May 1, 2022

Onip Supports Ukraine

Within four days of bottling the limited-edition Onip, a Pinot Gris marketed to support Ukrainian relief organizations, King Estate Winery sold out of the wine. Pronounced “oh-peer,” onip is the Ukrainian word for resistance.

“The name Onip describes the strength the world has witnessed, starting when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and continuing every day since,” says King Estate CEO Ed King.

King Estate has supported relief efforts in Ukraine once before. On March 4, the wine announced a $50,000 donation to three relief organizations: CARE, Save the Children and Voices for Children. Retailing for $22 a bottle, with 100% of sales dedicated to Ukrainian relief efforts, King Estate Onip has raised an additional $25,000 for these charities.

In addition to King Estate’s donations, TricorBraun, a global packaging company, donated the glass, pallets and freight; Tri-S Bottle Printing discounted the cost of printing the labels. The label is by Taylor King, the winery’s graphic design manager.