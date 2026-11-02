November 2, 2026

Generous Pour 2026

Read how the Northwest wine industry is strengthening communities

By Gail Oberst

Children may not be top of mind when we think of wine, but they are for the families who own Northwest wineries. After compiling this year’s list of good deeds and sending it to my editor, Michele, she pointed out a recurring theme: More than half the wineries contribute to nonprofits, schools, teams, clubs and events and promotions supporting children– both directly and indirectly.

Take Chris Dukelow, for example, co-owner, with Toby Turlay, of Ducleaux Cellars, a small winery in The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater. Dukelow’s daughter died at only five years old from brain cancer. Losing a child is unthinkably sad, but Dukelow and Turlay– who raised a blended family of six children together– used little Jordyn’s death as inspiration to do good. They donate a portion of the sales of Ducleaux’s Jordyn white Rhône blend to Seattle Children’s Hospital, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Sam Day Foundation. Other events and groups that benefit from Ducleaux’s generosity include JUGS, supporting girls’ sports; Obliteride, a bike fundraiser for Hutchinson; LUMA Guild, an annual benefit concert for Seattle Children’s Hospital; SIDS of Idaho; the Boys & Girls Club; Planned Parenthood; The Soirée, an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Walla Walla; and the Blue Mountain Action Council.

“We always try to say yes when asked for donations,” noted Turlay.

Since our first annual Generous Pour feature three years ago, we’ve shone a spotlight on dozens of wineries supporting youth health, education and safety programs through fundraisers or donations.

Read on for highlights of all the good deeds shared with us this year.

The Oregon Wine Board estimates wineries in the state donate more than $11 million annually to charitable causes. I firmly believe that figure is underestimated by millions, as shown below. How do you judge the value of staff volunteers who help build a house for a family? That’s just one example.

Listed below, alphabetically, are some of the wineries who have generously shared their time, goods, space and money to make the Northwest a friendlier place. This is not an exhaustive list, but rather a highlight of those who responded to our request for information. With more than 1,000 wineries in the state this year, you can bet there are many others not listed here that support their communities and special projects.

How can you help further these causes? It’s simple: Drink local wine!

Airlie Winery

Each year, owner Mary Olson donates $5 from each tasting fee to a local food bank, totaling several thousand dollars. Airlie Winery, along with Van Duzer Vineyards and PARRA Wine Co., also donates wine to the Marion Polk Food Share Farm-to-Table fundraiser each September, an event that raised $253,000 last year to feed families in need. “We do it because we value community, it brings us joy, and because we can. Live generously!” exclaimed Olson.

airlievineyard.com; marionpolkfoodshare.org/events/farm-to-table

Aubaine Wines and Lytle-Barnett

Founder Andy Lytle served 20 years on the Children’s Cancer Association board of directors (and was its chair for seven years). As “JoyMakers,” his wineries donate up to $50,000 annually to the organization, allowing The Children’s Cancer Association’s JoyRx Programs to provide joyful activities for kids with cancer.

atthejoy.com; joyrx.org

AniChe Cellars

Each year, AniChe hosts the Washington Gorge Action Programs’ Food for All fundraiser. This summer’s event ensured the nonprofit can provide meals to over 7,000 local families. In addition, the winery donates wine to fundraisers supporting farmworkers’ services, LGBTQ+, youth education, arts and music programs, Gaza refugee aid, housing, civil rights, environmental causes and women’s healthcare programs.

anichecellars.com; wagap.org

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

For five years, owners Jon and Kathy Lauer have matched $25,000 in donations to Family Building Blocks at the winery’s Uncorked and Revelry gala fundraiser, along with donating an additional $5,000 annually (for the last three years). Kathy serves on the organization’s board and Resource Development Committee, and son David is a member of its Young Leadership Committee. The winery also sponsors St. Francis Family Housing’s Saddle Up and Gala of Trees fundraisers, as well as other fine arts organizations.

brynmawrvineyards.com;

familybuildingblocks.org;

sfssalem.org

Dauntless Wine Co.

