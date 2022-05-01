May 1, 2022

Memorial Weekend & Oregon Wine Month

Tastings and more in the month of May

Willamette Valley

Amity

Coelho Winery

May 1 (2 p.m.) Create your own Garden in a Glass while enjoying a glass of our Pinot Noir Rosé.

May 14–15 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) In celebration of Oregon Wine Month, we will be having a pop-the-balloon promotion with your wine tasting. Pop a balloon to reveal a prize.

May 21–22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Back by popular demand and in time for summer, we are bringing out our frozé machine. Come out, relax and enjoy this refreshing beverage.

May 28 (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Join us for the first of our Summer Concert Series, the last Saturday of every month. Admission is free. Kicking off the season will be Haley Lynn. Come enjoy great wine, music and food.

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Have your Memorial Weekend plans include Coelho Winery. Those that have served for our great country, your wine tasting fee is waived. We would like to thank you for your service. We will be offering a special flight with small bites all weekend.

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • www.coelhowinery.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

May 21–22 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Dukes Annual Pre-Memorial Weekend Open House Tasting. Enjoy wine and food with a view. Keep your stem with paid entry fee of $35. 21 years and older only. 10% off six-pack purchases. Start off with a taste of our 2015 Brut.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

GC Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Open House. $15 tasting fee waived with a $50 purchase. Tasting includes a special pour from our library wines, plus special case pricing.

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.gcwines.com

iOTA Cellars / Pelos Sandberg Vineyard

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our micro-winery and taste some of our latest releases with owners/winemakers Don and Johanna Sandberg. Enjoy the surrounding vineyard views. Contact johanna@iotacellars.com to set up a time, or for any additional details or questions.

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Varnum Vintners

May 20–22; May 27–30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at our estate in the Eola-Amity Hills for an open house event featuring new-release sparkling wines, Rieslings, rosés and reds. Fee: $15 (includes five tastes of your choice).

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

Aurora

Pheasant Run Winery

May 27 (2 to 8 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) New bank vault reserve wine releases with big reds, rosé and Pinot Noir.

21690 Main Street, Aurora

503-678-3131 • www.pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St Josef’s Winery

May 29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Bike ride and barbecue, plus music on the patio, starting at noon. And a non-serious bike ride with the winemaker starts at the crack of 11 a.m. followed by lunch and wine. Bring your own bike.

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • www.stjosefswinery.com

Carlton

Cana’s Feast Winery

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cana’s Feast 2021 Rosato will make its debut this holiday weekend alongside a lineup of your favorite red wines. Food trucks onsite Saturday and Sunday. $20 per person tasting fee, complimentary for members.

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • www.canasfeast.com

Carlton Hill Vineyard

May 29 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only. Carlton Hill Wines will be joined by La Randonnée and Redolent Wine Company for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and wines for $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • www.carltonhillwines.com

La Randonnée Wines (at Carlton Hill)

May 29 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only. La Randonnée will be joined by Carlton Hill and Redolent Wine Company for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and wines for $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-693-1879 • www.larandonneewines.com

Lemelson Vineyards

May 7 (3:30 to 6:30 p.m.) Join us for a beautiful Northwest-inspired dinner paired alongside some of our favorite Pinot Noirs here at Lemelson Vineyards. Our winemakers will educate you while you dine in our one-of-a-kind fermentation hall.

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for an outdoor seated tasting while enjoying a vertical of some of our favorite single-vineyard Pinots and Rosé.

12020 N.E. Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • www.lemelsonvineyards.com

Résonance

May 21–22 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month and Pre-Memorial Weekend at Résonance. Because Memorial Weekend can be a popular time to visit tasting rooms in the Valley, we went ahead and reserved the entire weekend before for our members.

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month and Memorial Weekend at Résonance. Enjoy flights and small bites as you take in one of the most picturesque views in the Valley. Fee: $35; complimentary for members.

12050 N.W. Meadowlake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com

Trathen Hall Wines (at Abbey Road Farm)

May 21 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us at Abbey Road Farm in the “Tool Shed” building to taste our 2019 vintage wines along with some surprises from the library, including large formats. Fee: $20 (refundable with purchase).

10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-550-5545 • www.trathenhallwines.com

Redolent Wine Co.

