — even the same day — and we’ll have your wines ready for you on any Saturday you choose. Also offering $10 shipping on any two bottles or more (just $1 for club). May 9 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) “Homeless” Guest Winemaker” Ricochet’s Erich Berg. He contributes 5% of his profits to Remnant Initiatives in Newberg to help former convicts find housing and jobs.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

info@anamcaracellars.com

Apolloni Vineyards

All of May  Enjoy a taste of Italy at Apolloni. New releases of estate-grown Italian varietals, featuring rosé of Sangiovese and Nebbiolo. We have unique packages showcasing our North Willamette Valley estate, case savings of up to 25% and much more! Shop online with pick-up and shipping options. Memorial Weekend will feature wood-fired pizza and bocce, if able reopen.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com

info@apolloni.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

May 16 & May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Please join us to taste through our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs and Gris. We’ll have tasty bites and your souvenir glass is yours to keep. Fee: $20.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com

angelina@arborbrookwines.com

Arcane Cellars

May 21–25 (noon to 4 p.m.)  Arcane Cellars is located in a beautiful private setting along the Willamette River, just west of the historic Wheatland Ferry. Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Grüner, Semillon, Riesling, Gewürz, Tempranillo, Merlot, Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet, Wheatland Red, Madouro and rosés.

22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem

503-868-7076 • www.arcanecellars.com

jeff@arcanecellars.com

Archetype12 Wines

All of May  Private barrel tasting, plus beer and cocktail experience with a winemaker. E-mail to learn more and/or schedule.

10700 S.W. 72nd Avenue, Tigard

971-999-1809 • www.archetype12.com

cheers@archetype12.com

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

May 22–May 25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Join us at our beautiful estate and soak in the view, the sun (fingers crossed) and the beautiful wines. In addition to our estate Pinot, we will be showcasing our recently released Rosé of Pinot Noir and a new varietal from our site, Albariño.

22040 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

info@beaconhillwinery.com

Beaux Frères

All of May  Our second-generation winemaker, Mikey D. Etzel, who lives on the property with his small family, is coordinating all curbside pickups at the winery. Local delivery for folks in the nearby wine country and the greater Portland Metro area is also available. Visit our website for access to limited-production single-vineyard bottlings, our estate portfolio and a featured list of library wines curated for the “drink now” moment we find ourselves in.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com

info@beauxfreres.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

Ongoing promotion  During these trying times, Bella Vida is open for curbside pick-up, complimentary local-area delivery and internet sales.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-9821 • www.bellavida.com

steven@bellavida.com

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co.

May 23-25 (1 to 5 p.m.)  Live bands and food trucks all Memorial Day Weekend. These will be on our website and Facebook. 5th Street Market will also be open. If we’re still under social distancing rules, we’ll continue to have curbside pickup all month on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., Cheshire only.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

199 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene

541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com

Biggio Hamina Cellars

By appointment  As always, we are open by appointment and would love to visit with you. Just give a call or send an e-mail.

1722 S.W. Highway 18, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • www.biggiohamina.com

odd@biggiohamina.com

Bjornson Vineyard

All of May  Call the winery, go for a beautiful drive, get wine and Govino glasses delivered to your car. Two Govino glasses with curbside pick-up of six bottles; four Govino glasses with 12 bottles. Free shipping or delivery on orders of six bottles or more.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com

info@bjornsonwine.com

Blizzard Wines

Fridays–Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Curbside pickup available (please call ahead). Complimentary local delivery for purchases of six bottles or more, $25 flat-rate shipping.

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-334-8832 • www.blizzardwines.com

info@blizzardwines.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Ongoing promotion  Currently offering free next-day local deliveries of three 3 or more bottles within 30 miles, plus curbside pick-up. All of May, two specials on curbside and local deliveries: 1) Buy three bottles and we will discount 50% off the lowest price bottle. 2) Buy a case and we will discount the three lowest priced bottles off the case price. Offering $1 ground shipping (Continental U.S.) on purchases of three bottles or more through May 31 (code: FLATTENTHECURVE). If stay-in-place order is lifted: Wine Club Pickup (May 1–2); Mother’s Day Weekend (May 9–10) and Memorial Weekend Open House (May 22–25).

