March 1, 2022

Introducing Lucky River

Lange Estate purchases Elkhorn Ridge

By OWP Staff

Lange Estate recently announced its acquisition of Elkhorn Ridge Vineyards, a 65-acre property near Monmouth in the foothills of the Oregon Coast Range. The Langes will change the name to Lucky River Vineyards, a nod to the Luckiamute River just south of the property.

Winemaker/partner Jesse Lange explains: “We’ve been looking to expand our vineyard portfolio to meet increasing demand, and this property checked all the boxes: an established vineyard with a stellar track record, having provided fruit for a number of our good friends and colleagues for many years; the elevation and aspect are ideal for the production of Pinot Noir; and the site’s predominately Willakenzie soil, a perfect complement to our 60 acres of Jory soil in the Dundee Hills.”

Executive winemaker/co-founder Don Lange adds, “We’ve been making stellar wines from this area since 1989, when we started buying fruit from Freedom Hill Vineyard, situated just five miles from our new property. We are intimately acquainted with the immense synergy between wines from this region and our Dundee Hills.”