May 29 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only. A tasting in the Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and wines for $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-830-7738 • www.redolentwine.com

Cheshire

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company

May 8 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Mother’s Day. One-man multimedia show by Timothy Patrick, 1 to 4 p.m. I Scream for Waffles will be on site with great food. We’ve got awesome wine and beer on tap.

May 27–28 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 29–30 (noon to 6 p.m.) Memorial Weekend, join us in our casual country setting. May 27: The Brewkats and Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ, 6 to 9 p.m. May 28: Joanne Broh with her Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues Band and Once Famous Grill 2, 6 to 9 p.m. May 29: Riffle and barbecue, 3 to 6 p.m. May 30: Inner Limits Band and Kico's Barbecue, 3 to 6 p.m.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

Dayton

Branch Point Distillery

May 8 (noon to 1:30 p.m.) Mother’s Day Cocktail Class. Craft up some delicious cocktails for mom this Mother’s Day with a hands-on cocktail class presented by Bit by a Fox Speakeasy. They have thoughtfully crafted fun spring-style cocktails using your favorite Branch Point Whiskeys. Each couple will receive a charcuterie board and craft four unique cocktails during the class. Only 20 tickets available for a fun Mother’s Day surprise! Fee: $60.

15800 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

www.branchpointdistillery.com

Siltstone Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) The Myers Family invites you to join them in celebrating Memorial Weekend at Siltstone. A tasting flight of Rosé, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and a selection of our Pinot Noirs will be available for $10. Tasting fee is complimentary with a bottle purchase.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass, Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Dundee

Day Wines

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll be releasing our Oregon White Blend (Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc). We’ll also be jamming to live music while hosting our new food cart, Uphill Farms Wood-Fire Pizza. Uphill Farms will be at our tasting room every other weekend starting in May.

21160 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 • www.daywines.com

The Dundee Wine Collective (at tipsu-plach Park)

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a progressive tasting from 10 selected wineries, live music and family fun game area. Bring a picnic or support food vendors. Children accompanying parents are free. Tickets are limited and available online. Fee: $40.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

www.dundeewinelibrary.com

Furioso Vineards

May 8 (6 to 8 p.m.) Mother’s Day Dinner with Chef Caballero. Dairy-free and gluten-free options are available. Vegetarian and vegan options are NOT available for this dinner. Apologies. Fee: $150; $125 (club). A 20% gratuity charge applied at checkout.

May 13 (6 to 8 p.m.) Friday Supper Club with Wooden Heart. This series is focused on hyper-seasonal and locally sourced ingredients paired with Furioso wines. Each menu is decided a few weeks in advance. Fee: $115/$95 (club). A 20% gratuity charge applied at checkout.

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

www.furiosovineyards.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day and Oregon Wine Month at Holloran with a special tasting featuring a bonus pour of 2012 Pinot Noir Cuvée Gran Jean from our library. Reservations required. Fee: $20 (waived for club members or with the purchase of three bottles)

8795 Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holoranvineyardwines.com

Knudsen Vineyards

May 8 (11 a.m.) Mother’s Day Brunch with Wine Pairings. Three-Course Brunch. Reservations are required for this elegant tasting of estate wines paired with a chef-prepared, three-course brunch. Brunch will be served on our scenic outdoor Terrace with stunning vineyard views. Fee: $35–$75.

May 21 & 28 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for our 2022 music series and enjoy the sounds of local artists while sipping on estate wines. With live music and a beautiful outdoor terrace, it’s the perfect time to plan your visit to The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards. Please make reservations. May 21: Nick Rolf, jazz pianist. May 28: Tracy Kim, jazz guitarist. See all dates online.

9419 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

www.knudsenvineyards.com

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards

May 28–30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Experience a unique selection of our Lange favorites and new releases. While you are here, peruse our gift offerings and treat yourself to our seasonally-inspired picnic box. Featured experience is 75 minutes. In keeping with current health and safety standards, we have a limited number of appointments available each hour. Groups are limited to a max of six people. This could be an indoor or outdoor tasting. A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com

Le Cadeau Vineyard

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Release of our 2019 vintage Pinots and 91-Point limited-production estate Rosé. Meet the owners and taste our flight of highly acclaimed rock-grown wines. Fee: $20 (waived with most purchases). Walk-ins welcome; appointments encouraged. Appointments needed for six-plus.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-625-2777 • www.lecadeauvineyard.com

Eugene

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration of new release wines, live music and more.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Hillsboro

D’Anu Wines

May 1–31 > Tuesday–Saturday (3 to 8:30 p.m.) Celebrate the diversity of Northwest grape growing with us. For the month of May, we will be featuring 10% off bottles, 15% off six packs and 20% off case sales on all of our Oregon wines. Enjoy Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc from the Oregon section of the Walla Walla AVA in addition to our selection of great wines from the Willamette Valley.

