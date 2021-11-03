December 1, 2021

Giving Back

WVWA presents charitable promotions

By OWP Staff

The Willamette Valley Wineries Association (WVWA) and its participating wineries and hospitality members are greeting the holiday season with a series of special tasting weekends and an ongoing campaign focused on giving back to the community and devoted patrons.

The initial holiday campaign, The Giving Season, lasts until Dec. 31. Buoyed by loyal customers during the pandemic, member businesses are offering a variety of thank-you gifts, from merchandise and gift cards to special tasting experiences and discounts.

“In a normal year, Willamette Valley wine country would be humming with busy tasting rooms, trade events and more,” says Morgen McLaughlin, WVWA’s executive director. “Right now, wineries are dependent on direct-to-consumer sales more than ever. The Giving Season gives thanks to all of you, especially consumers, who’ve gone out of their way to offer help.”

As in previous years, a central element of the promotion will be the Willamette Cares Food Share. Participating WVWA members kick off the season with an initial donation of $100 per business to pass on to community members in need, extending themes of gratitude through partnership with the Oregon Food Bank Network.

The collective initial donation by WVWA members totals $7,000 — more is expected before the campaign closes.

The second WVWA campaign, Holiday in Wine Country, presents four tasting weekends, beginning Nov. 27. Adding three more weekends to the traditional Thanksgiving Weekend open-house bonanza ensures wineries can offer their signature Willamette Valley hospitality safely amid the ongoing pandemic.

Small groups of friends and family are encouraged to venture into wine country for the promotion. Proper social distancing protocols are in place so attendees can focus fully on what’s in the glass and the stunning scenery, too. Fewer crowds and one-on-one tasting experiences mean a more intimate experience to treasure.

Reservations are required for most wineries and tasting rooms to ensure small gatherings.