August 1, 2021

Lemon-aides

Rethink the summer drink

Honeybee Lemonade Syrups

At Raptor Ridge Winery, visitors not enjoying wine have another option, an alcohol-free tasting of Honeybee Lemonade Syrups, a Portland company founded by Andrea Wade. Mixed with soda water, Raptor Ridge's beverages are fun and refreshing and presented in a way that’s inclusive to all guests. Flavors in the tasting include: Peach Lychee, Mango Coconut Jasmine, Triple Cherry and Raspberry Black Currant. Flight: $10; Glass: $4.

Raptor Ridge co-owner Annie Shull created the tasting after seeing the effects of participating in an alcohol pause like Dry July. “I like the results so much that I’ll often find it easy to hang on to that commitment for five-month increments or more. Working in the industry, we are surrounded by opportunities to imbibe constantly, and it gives me peace of mind that I am able to take it or leave it for months at a time and choose mindfully whether to drink or not drink.” Shull adds, “I started thinking about how restaurants are really missing a bet having nothing more than sparkling water or an overly sweet sparkling grape juice as the only alcohol-free menu options.”

Oregon Hop Springs

Marrying two of Central Oregon’s most precious resources, water and hops, Cindy and Dave Glick have created a non-alcoholic, zero-calorie beverage bursting with flavor via select hops from the Pacific Northwest. For centuries, hop water has been served in Japan for its health and medicinal benefits and enjoyed as a refreshing alcohol alternative. Add Oregon Hop Springs Sparkling Hop Water to lemonade for a gulit-free radler.

Portland Syrups

Portland Syrups boasts a rainbow of low-sugar mixers, such as Summer Chai, Citrus Passion, Mango Habañero and Rose Cordial, which makes an exceptional ade. In a 16-ounce glass, stir together 2.5 ounces of Rose Cordial with 3 ounces lemon juice and sparkling water for a Rose City Lemonade.

Olde McKenzie Bitters

Boris Wiedenfeld-Needham, owner of Bo’s Wine Depot in Eugene and Springfield, cracked a personal commercial conundrum by creating a lineup of bitters that was both high quality and fair-priced. Introducing Olde McKenzie Bitters Co. Boris suggests combining his Aromatic Bitters with a glass of lemonade, “adding a nice citrus zest character and just a little bit of refreshing bitterness.”

Smith Teamaker

Craft a classic Arnold Palmer with an exceptional tea that has iced tea aficionados abuzz. Smith Teamaker’s Lemon Black Iced Tea tastes exquisitely crisp made even more so with a kiss of lemon myrtle. Other Smith iced teas perfect for mixing with lemonade include: Pacific Lemongrass, Mediterranean Mint, Ginger Peach and others.