173 N.E. Third Ave, Suite #107, Hillsboro

503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com

Résolu Cellars

May 19 (6 to 8 p.m.) Taste of Italy: Pairing Italian Varietals, We’ll be working through four mini-courses paired with Italian and Bordeaux varietals curated by Christina Cavellero Edick, author and food blogger at our new winery location in Hillsboro. Taste select craft wines paired with each course. Tickets: $55; $45 (club).

May 27 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 28 (2 to 8 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Featured Résolu Cellars and craft flights are $15 each. Wine by the glass, pre-release sparkling Blanc de Blancs and rosé Méthode Champenoise. Outside food welcome. Reservations suggested.

260 S.E. Fourth Avenue, Hillsboro

503-482-8466 • www.resolucellars.com

Résolu Cellars, Scotch Church Road Vineyard, La Randonnée & D’Anu

May 3 (5 to 8 p.m.) Sample wines from four craft wineries while visiting local shops and galleries supporting the arts during Hillsboro’s First Tuesday Art Walk. This free, all-ages event for the community and visitors is in its 50th year and in honor of Oregon Wine Month, the spotlight is on the art of wine.

www.danuwines.com • www.scotchchurchroadvineyard.com

www.resolucellars.com • www.larandonneewines.com

Three Feathers Vineyard

May 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Relax in our garden setting while sipping wine and enjoying refreshments. Presenting our 2021 Pinot Gris. Fee: $25 (refundable with purchase; free for club members).

19569 S.W. Finnigan Hill Road, Hillsboro

503-536-3083 • www.threefeathersestate.com

Jefferson

St. Innocent Winery

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us and sample some previously unreleased wines as part of a special flight for the holiday weekend. Fee: $30. Light bites will also be available to enjoy in the tasting room.

10052 Enchanted Way S.E., Jefferson

503-378-1526 • www.stinnocentwine.com

McMinnville

Chris James Cellars

May 19 (6 to 8 p.m.) Wine & Candle Making Series. Join us each month on the third Thursday for a fun-filled candle-making class with Stephanie of Sherman Candles. The ticket price includes all supplies needed to make a custom soy wax candle, and a flight of wine, or a glass of wine. Additional wine and small bites available to purchase. Space is limited. Cost: $40. See website for future dates.

645 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

www.chrisjamescellars.com

Heater Allen Brewing

May 28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Heater Allen Brewing’s 15th Anniversary. Come help us celebrate. Urban German will be on hand selling food and we’ll be pouring beer ‘til 6 p.m. No entry fee; all ages welcome.

907 N.E. 10th Avenue, McMinnville

503-472-4898 • www.heaterallen.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 20–22; May 27–29 > Friday–Saturday (noon to 7 p.m.); Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.) Delicious big reds await you at Terra Vina. Join us as we pour through Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Bordeaux blends and unique new releases. Barrel-sample the 2021 vintage and secure future releases before anyone else. Reservations highly recommended. Food available for purchase. Fee: $20 (club members complimentary).

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

May 7–8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Mother’s Day Weekend. Spend some quality time with the mom in your life and enjoy a wine tasting or glass of wine on our newly refurbished deck. Please call for reservations. May Rosé Special: 3 bottles: 10% off; 6 bottles: 15% off.

May 14–15 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) UFO Weekend. Do you want the Truth? Well, we can’t talk to you about beings from outer space or the lights in the sky, but we can talk to you about good wine! Take a break from the crowds and visit Yamhill Valley Vineyards, just minutes away from downtown Third Street but you will feel as though you are worlds away. Mystery Wine Sale. Case (12 bottles): $180; half case (6 bottles): $95.