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Boedecker Cellars

All of May  Mothers, friends, YOU deserve a little beauty. Something to share: a gorgeous bottle of wine and something personal — handcrafted jewelry. Boedecker Cellars and A Stone’s Throw Jewelry have created a gift for everyone for Mother’s Day and beyond. Order online and we’ll deliver to PDX Metro area, ship UPS or you can pick up Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2621 N.W. 30th Avenue, Portland

503-224-5778 • store.boedeckercellars.com

info@boedeckercellars.com

Burner Wines

All of May  In celebration of Oregon Wine Month, we are offering 10% off all sales throughout May. In honor of Memorial Day, we are providing curbside pick-up and 20% off wine sales. Stop by Saturday, May 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Check out our offerings online.

15265 N.E. Tangen Road, Newberg

503-332-4005 • www.burnerwines.com

lisa@burnerwines.com

Campbell Lane Winery

All of May  Although tastings are not likely permitted, we can help you get outside! Enjoy wine month with a stroll through our vineyard and trails where you’ll find info cards about our recent grafting project, planting and growing Pinot Noir in fields of stone, and the Scott Henry trellis system. We’re set up to support social distancing; well behaved dogs are welcome — on leash please. We also offer curbside pick-up for our Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rose of Pinot Noir; order in advance and enter code OWM to celebrate Oregon Wine Month and receive 20% savings.

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

541-913-9779 • www.clwinery.com

info@clwinery.com

Cardwell Hill Cellars

May 23–25 (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)  Vertical tasting of Pommard block wines: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

24241 Cardwell Hill Dive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • www.cardwellhillcellars.com

chapel@cardwellhillwine.com

Carlton Cellars

Ongoing promotion  Free ground shipping on all orders over $99 (code: FREESHIP), 10% off six bottles and 15% off 12 bottles. See “Virtual Reality” article for details on our Friday Night Flights virtual tastings.

300 E. First Street, Newberg

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

grapevine@carltoncellars.com

Cascadia Premium Wines

All of May  Free front-door delivery on all orders $200 or more. Located in Portland.

503-914-4107 • www.cascadiawinestore.com

cascadiawinestore@gmail.com

Cellar 503

All of May  Oregon is a special place and Oregon wine is just one of the many things that makes it special. At Cellar 503, we love to celebrate Oregon wine and remind folks just how special Oregon is. Join now and your first month is only $1! Monthly and quarterly memberships range from $45 to $110.

4407 S.W. Corbett Avenue, Portland

503-897-8013 • www.cellar503.com

wine@cellar503.com

Chateau Bianca Winery

May 16 (1 to 2 p.m.)  In honor of Oregon wine month we will be learning more about Oregon wine history and the beloved Pinot Noir. Our very own winemaker, Andreas Wetzel, will be live streaming this interactive Wine 101 class with a customized wine kit for two delivered to your doorstep prior to the class. The cost is just $75 and shipping is included. Please e-mail to register.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

kharker@chateaubianca.com

Cougar Crest

Fridays & Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.)  Open for pick-up and curbside delivery, plus $20 per bottle on our pre-2015 vintages and free shipping on six bottles or more. Call the tasting room to place order in advance.

1410 N. Highway 99W, Ste. 100, Dundee

971-832-8332 • www.cougarcrestwinery.com

paige@cougarcrestwinery.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

All of May  Enjoy a Cramoisi self-guided walking tour with a purchase of six or more bottles of our current wine releases. Walk around our beautiful vineyard; we will put signs for you to follow and you will enjoy the beautiful Crimson Clover blooming and enjoy the stunning views. Relax. (By appoinment only.) We also have curbside pick-up or $15 flat-rate shipping to an Oregon address or $30 flat-rate shipping outside Oregon (restrictions apply).

