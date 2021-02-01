February 1, 2021

Newberg Truffle Month

Community launches new culinary promo

Newberg is no stranger to truffles. Businesses and residents alike look forward to truffle season when the city hosts the northern portion of Oregon Truffle Festival, the premier annual showcase of the state’s native truffles. With COVID-19 and safety concerns, the official celebration has moved online (www.oregontrufflefestival.org) this year, but Newberg business owners are doing their part to keep truffles top of mind and menu.

Taste Newberg, the official online visitor resource for the city, presents the inaugural Truffle Month. February’s campaign highlights culinary experiences at area hotels, restaurants, wineries and shops with socially distanced lodging packages, seasonal dining specials and one-of-a-kind activities.

An online guide will be updated regularly at www.tastenewberg.com/trufflemonth.

Adelsheim Vineyard

The pioneering Willamette Valley winery has thoughtfully redesigned its outdoor seating for the winter season and added a warming black truffle Gruyère fondue to the menu. Made by The Newbergundian Bistro, the Alpine-style specialty can be included with wine tasting reservations.

The Allison Inn & Spa

The Allison is offering a one-night truffle package for up to two guests, which includes a three-course truffle-themed dinner served in-room. The $500 package, available Friday and Saturday nights only, includes tax and gratuities (excludes Valentine’s Day weekend). Guests can book an additional night for $395 plus tax. Use the code TRUFFLE when booking your stay.

Anam Cara Cellars

The winery will sell local truffle popcorn at their downtown Newberg tasting room. The savory snack will also be available during the outdoor Downtown Newberg Wineries’ Saturday tastings through the end of February.

Black Tie Tours

Owner Stefan Czarnecki and his trained truffle dog Ella will take you on a private native Oregon truffle forage adventure. For $250 per person, the package includes a one- to-two-hour truffle hunt, truffle-themed lunch, transportation to and from lodging, truffle education and culinary tips, plus a truffle take-home gift. Optionally, a private wine tasting with a guest winemaker is available for an additional fee.

Chapters Books & Coffee

Newberg’s independent bookstore and coffee shop highlight area products, including Oregon truffle oil made nearby at The Joel Palmer House in Dayton.

Chehalem Ridge B&B

Guests can book the “Truffle Love” package at this cozy lodging with stunning views of the Valley. The package includes an in-room truffle dinner, cheese from Briar Rose Creamery and wine from Et Fille, plus the inn’s legendary breakfast in-room the next morning. Starting at $335 per night for two guests.

Good Company Cheese Bar & Bistro

This gourmet food shop and café specializing in cheese and charcuterie will feature a truffle-themed cheese and charcuterie plate for the month of February. Their wines by the glass are also meant to complement their truffled offerings.

Holiday Inn Express

The hotel just off Newberg’s main thoroughfare is offering a 15% discount on all bookings in February with the code TRUFFLE2021.

Lifestyle Properties

With several well-appointed vacation rental properties in Newberg, Lifestyle Properties has prepared a truffle package that includes a $100 dining credit to participating restaurants, a bottle of local sparkling wine and a cheese board upon arrival, showcasing truffle-infused cheese and truffled hazelnuts.

Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Newberg’s cheerful new popcorn store will feature truffle popcorn for the month of February. This seasonal flavor will be made with locally foraged truffles.

The Newbergundian

The French-inspired bistro will highlight truffles on their menu throughout the month of February, available for outdoor dining or takeout meals.

REX HILL

The recently renovated estate winery is now partnering with Chef Cory Schreiber, who will offer Oregon black truffle-butter served with a crusty baguette, available to add on to any wine tasting experience on the heated patio.

Ruddick/Wood

Newberg’s farm-to-fork restaurant offers covered, heated patio seating, and a menu of food, wine and cocktails to go. When truffles are in season, the restaurant offers hand-cut truffle fries, available to go.

Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery

Each winter, in collaboration with the Oregon Truffle Festival, the brewery makes La Truffe: a coveted truffled hazelnut stout. The beer will be released in February, to imbibe in the beer garden or in bottle to enjoy at home.