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Weekend for a throwback (pre-COVID) library tasting. We’ll be pouring a special flight of library wines selected from the depths of our cellar. Limited bottles will be available for purchase this weekend, and i- person only, so mark your calendar and be sure to make your reservation in advance. Fee: $35; $15 (club) will include cheese pairings for each wine.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Rd, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • www.yamhill.com

Monroe

Bluebird Hill Cellars

May 27 (3 to 7 p.m.); May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. Taste our award-winning current releases and enjoy our new releases: 2021 Pinot Gris, 2021 Duology White Wine Blend and 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Fee: $10 to $25. Bring a picnic and enjoy our spectacular view of the Willamette Valley. Reservations are always appreciated and can be booked online.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Newberg

Hemmer Vineyards

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste through our current releases of four wines. Appointments highly recommended to ensure we can deliver exceptional service. Book online or call the winery for same-day availability. Fee: $25 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

13627 N.E. Kinney Road, Newberg

503-862-8138 • www.hemmervineyards.com

Lachini Vineyards

May 21 (noon to 5 p.m.) Spring release event. Savor our newest releases in beautiful surroundings. Seated tastings with food pairings, a flight of eight wines, including sparkling and still rosé, Chardonnay, Estate Pinots and Red Mountain Cabs from Washington. $35 (non-members). RSVP via our Visit Us page on our website.

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Seated tasting on our terrace and deck. Flight of eight wines with food pairings. RSVP via our Visit Us page.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

888-703-0007 • www.lachinivineyards.com

Leah Jørgensen Cellars

May 21 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join winemaker and Cabernet Franc expert Leah Jorgensen for a rare peek into the world of limited-production Oregon Cabernet Franc. Leah will be hosting a Wine Library Showcase for her annual Spring Open House. Guests are invited to taste three library wines on Coravin. Fee: $25 (waived with library wine purchase). Order custom engraving on special library wine bottles at the event. Treasure Trove subscribers are invited to pick up the Spring Release. RSVP required. Limited attendance. Once at capacity, a waitlist will be offered. To make a reservation: info@ljcwineco.com.

24305 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

844-LJC-WINE • www.leahjorgensencellars.com

Parrett Mountain Cellars

May 26 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.); May 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting. Fee: $20 (waived with a 2-bottle purchase). No reservations needed. Walk-in only.

33434 N.E. Haugen Road, Newberg

503-807-4061 • www.parrettmountaincellars.com

Red Electric Wines (at Armstrong Vineyard)

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Red Electric Wines in Ribbon Ridge is having their first vineyard tasting, opening the gate with an old-school rustic Oregon wine tasting in the Armstrong Vineyard. Enjoy a compare-and-contrast tasting of 2019s with the highly rated 2018s and 2021 barrel samples for a $15 tasting fee. Doug Ackerman (co-owner of Red Electric Wines and owner of Armstrong Vineyard) and John Grochau (co-owner and winemaker of Red Electric Wines) invite you to taste through Pinots and Chardonnays, among the vines where 100% of the grapes are sourced. Special library wine deals.

16800 Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-502-1401 • www.redelectricwines.com

REX HILL

May 8 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Mother’s Day Sparkling Brunch. Treat mom to a sparkling brunch at REX HILL this Mother’s Day. Chef David Sapp will be creating three decadent courses, with a complimentary welcome glass of our REX HILL Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine or a non-alcoholic sparkler. Sommelier suggested glass pours and bottles to share will be available for purchase. Fee: $65; $55 (club).

30835 N. Hwy. 99W, Newberg

www.rexhill.com

Shea Wine Cellars

May 28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us in our winemaking facility on Shea Vineyard to experience our limited-release wines. Open without reservation on Saturday, May 28. Fee: $20 per person. Open by reservation only on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • www.sheawinecellars.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Handcrafted, small-production estate Pinot Noir, rosé, and white Pinot plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez plus several other guest artists. Fee: $20. Please make a reservation on our website.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Vidon Vineyard

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Vidon Vineyard has Syrah and Tempranillo in addition to Pinot and Chardonnay, and will be releasing their first Rosé of Tempranillo Memorial Day Weekend. Owners Dru & Erin Allen hired Tiquette Bramlett as President in May 2021, the first Black woman appointed to oversee a winery in the country and founder of Our Legacy Harvested, a nonprofit supporting diversity in wine. The Vidon team, including winemaker Dr. David Bellows, will be pouring wines. Vidon’s weekend specialty tasting menu includes one complimentary glass of rosé of Tempranillo, 2018 Estate Chardonnay or 2017 3-Clones Pinot Noir, food and live music for $60 per person. Vidon has a special surprise announcement and celebration over the holiday weekend.