8640 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

sofia@cramoisivineyard.com

Crew Work Wines @ Farm Pickens Mercantile

First Fridays (3 to 8 p.m.)  An opportunity to enjoy the quaint town of Elkton, right along the banks of the Umpqua River. Browse our local mercantile, enjoy a proper farm-to-table meal, take a dip in the river and let us introduce you to Crew Work Wines. We offer unique expression of our region’s classic varietals as well as new wines for the AVA. Sustainable farming and natural wines, always. Through October.

326 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2811 7 • www.elktonwineco.com

cznw@elktonwineco.com

DANCIN Vineyards

Ongoing promotion  We are open for take-out, deliveries and curb-side pick-ups! Enjoy DANCIN at your table.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com

info@dancin.com

D’Anu Wines

May 22–25  Join us for Flights & Bites. Winemaker/chef Joe Williams has designed special bites to complement each wine. Flights are $15 for three wines. Enjoy 50% off your flight with the purchase of additional glass or bottle of D’Anu wine. Your flight is complimentary with the purchase of $60 or more in D’Anu wine.

173 N.E. Third Avenue, Suite #107, Hillsboro

503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com

danuwines@gmail.com

Dion Vineyard

Saturdays  All wines in stock are 20% off during May, with low-touch parking lot pick-up or free delivery of six-plus bottles. We have 60 acres; come outside!

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • www.dionvineyard.com

info@dionvineyards.com

Division Winemaking Co.

All of May  Enjoy nationwide shipping on three-plus-bottle orders, and offering free local delivery (10-mile radius of the winery) on three-plus-bottle purchases Monday–Saturday. Cut off for same day local delivery is 1 p.m., and deliveries should be expected between 3 and 7 p.m. Also offering scheduled contactless curbside pick-up at the winery.

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • www.divisionwineco.com

info@divisionwineco.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

May 16–17 (noon to p.m.)  Annual Pre-Memorial Weekend Open House. Sit by the dragonfly pond, take in the views, breathe the fresh wine country air while sipping estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and rosé. Online wine sales and curbside wine pick-up available. Free shipping with all case orders through May 31.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

info@dukesfamilyvineyards.com

EdenVale Winery

All of May (1 to 5 p.m.)  We are offering curbside delivery for local purchases or $10 shipping. Select wines at $15 bottle pricing. Check website for more details.

2310 Voorhies Road, Medford

541-512-2955 • www.edenvalleyorchards.com

wines@edenvalleyorchards.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

May 9–10  Legacy Estate Wiking Trail Launch. Join Eola Hills for the combination of two of our favorite things: wine and hiking. Experience our supreme vineyard and valley views while safely practicing social distancing. With trail map and GoVino wine glass in hand, this new interactive offering gives people (and their fur babies) a chance to enjoy the great outdoors and incredible Oregon wine. Reservations required.

1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem

503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com

astingroom@eolahillswinery.com

Et Fille Wines

May 23 (noon) & May 24 (6 p.m.)  We invite you to join us Memorial Day Weekend for a virtual open house and curbside pick-up. This is a wonderful way to kick off summer and stock up for backyard grilling with Viognier, rosé and Pinot Noir. Please e-mail if interested.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • www.etfillewines.com

kyle@etfillewines.com

Evesham Wood

May 23–24  Taste spring releases, including 2018 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue, and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.eveshamwood.com

Fullerton Wines

All of May  Enjoy 25% off cases (code: 25fullerton), 20% off mixed cases Fullerton label and Three Otters label (code: 20mixed). Complimentary shipping included for all case orders.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com

info@fullertonwines.com

Furioso Vineyards

May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Elegance. Terroir. Finesse. Sample our small-production, food-friendly, terroir-driven estate Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays, dry rosé and Friulano served with local artisan cheese and charcuterie — all while gazing out over the Willamette Valley down the length of the Cascades. We invite you to join us as we explore the intersection of wine, art and famiglia.

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com

info@furiosovineyards.com

Grape Ink

All of May  Open Art and Poetry Contest: Given three words — spring, nature and introspection — artists are called to submit their works inspired from these themes by tagging #GrapeInk and sending an email detailing work to grapeink@hotmail.com. Winner will receive: Free case of wine and reserve a spot to highlight their works in an art show or performance to celebrate the end of Quarantine (TBD).

