April 1, 2021

Meeting of the Minds

Adelsheim and Knudsen honor 50 years with interviews

Great minds think alike. Such is the case for Adelsheim Vineyard and Knudsen Vineyards. Both are celebrating their 50-year anniversaries by strolling down memory lane — and looking down the road — via virtual conversations with Oregon wine luminaries.

Adelsheim’s promotion, “Founders’ Stories: Conversations with the 10 Founding Wine Families of Oregon’s North Willamette Valley,” is hosted by pioneer David Adelsheim himself.

New installments are released the first of each month (see schedule below). Find abridged 15-minute videos on www.adelsheim.com. Full-length interviews are available through the Oregon Wine History Archive at Linfield University (www.oregonwinehistoryarchive.org). For audio only, search your favorite podcast provider.

“The Outlook from Knudsen Vineyards: Reflecting on the Past, Present and Future of Oregon’s Dundee Hills” is moderated by podcast host Brian Bushlach and hosted by Page Knudsen Cowles, managing partner of Knudsen Vineyards.

New videos are released every second Tuesday (see schedule below). Local winemakers participating in the series are also featured as guest wineries at the Dundee Hills tasting room on the Saturday following their respective broadcasts. Find the videos and starting times at www.knudsenvineyards.com.

Adelsheim Series

March: Diana Lett, The Eyrie Vineyards

April: Charley Coury, Charles Coury Winery

May: Dick Erath, Erath Winery

June: Marjorie & Ron Vuylsteke, Oak Knoll Winery

July: Bill Fuller, Tualatin Vineyards

Aug.: Nancy & Dick Ponzi, Ponzi Vineyards

Sept.: Myron Redford, Amity Vineyards

Oct.: Susan Sokol Blosser & Bill Blosser, Sokol Blosser Winery

Nov.: Pat & Joe Campbell, Elk Cove Vineyards

Dec.: David & Ginny Adelsheim, Adelsheim Vineyard

Knudsen Series

March: Dick Erath

April: Rollin Soles, ROCO Winery

May: Alison & Alex Sokol Blosser, Sokol Blosser Winery

June: Véronique Boss-Drouhin, Domaine Drouhin Oregon

July: Allen & Jackson Holstein, Holstein Vineyard/Granville Wine Co.

Aug.: Brian Croser, Tapanappa