February 1, 2021

Members Only

Transform your personal cellar with carefully curated Oregon wine clubs

Backroads Wine Club

Jack Cranley possesses a real drive for Oregon wine. The founder/operator of Backcountry Wine Tours accelerated business by adding a corresponding wine club featuring hidden gems from his travels off the beaten path. Every six months, customers receive a half or full case from one of six tiers. Look for a name change to Cascadia Wine Club in the coming months.

Oregon Zoo Foundation Wine Club

With more than 30 years’ experience operating Oregon-specific wine clubs, Bob Wolfe of Specialty Wines NW is now curating the Oregon Zoo Foundation’s new vino venture. Featuring six-bottle quarterly shipments of local wines to zoo supporters statewide, the club is organized into whites and levels of Pinot; 25% of each sale supports conservation, education and animal welfare programs.

Cellar 503

Since 2014, Cellar 503 owner Carrie Wynkoop has been sharing her personal wine discoveries — not just Pinot — from around the state. Her high-quality, affordable finds sourced from small producers are presented in monthly themes, and divided into red, white or mixed, with allotments ranging from four bottles every three months, to either two or four bottles each month.

Ashland Wine Cellar

Founded in 1980, Ashland Wine Cellar provides several clubs, including International, Sparkling and Custom — selections are based on members’ sensory and style preferences. Jim Whitaker’s Taste of Oregon Club features eclectic, “under the radar” wines from lesser-known, boutique brands. Customers choose from monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly shipments, two to 12 bottles each.

Oregon Wines on Broadway

Kate Bolling’s Oregon Wines on Broadway remains a popular Portland bottle shop and wine bar. She has created strong relationships with her patrons, who are equally loyal to Club OWOB, a twice annual direct shipment of hand-picked, small-production Pacific Northwest wines of limited distribution.

Avalon Wine

Since 1987, Avalon has been championing Oregon and Washington wines. Marcus Looze and Andy Osterhaus share a knack for finding new labels that become “some of the Northwest’s hottest, highest-rated brands.” Members elect monthly, quarterly or custom shipping from four themes: Big Reds, New Discoveries, Everyday Pinot and Reserve Pinot.