16124 N.W. Mason Hill Road, North Plains

971-645-7500 • www.grapeinkwines.com

grapeink@hotmail.com

Guzzo Family Vineyard

Saturdays and Sundays (1 to 4 p.m.)  Wine sales by drive up and shipping specials. We are a reds-only tasting room with handcrafted, award-winning reds and Port-style dessert wines. Once we can open again, our normal hours are Friday– Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1386 Murphy Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-862-8617 • www.guzzofamilyvineyard.com

info@guzzofamilyvineyard.com

Haden Fig

May 23–24  Taste spring releases, including 2018 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue, and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.hadenfig.com

Hanson Vineyards

All of May  Make an appointment to pick up wine, including new release Pinot Blanc. Case discounts and library wines available.

34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

info@hansonvineyards.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 23-25 (noon to 5 p.m.)  Stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, picnic by the river, and join us for tastes of handcrafted vermouth and dessert wines, among family, friends, live musicand lawn games.

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

harrisbridge@yahoo.com

Helioterra Wines

All of May  All current releases are 25% off. Wines can be picked up curbside at the winery or delivered within Portland (for six bottles or more).

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-757-5881 • www.helioterrawines.com

info@helioterrawines.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 16–17 & May 23–24  Drive-up wine pick-up. Not planning to be open for tasting at this time, but come by and stock up. Call ahead for fastest service and we’ll have your order ready, or come by and we’ll assemble something for you. Enjoy our driving through our beautiful vineyards on a nice spring day.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com

Illahe Vineyards

All of May  Curbside pick-up by appointment, free delivery on six-plus bottles within 30 miles of the winery and shipping included on case orders.

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com

bethany@illahevineyards.com

Iris Vineyards

All of May  With the purchase of three bottles or more, we offer 1 cent shipping until further notice, via online ordering or by phone in order.

195 Palmer Avenue, Cottage Grove

541-942-5993 • www.irisvineyards.com

iragsdale@irisvineyards.com

Kason Vineyards

May 23–24 (noon to 4 p.m.)  Three-day smoked pork ribs by Chef Steve. Pre-release tasting 2017 Pinot Noirs.First come, first served. Lots of outdoor seating. Bocce ball on crushed oyster shells. Available for wine pick-up Thursday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7200 N.W. Bony Road, Yamhill

503-537-3070 • www.kasonvineyards.com

kasonvineyards@gmail.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard

All of May  Check out our website, order our wines, go for a drive to our vineyard, enjoy all the flowers and spring colors, pick up your wines curbside. If you want the wines shipped, we include courtesy shipping on six-plus bottles.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

beatrice@keelerestatevineyard.com

King Estate Winery

All of May  The King Estate Tasting Room is open daily for bottle sales. If you can’t visit, please call, e-mail or visit us online. Shipping is included on purchases of six or more bottles.

80854 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-942-9874 • www.kingestate.com

owerclub@kingestate.com

King’s Raven Winery

All of May  Special weekly wine bundles throughout the month of May. We will continue to offer local delivery of six bottles or more in the Portland Metro area seven days a week, as well as curbside pick-up. Visit our website for event updates and promos.

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • www.kingsravenwine.com

aneha@kingsravenwine.com

Lachini Vineyards

May 23–24 (1 to 6 p.m.)  Taste our newest releases at our new winery tasting bar in Tualatin. Pouring 2019 Rosé and Pinot Gris, 2018 Chard al di la and Estate Pinot Noirs (Cuvée Giselle and Prima), plus big Cabs from Red Mountain. Artisan cheeses and charcuterie bites. May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hang out, picnic, savor the sweeping views & vino at our estate vineyard and tasting barn. Library flight along with new releases (see above). Wood-fired pizzas and prawns. Parties of six or more, please RSVP. Also open May 16 for Spring Release. Open to newbies.

