March 1, 2020

Mac Classic

SIP set to take flight in March

By OWP Staff

The 27th annual McMinnville Wine & Food Classic invades the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, March 13–15, bringing together producers of Oregon wine, beer, spirits, food and art for three days of tasting, toasting and raising funds for St. James School.

Seventy-five wineries from Oregon are set to participate, including Alloro, Archery Summit, Barking Frog, Beaux Frères, Cathedral Ridge, Dobbes, Lenné, J. Scott, Lady Hill, Patton Valley, Phelps Creek, Pike Road, Spangler, Torii Mor, Troon, Willamette Valley Vineyards and Zerba Cellars.

This year’s celebration introduces several new elements, including live music, a limited supply of free stemmed crystal Pinot Noir glasses and a “decide later” one-day ticket option.

The wine competition has been significantly refreshed with expanded categories. The following wines took home top honors: Best of Show Red: August Cellars 2018 Gamay Noir; Best of Show White: Awen Winecraft 2018 Grenache Blanc; Best Pinot Noir: Cardwell Hill Cellars 2015 Monet Block Pinot Noir; Best Chardonnay: Phelps Creek 2016 Lynette Chardonnay; Best Rosé: Coría Estates 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir; Best Sparkling: Willamette Valley Vineyards 2016 Méthode Champenoise Brut; and Best Dessert Wine: Apolloni Vineyards 2015 Dolce Vino Viognier. See the full list of awards online (www.macclassic.org).

Representing the entire spectrum of the wine industry, this year’s judging panel assembled preeminent wine buyers, wine educators, winemakers, writers and chefs. Judges included Michael Alberty, The Oregonian; Otto Han, New Seasons Market; Eric Degerman, Great Northwest Wine; Hilary Berg, Oregon Wine Press; Fred Swan, San Francisco Wine School and NorCal Wine and many others.

“A major goal of the competition is to introduce Oregon’s wines to the consumer,” says competition coordinator Rolland Toevs. “Our efforts begin with selecting influential and credentialed judges who can communicate the results to consumers. As the competition gets more rigorous, we attract more and more esteemed wineries to participate, in an upward spiral.” Wineries must be event vendors to participate in the 2020 wine competition. Non-vendors will be able to submit to the 2021 competition.

Proprietors and artisans will be present to pour and chat, making this Classic of the most personal and convenient ways to discover Oregon’s delicious bounty. For those who wish to purchase wines, a streamlined system lets guests enjoy the event to the fullest, without having to carry their treasures. Orders are available for pick up at a valet counter, with transportation assistance to your vehicle.

For more information, including tickets and parking details, visit www.macclassic.org.