May 1–30 > Throughout the month of May, Vidon will offer a Heritage Wine Bundle, including 2018 Estate Chardonnay, 2017 3-Clones Pinot Noir and two Vidon wine glasses. Bundle is available for $90 to pick up or via shipping options through Vidon’s website.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • www.vidonvineyard.com

J. Christopher Winery

May 31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy an open house-style tasting while you enjoy our patio and garden, special tasting flight and small bites. $35 tickets can be found on Tock.com.

17150 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-554-9572 • www.jchristopherwines.com

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Weekend Open House.

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting. Enjoy wine tasting with the winemaker. New releases. No tasting fee.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-WINE • www.forestedgevineyard.com

Philomath

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Picnic by the river, stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, and join us for tastes of handcrafted vermouth and dessert wines, among family, friends, live music and lawn games.

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Compton Family Wines

May 28–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a Library Wines Tasting this Memorial Weekend, plus 10% off bottle sales. Free wine tasting to club members.

810 Applegate Street, Philomath

541-929-6555 • www.comptonwines.com

Rickreall

Left Coast Estate

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Get together at the estate for a walking wine tasting, including small bite pairings and sounds from local musicians all day long. Fee: $40. Wood-fired pizza available as well. Reserve online.

4225 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Evesham Wood

May 28–29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for our spring open house for tasting of new releases and library wines. Fee: $20 (complimentary with purchase of three bottles). Reservation preferred.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.eveshamwood.com

Haden Fig (at Evesham Wood)

May 28–29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for our spring open house for tasting of new releases and library wines. Fee: $20 (complimentary with purchase of three bottles). Reservation preferred.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • www.hadenfig.com

Björnson Vineyard & The Wine Collective

May 28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pay a single entrance fee upon arrival to taste premium and collectible wines from small Oregon producers. Meet artisanal winemakers from Arabilis Wines, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, SchöneTal Cellars and Sunbreak Wine, all at one beautiful location. Enjoy the wines, people, the scenery and Kopitos Food Truck.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Weekend Wine Tasting. Live music daily, 1 to 4 p.m. Large selection of wines, families welcome and large vehicle parking. Snack trays available for purchase or bring your own. Fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase; no charge for members).

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for a special wine flight showcasing our estate-grown varietals. We will celebrate all weekend with indoor and outdoor open seating throughout the estate, food and wine pairings, live music and specials on bottles.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.wine

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

May 21–22; May 28–30 (noon to 6 p.m.) Beautiful views and delicious big reds await you at Terra Vina. Join us in our open-air tasting room or on our large patio as we pour through Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Bordeaux blends and unique new releases. Barrel-sample the 2021 vintage. Reservations highly recommended. Food available for purchase from our on-site food truck. Fee: $20 per flight. Club members complimentary.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) We’ll be pouring estate-grown wines, new releases and wines from our library. Fee: $10.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

Yamhill

Saffron Fields Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Saffron Fields Vineyard will be pouring our core wines grown on the property. You will taste five estate wines, from one Chardonnay and four different Pinot Noirs. Fee: $30 per person.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

Southern Oregon

Applegate Wine Trail

May 21 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Explore 18 wineries in the Applegate during this fun, self-guided tour. You pick your starting location, but you’re free to visit any number of wineries on the Trail. Each winery will offer an appetizer and a wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Uncorked guests will also enjoy being wine club members for a day with 15% off all Applegate Wine Trail wines the day of Uncorked. No mailed tickets; please use your purchase confirmation as receipt. Simply arrive at the location you’ve chosen where your name will be on a list. For groups wanting to start at the same location, please purchase your tickets early and make sure everyone chooses the same start location.

541-261-8294 • www.applegatevalley.wine

Bonanza

12 Ranch Wines

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy the day at the winery. Beautiful views and great wine.

4550 Burgdorf Road, Bonanza

541-545-1204 • www.12ranchwines.com

Elkton

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

May 28–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting on our patio. Fee: $10 (includes free 20-year logo glass). Please make an appointment.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com

Jacksonville

Wild Wines

May 7, 15 & 21 (5 to 8 p.m.) Join us for an evening of music, food, wine, and friends at the outdoor stage at Wild Wines Tasting Room. As always, these events are free and family-friendly. May 7: David Kai Live. Food by Siano’s Caribbean Cuisine. Dogs on leashes permitted. May 15: The Brothers Reed Live. Food by Freddie Lee’s Seafood Smorgasbord. May 21: Cool Cat Funk Live. Food truck on site.