19930 112th Avenue N.E., Tualatin

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

info@lachinivineyards.com

Lange Estate

Virtual tasting  Join co-founder Wendy Lange and Adriane Davey as they taste through a selection of Lange Estate library wines. Viewers will be able to purchase the wines in advance of the tasting, though no special are required to attend.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com

shop@langewinery.com

Leah Jorgensen Cellars

By appointment  No events until further notice. In the meantime, customers may order our wines online and take advantage of free shipping. We are taking every precaution to keep our wines safe during packaging and shipping. Located in Newberg.

844-LJC-WINE • www.leahjorgensencellars.com

info@ljcwineco.com

Lexeme

May 21–24 (noon to 5 p.m.)  Memorial Day Weekend open house if permitted. We do offer curbside pick-up any day of the week; we are just a phone call away. Our wines can also be shipped to 38 states. We now offer $10 flat-rate shipping on six and more bottles.

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • www.lexemewines.com

info@lexemewines.com

Longplay Wine

Ongoing promotion  We’ve got wine packs of six bottles starting at $144, we’re offering 20% off mixed cases, $1 delivery to most states on six or more bottles and a bonus bottle if you select curbside pick-up at our tasting room.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com

info@longplaywine.com

Love & Squalor / Portland Wine Company

Ongoing promotion  Love & Squalor is ready to take care of your stay-at-home thirst. Just order online and select ‘local delivery’ or ‘winery pickup.’ Delivery fee (only $10) is waived with orders of six or more bottles.

3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland

503-320-9956 • www.loveandsqualorwine.com

info@loveandsqualorwine.com

Martin Woods

May 30–31 (10:30 to 4 p.m.)  Join us in our cellar to taste through a broad selection of 10 wines from the spectacular 2018 vintage: Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Riesling, Grüner Veltliner and rosé. We produce elegant and honest wine with textural complexity, expressive aroma and long-cellaring potential. We are dedicated to producing wines that distinctly express a sense-of-place, authentic Oregon terroir.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com

evan@martinwoodswinery.com

Maryhill Winery Tasting Room & Bistro

May 23–25  Join us for three days of wine tasting, a full bistro menu, patio seating, waterfront views and live music. Live music Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, 2 to 5 p.m. Open daily: Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

801 Waterfront Way, Suite 105, Vancouver, WA

360-450-6211 • www.maryhillwinery.com

info@maryhillwinery.com

Melrose Vineyards

May 23  Celebrating Melrose’s 18th Anniversary and Memorial Day. Entrance: $5. Barbecue: $15, served 1 to 3:30 p.m. Live Music with Inoke.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-530-6744 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Merrill Cellars

Ongoing promotion  Free shipping on cases and half cases. Must be 21 and present to receive.

541-410-0774 • www.merrillcellars.com

oj@merrillcellars.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

May 16–17 & May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Enjoy the handcrafted selection of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Sangiovese and more. Try our newest releases, surrounded by a spectacular forest view and welcoming, friendly atmosphere. No appointment needed this weekend. Visit with our winemaker too!

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com

Noble Estate Winery

All of May  Each week during Oregon Wine Month, we’ll feature three wines: a red, white, and rosé. We’ll share tasting notes, pairing ideas and a special sale price. All orders of at least six bottles receive penny shipping.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

wines@nobleestatewinery.com

Parrett Mountain Cellars

Ongoing promotion  Until our tasting room reopens, we have drive-up pickup, plus 10% discount on up to four bottles, 20% off five bottles or more, $10 wine shipping in Oregon/Washington. Free case shipping.

