April 1, 2020

News Briefs: April 2020

Moonstruck and more

Bubbly Bites

After the success of Moonstruck Chocolate’s Willamette Valley Winery Collection, the chocolatier has now added bubbly, too.

The new truffle series features Argyle Winery’s estate-grown sparkling wines. The collection showcases two truffles: white chocolate surrounding a ganache made with Argyle 2015 Vintage Brut; and milk chocolate enrobing 2015 Black Brut — it contains 1.7% alcohol by volume, so consumers must be 21 years of age to indulge.

The Argyle Sparkling Wine Collection retails for $12 and is available at Moonstruck Chocolate stores, Argyle’s Dundee tasting room, select retailers and online at www.moonstruckchocolate.com

Wine Company Honored for Climate Work

Jackson Family Wines received the “Organizational Leadership Award” at the ninth annual 2020 Climate Leadership Conference on March 5 in Detroit, Michigan. Recognized for its leadership and commitment to mitigating the severity of the climate crisis, Jackson Family is the first wine company to receive this honor. The award was presented by The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry.

The award acknowledges Jackson Family’s partnership with Spain’s Familia Torres winery to form International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), a collaborative group focused on decarbonization. The award also recognizes Jackson Family Wines for: (1) the largest solar generation portfolio in the U.S. wine industry; (2) innovative carbon farming pilot program; (3) watershed stewardship; and (4) funding research at UC Davis on capturing carbon dioxide and ethanol emissions from grape fermentation.