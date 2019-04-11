April 1, 2019

Oh, Honey

﻿Oregon vineyards gettin’ sticky with it

Oregon Honey Festival

Learn everything you need to know about raising bees and producing honey at the annual Oregon Honey Festival, May 18–19 in Ashland. Hear beekeepers explain how to start and maintain a backyard hive, obtain an initial colony, and keep the bees healthy and happy; expert speakers also will discuss conservation efforts. Taste and buy local honey, sample honeyed foods, shop bee arts and crafts, and entertain the kids with fun educational activities. Live music and mead also on tap. oregonhoneyfestival.com

Left Coast Estate

From Left Coast Estate’s eight hives, Left Coast crew members gather the honey, every fall, to be used in the second fermentation of Queen Bee Bubbly made from Pinot Noir. Never disgorged and sold with a crown cap, the wine remains clear because the yeast is encapsulated in beads visible in the bottom of the bottle — a cool visual for a wine that’s fit for a queen. $36 (750 ml) leftcoastwine.com

Weisinger Family Winery

For three decades, since the vineyard’s beginning, Weisinger Family Winery has been hosting bees on its Rogue Valley estate. Family friend Loren Luman has always cultivated the hives — located near the Tempranillo and visible from the tasting room — and gathered the resulting delicious amber-colored honey. $8 (16 oz.) weisingers.com

David Hill Vineyards

After owners of David Hill Vineyards in Forest Grove explored LIVE certification, learning about the “bee highway,” they knew they wanted to be a part of it. In 2018, they established four hives tended by a local beekeeper with two winery employees apprenticing; their sweet, sticky education will continue this year. $18 (16 oz.) davidhillwinery.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard / Bois Joli Vineyard

At Keeler Estate Vineyard in Amity, taste a dollop of Bee Kissed Honey from the farm at nearby Bois Joli Vineyard. Keeler carries the quaint jars and their own honey (currently out of stock). Gabriele Keeler says, “Being that grapes are self-pollinating, bees help us create a perfect eco-system all around us. $9 (8 oz.) keelerestatevineyard.com

Methven Family Vineyards

Promoting the health of Methven Family Vineyards’ garden, fruit orchard, berries and flowers on the Dayton property, owner Allen Methven has been suiting up and tending his hives for more than a decade. He says, “Many bees stings later, I still love it.” The sweet tag reflects his sentiment: “Honey from the Heart.” $10 (8 oz.); $15 (14 oz.) methvenfamilyvineyards.com