33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com

marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com

Piluso Vineyard & Winery

Saturdays & Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Current wines available for tasting $10 tasting fee. Currently Closed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • www.pilusowines.com

pilusovineyard@pilusowines.com

Ponzi Vineyards

Ongoing promotions  Ponzi Vineyards continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the May release of Anna Maria Ponzi’s memoir, “Pinot Girl” and an updated package debut with the 2019 Ponzi rosé (May 5). COVID services remain with daily curbside service, local deliveries and Social Sip, our solution to social distancing. All wine receives a 20% discount with $10 flat-rate shipping or delivery fee.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com

orders@ponzivineyards.com

Résolu Cellars

All of May  For Oregon Wine Month, we are offering a three- year vertical of Oregon Pinot Noir: 2015, 2016, 2017 (only $79 plus $10 shipping in state; outside Oregon, $79 plus $15 shipping anywhere we are able to ship. While supply lasts. Bouquet Rosé (3 bottles): $49 plus $10 shipping in state; outside Oregon, $79 plus $15 shipping anywhere we are able to ship. While supply lasts.

13100 S.W. Hart Road, Beaverton

503-482-8466 • www.resolucellars.com

info@resolucellars.com

Resonance

May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)  Celebrate this holiday weekend with music, stunning views and our new tasting room. The talented Trent Toney will be entertaining on the patio both Saturday and Sunday. Come enjoy a tasting, glass or share a bottle of wine.

12050 N.W. Meadowlake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com

info@resonancewines.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

Ongoing promotion  Virtual tastings (see sidebar in main feature), plus a rotating offering of freshly picked, democratically priced packages via curbside pick-up or Fed Ex. Schedule curbside Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Fed Ex delivery to your door by purchasing online.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com

info@raptorridgewinery.com

Roots Wine Co.

Ongoing promotion + May 23–24 

Free Portland-area delivery every Friday throughout May. Buy a case and receive a 15% discount and we will include an intriguing sample bottle with the purchase. Call winemaker Chris Berg for case orders (digits below). Memorial Day Weekend, make an appointment to barrel taste with Chris. We’ll adhere to social-distancing guidelines and take all precautions to ensure your safety. While you’re here, walk the vineyard and meet the new ducks.

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-730-0296 • www.roots.wine

rootsvineyard@gmail.com

Roshni Vineyard

Ongoing promotion  Small-batch, estate-grown Pinot Noir and rosé. We are open by appointment and offer free home delivery in the Portland area when you order six bottles or more.

13101 S.W. Fox Ridge Road, McMinnville

971-237-3781 • www.roshnivineyard.com

roshniwine@gmail.com

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Ongoing promotion  Curbside delivery. We are open by appointment. Call or e-mail us, and we’ll have your order ready.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

info@saffronfields.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Ongoing promotion  Free home delivery in Grants Pass and surrounding cities or free shipping.

330 Kubli Road , Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

schmidt@sfvineyards.com

S.E. Wine Collective

All of May  Offering free local delivery (10-mile radius of winery) on three-plus bottles Monday–Saturda; cut-off for same-day delivery is 1 p.m., and deliveries should be expected between 3 and 7 p.m. We are also offering scheduled contactless curbside pick-up at the winery for wine orders.

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • www.sewinecollective.com

info@sewinecollective.com

Siltstone Wines

Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m.)  Curbside pick-up. Just stop in; not necessary to order ahead. We can ship our wine to your doorstep in 35 states! Buy online.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Hwy. 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

heather@siltstonewines.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 23–24  Our annual celebration will feature new releases, live music and more. See website for details.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Sip D’ Vine

Daily except Mondays (1 to 7 p.m.)  Curbside delivery, contactless options, full- and half-case discounts, including mixed cases. Cases can be customized to your tastes and budget.

7829 S.W. Capitol Highway, Portland

503-977-9463 • www.sipdvine.com

wine@sipdvine.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

May 23–24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m)  Celebrate Memorial Weekend with an open house at Sokol Blosser Winery! Join us for a weekend of stellar wines, stunning vineyard views and more. Additional information will be available on our website. A stemless glass is included with your special wine flight. Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Soloro Vineyard

Saturdays & Sundays (noon. to 5 p.m.)  Curbside sales only until full tasting is allowed. Rhône varietals only.

9110 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass

541-862-2693 • www.solorovineyard.com

june@solorovineyard.com

Stag Hollow Wines

All of May  Curbside pick-up (Thursday–Sunday) or free shipping on 12-plus bottles. Order by phone or online.

