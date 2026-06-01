October 1, 2026

October 2026 Cellar Selects: Make Way for Chardonnay

OWP panel shares its favorite submissions

Knudsen Vineyards 2023 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Expressive and citrus-forward on the nose, with sunquat and limequat over a lifted note of grilled lemon. Each sip produces chamomile tea, honeysuckle and lemon custard alongside honeydew melon. Taut and mouthwatering, with soft texture and a refined, lasting taper. $30

McCollum Family Vineyard 2023 Heritage Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Lemon juice and toasted marshmallow welcome fresh rain and a distinctive balsa wood earthiness. The flavors are leaner and more angular– white grapefruit and fresh bay leaf with a briny salinity and herbaceous thread. Beautifully tart, it delivers a memorable, precise conclusion. $50

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Chardonnay, Enchanted Way Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Asian pear and chestnut introduce fresh citrus zest and limestone with each swirl. Tastes of lemon curd and pink grapefruit drive a textured, weighty expression– generous without being heavy– evolving into warming notes of lemon ginger and a pleasantly bitter lemon pith edge. $48

Apona Vineyards 2023 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

An intriguing, layered bouquet: honeycomb, beeswax and incense stick alongside lime syrup and petrichor. The flavors are equally engaging– quince and crabapple with a flinty brightness– culminating in a honeycomb sweetness with distinctive cardamom warmth. Lovely texture from start to finish. $40

Dobbes Family Winery 2022 Reserve Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills

Aromas of fresh rain and ginger introduce a charred citrus note– brisk and slightly smoky. In the glass, the wine broadens into lemon thyme and minerality with a mouthwatering acidity that carries through to an extended, clean finale. $40

Maison Jussiaume 2020 Brut NATURE Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine, Rogue Valley

Brioche, lemon tart and earthy wood pulp present an elegant, contemplative nose. Persistent bubbles convey marzipan, lemonade and Asian pear across a nervy, juicy frame with bursts of lemon-lime. Lively and tenacious– this sparkling wine is worth the wait. $75

Olive Hamilton Russell 2023 Chardonnay, Maple Grove Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Roasted marshmallow and wet slate provide delightful aromas before a wave of bright lemon dominates. Lemongrass and lemon verbena flavors surround a core of quince and kaffir lime leaf held together by vivid acidity. Radiant and laser-focused from beginning to end. $49

Amaterra 2024 Chardonnay, Wolf Hill Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Fragrant ripe Bartlett pear and orange blossom wed with crushed shell and wet river rocks. This Chardonnay commands an audience with each sniff. Cantaloupe, dried pear and white peach lead into tart flavors of matcha tea and lime zest. The sweet entry progresses toward a dry, lingering exit. $40

Tres Colline Vineyards 2024 Estate Chardonnay, Yamhill-Carlton

Every aromatic form of lemon leaps out of the glass: juice, zest, pulp, preserved and curd. The mouthwatering bouquet is echoed on the palate, joined by lime, lemonade and lemon meringue. The ample citrus notes mature and soften into a graceful honeystick ending. $90

63 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of the Columbia Gorge or Walla Walla Valley also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.