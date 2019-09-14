October 1, 2019

News Briefs: Oct. 2019

Michelle Soter, Union Wine. Co and Danehower Scholar

Michelle Soter

Michelle Soter, who founded Soter Vineyards 22 years ago with her husband, Tony, died in September after a long battle with cancer. She was 55.

In addition to the winery itself, she was known for leadership of its site on the 240-acre Mineral Springs Ranch as well as her commitment to environmentalism, organics, Biodynamics, nutrition and holistic living.

The winery’s website suggests donations in her honor be made to the food bank at Yamhill Community Action Partnership.

Danehower Scholar

The Cole Danehower Memorial Scholarship for the 2019–2020 school year has been awarded to Emma Anderson, a viticulture and enology student at Linfield College in McMinnville.

Established in 2015 by family, friends and colleagues, the scholarship honors Danehower and his contributions to the development of the state’s wine industry. The program provides financial assistance for an Oregon student enrolled in a full-time enology, viticulture, environmental studies, hospitality or culinary arts program with an emphasis on wine. The annual recipient is awarded $1,000.

Contributions may be made online at www.oregonstudentaid.gov/donate.aspx

Union Wine Scores!

Beer has long been associated with spectating sports, but the rise of canned wine is about to change the game; and Oregon’s Union Wine Company is already kicking it down the field.

Union is partnering with Portland’s Timbers FC and Thorns FC to create custom can wraps inspired by the soccer teams’ colors. The 250-milliliter can size allows consumers to enjoy Underwood Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and rosé — in green, white and red cans, respectively — while showing support for the home teams.

With these custom cans, Union appears, once again, to be ahead of the curve and remains a major player in wine innovation. The company recently built its own 43,000-square-foot packaging facility. With bottling rates of 200 to 250 bottles per minute and 600 to 650 cans per minute, it remains the fastest and most automated canning and bottling operation in Oregon, but it also gives Union the opportunity to adapt their product for unique partnerships in an efficient, cost-effective way.

What’s next for Union? Well, Beaujolais Nouveau Day is coming up Nov. 21, and Union will debut another custom can to celebrate.