4550 Little Applegate Road, Jacksonville

www.enjoywildwines.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

May 26–29 (noon to 7 p.m.) Sample our 10th anniversary Adagio Estate Pinot Noir. Our full menu of delicious wine and food will also be available tableside.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com

Roseburg

Abacela

May 8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Treat mom this Mother’s Day to a day in wine country. We will be gifting a rose and locally crafted chocolate to all the moms enjoying a tasting at our Vine & Wine Center. Reservations are encouraged and highly appreciated.

May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend. Enjoy a flight of wine, freshly prepared tapa and an Abacela wine glass. Fee: $30. We can’t wait to see you at our Vine & Wine Center.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Melrose Vineyards

May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Live Music by Inoke, wood-grilled barbecue, wine, beer and sodas available to purchase. Entrance and dinner $25 per person; our wine club members price $20.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Season Cellars

May 28–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open House with wine tasting and light snacks. Season Cellars is focused on warm climate varietals out of exclusively Southern Oregon, featuring elegant whites and terroir-driven reds. Fee: $5 (refundable with purchase of a bottle of wine).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Williams

Plaisance Ranch

May 27 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) Enjoy live music. No cover.

16955 Water Gap Road, Williams

541-846-7175 • www.plaisanceranch.com

Portland & Columbia Gorge

Hood River

The Pines 1852

May 28 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us in celebrating the season. Enjoy a weekend of wine tasting, live music, wine releases, discounts and more.

415 Oak Street, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com

Portland

Fullerton Wines

May 1–31 (Wed.–Thur. (4 to 9 p.m.); Fri.–Sat. (noon to 9 p.m.); Sun. (noon to 7:30 p.m.)) We craft single-vineyard Pinot Noirs from every AVA in the Willamette Valley. Taste through each AVA in a flight of wines made by winemaker Alex Fullerton. Book a reservation or stop by the Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room. Fullerton Wines also offers AVA vineyard wine tours, AVA wine classes, AVA wine club in addition to the AVA flights in Portland. Visits and tasting at the winery in Corvallis can be scheduled by appointment. AVA flight $40.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

May 27 (1 to 7 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We’re offering both a wine and sangria tasting and/or a wine and chocolate pairing. We are partnering with local chocolatier A Yen for Chocolate to pair three of their artisan truffles with three wines on the flight. Both flights consist of 5 wines + a Seasonal Sangria. This flight is available in person at the winery or in a handy “To Go” kit. Plus, we will have a seasonal small plate menu.

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Portland Wine Company

May 13 (4 to 7 p.m.) ‘Friends With Benefits’ members, enjoy the wine club pickup party at the winery. We’ve missed seeing you, and while we are all remaining cautious, we look forward to welcoming you at the tasting room for a super special sip and a snack. Bring a friend, and if they join, we’ll toss in an extra bottle. Oh, and don’t forget, adding extra bottles to your club box gets you a sweet 20% discount during pick-up.

3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland

503-320-9956 • www.portlandwinecompany.com

More in May

Willamette Valley Wine & Beer Festival

May 29 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy spring in wine country with family and friends at the beautiful Riverfront City Park Amphitheater on the banks of the Willamette River at the finish of the Willamette Valley Marathon. A spring afternoon of wine tasting, live music and local food carts shared with friends and family. A large tent means rain or shine. Fee: $15.

200 Water Street N.E., Salem

www.willamettevalleywinefest.com

Pink! Rosé Festival

May 14 (1 to 4 p.m.) Join us for a fun-filled day of rosé tasting at the first annual Pink! Rosé Festival. Fifteen of Tualatin Valley’s celebrated wineries will be on hand pouring their latest (limited) rosé releases along the third baseline of Ron Tonkin Field, home of the Hillsboro Hops. Wood-fired pizza, street tacos, winemakers, music and more. Tickets: $40 (Entry includes 6 tasting tokens and logo MiiR Wine Tumbler. Additional tasting tokens and food available for purchase.

4460 N.E. Century Blvd., Hillsboro

www.pinkrosefest.com