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com

staghollow@staghollow.com

Stave & Stone Winery

All of May  Enjoy 25% off all wine. Pick-up, free local delivery (Hood River & The Dalles with a minimum purchase of three bottles) and shipping available. Please call to receive your discount. Noon to 4 p.m.

3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River

541-946-3750 • www.staveandstone.com

info@staveandstone.com

TERO Estates

May 2 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)  Join in the festive atmosphere of Spring Release Weekend! The Walla Walla Valley is abuzz with activity and the panoramic Blue Mountains provide the perfect backdrop for brilliant blooms and verdant vines. Winery and tasting room teams expertly craft special events with live music, food and wine pairings, and much more to showcase their latest releases and rejoice in the return of warmer days.

52015 Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater

541-203-0020 • www.trwines.com

jodi@trwines.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 16–17  Love big reds? Join us for the most exciting lineup of ultra-premium reds and red blends in the Portland area: Petit Verdot, Cab Franc, Tempranillo, Syrah-Bordeaux blends, along with futures of the 2019 vintage. Also offering drive-thru pick-up (noon to 5 p.m.). Enjoy 10% off four bottles; 15% off six or more bottles. Free local delivery on four-plus bottles within Portland Metro Area

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

carole@terravinawines.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

All of May  We have missed seeing you, so take a drive out to the vineyard to see the beautiful landscape and pick up some wine! Phone ahead or order online for curbside pick-up any day of the week at 10% off retail price (code: MAY2020). Club members receive additional 10% off their club discount. Call Sandy to arrange a pick-up time.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

sandy@pottersvineyard.com

Trathen Hall Wines

All of May  Enjoy free shipping on six or more bottles. Free delivery on a three-or-more bottle purchase in the Portland Metro Area.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-550-5545 • www.trathenhallwines.com

info@trathenhallwines.com

Troon Vineyard

All of May  Ground shipping included on six or more bottles, complimentary local delivery from Portland to Corvallis, or Grants Pass to Ashland. Curbside pick-up available at both our Applegate and Carlton locations. Join our mailing list online to see our weekly features.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass • 541-846-9900

250 N Kutch Street, Carlton • 503-852-3084

www.troonvineyard.com

meg@troonvineyard.com

Varnum Vintners

All of May  We are open our regular hours for retail sales and curbside pick-up. We are also offering pick-ups by appointment and delivery. For more details, call, e-mail or visit our website.

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

varnumvintners@gmail.com

Vitis Ridge

All of May  Enjoy discounts on Oregon wine: 15% off Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Grigio D’ Oro (Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer and Early Muscat) from the hills of the East Willamette Valley.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

info@vitisridge.com

Walnut Ridge

May 22–25 (noon to 5 p.m.)  Wine tasting in the heart of Walnut Ridge. New releases, several tasting flight options.

94739 Turnbow Lane, Junction City

541-998-2606 • www.walnutridgevineyard.com

info@walnutridgevineyard.com

Watermill Winery

Ongoing promotion  Enjoy $10 flat-rate shipping on orders of three bottles or more in the lower 48 states. Curbside pick-up and free local delivery available.

235 E. Broadway Avenue, Milton-Freewater

541-938-5575 • www.watermillwinery.com

info@watermillwinery.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)  Join us Memorial Day Weekend for an intimate pre-reserved walking vineyard tour hosted by a knowledgeable winery ambassador. As you tour the vineyard, you’ll taste wines made from those blocks in our estate vineyard. A BBQ-themed menu will also be available for purchase. Open daily.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

info@wvv.com

Willful Wine Co.

Ongoing promotion  Offering free delivery to Portland and Vancouver area during the shutdown. Also check out our vitural tastings (see details in OWP’s cover story).

5705-F N.E. 105th Avenue, Portland

503-577-8982 • www.willfulwine.com

info@willfulwine.com

Youngberg Hill / Bailey Family Wines

May 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)  Enjoy a tasting of older library wines and compare vintage variation to find your favorite year.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

971-901-2177 • www.youngberghill.com

wine@youngberghill.com