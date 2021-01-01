January 1, 2021

Oregon Wine Expands

Annual report shows growth

By OWP Staff

In March and April, as the nation was grappling with the onset of the pandemic, the Oregon Wine Board implored industry members to participate in the 2019 Vineyard & Winery Survey. The annual report is an important tool in measuring the progress of the industry, but this latest survey is all the more essential in providing an important benchmark in estimating the impacts of COVID-19, not to mention the wildfires, on the 2020 vintage.

The University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research and Engagement received more than 550 responses statewide — the most since the institution took over the survey in 2017 — from which they compiled the report, which reflects steady growth across all areas of Oregon’s wine industry.

The year 2019 saw increases in sales, revenue and production for Oregon wineries and vineyards.

Here are some key findings from the 2019 report:

• Notable increases were seen in the number of wineries, which grew by 115 to 908 statewide, and vineyards, whose number increased by 132 to 1,297.

• The leading variety in planted acreage and production remains Pinot Noir, accounting for 59% of all planted acreage and 58% of grape production.

• Total planted acreage increased by nearly 1,500 acres from 35,972 to 37,399, an increase of 4.0%. The highest growth rate in planted acreage was seen in the Rogue Valley at 5.2%.

• Total tons crushed increased by 6.2% from 79,685 tons to 84,590 tons.

• Vineyard production growth is mirrored by increases in sales across all channels, the value of which grew 11% to $673.9 million. This was bolstered by growth in direct-to-consumer channels, wholesale sales in and out of Oregon, and sales to international markets.

• The estimated value of grape production increased 14% to nearly $238 million.

• Leading the export market for Oregon wine remains Canada, which accounted for 46% of export sales. Notable growth was seen in Mexico, South Korea and Japan.