The winery’s nonprofit, Dauntless Veteran Foundation, started in 2020, is training and equipping veterans for winery and vineyard life. Inspired by the French Foreign Legion’s chateau in Provence, France, which brings Legionnaires back to live on the estate, Dauntless owners believe growing grapes and making wine is a form of agro-therapy. In the last three years, the foundation has raised nearly $300,000 for veterans and their dependents who aspire to become farmers. Now with more than 100 applicants seeking over $1 million, Dauntless has partnered with USDA, the Farmer-Veteran Coalition, OSU Extension Service and others to help applicants navigate starting a business and applying for financing.

“When we launched Dauntless Wine Co. in 2014, we had no prior experience, just a can-do attitude,” shared Ben Martin, veteran owner and winemaker. Among fundraisers for the project is the annual Forest Grove UnCorked.

dauntlesswine.co;

fguncorked.com

Dobbes Family Winery and Wine by Joe

Dobbes and Wine by Joe support a long list of organizations. Notably, most of this year’s programs served youth and children, including American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, P:ear Youth Mentor, Children’s Cancer Association’s JoyRx, New Avenues for Youth, Unidos Bridging Community and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Each quarter, Dobbes donates 10 percent of proceeds from a featured wine to a specific group. In addition to raising funds, staff volunteers assist and promote the groups through events, email marketing and social media.

dobbesfamilywinery.com;

winebyjoe.com

Ducleaux Cellars

See related feature story. In addition, owners Chris Dukelow and Toby Turlay mentor new winemakers and winery startups in the region, at no charge.

ducleauxcellars.com

Dusted Valley

Since 2020, Dusted Valley, located minutes north of the Oregon border in the Walla Walla Valley, has hosted its annual Boomtown project, donating $50 for every case sold to three local food banks, raising $30,200 in the past five years to help its neighbors.

dustedvalley.com

Elysium Botanicals Wines & Vineyard

Elysium’s wine sales and club membership dues support animal care and rehabilitation groups, including Hopes Haven, Friends of Felines, Chintimini Wildlife Center, the Heartland Humane Society, and Little Critter Crew.

elysiumbotanicals.com;

hopeshavenfriends.org;

sfof.org

Erath Family Foundation

Created by one of Oregon’s pioneer wineries, Erath’s Family Foundation funds projects that advance science and education in enology and viticulture, donating more than $2 million since 2007. Erath’s foundation and other fundraising efforts pay for affordable housing for Oregon’s vineyard workers, including projects overseen by the Willamette Valley Wine Foundation. Donations and promotions support services offered by groups including ¡Salud!, Women in Wine and One Tree Planted.

erathfamilyfoundation.org;

wvwinefoundation.org;

saludauction.org;

womeninwineoregon.com

Et Fille Wines

This winery’s donations to the Providence Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were inspired by Gabriella, the owner’s daughter who spent the first few months of her life there. It donates a portion of sales of the Et Fille Gabriella Pinot Noir, along with proceeds from fundraising dinners to the unit and Adelante Mujeres. This year, Et Fille has expanded its donations to other organizations supporting mothers and children: Dress for Success, Children's Cancer Association and Baby Blues Connection. It also donates to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, for example, a personal favorite of this Japanese-American family.

etfillewines.com;

adelantemujeres.org;

oregon.dressforsuccess.org

J.L. Kiff Vineyards

J.L. Kiff Vineyards donates over $5,000 annually in wine and tasting experiences showcased in auctions raising money for local nonprofits and school programs. It hosts the annual Yamhill-Carlton Together Cares Big Pig Party, which supports after-school programs in the Yamhill-Carlton area, as well as the annual Habitat for Humanity Yoga in the Vineyard event, which raises funds for the McMinnville Area Habitat's Women Build program.

jlkiffvineyard.com;

yctogethercares.com;

machabitat.org

King Estate

One of Oregon’s largest wineries has been generous in big ways, donating $56,640 to dozens of local and regional nonprofits, many of which help youth and families. But it helps in small ways, too, as winery spokesperson Jenny Ulum pointed out. King Estate recently donated wine for a 150th birthday party for the late Maude Kern to raise money for the Maude Kerns Art Center in Eugene.

“It’s just a good example of how the industry is out there every day supporting arts, cultural organizations and so much more,” Ulum observed.

kingestate.com;

mkartcenter.org

Knudsen Vineyards

Knudsen’s has long shared its good fortune with people and organizations in Oregon, focusing donations and support on community groups, conservation, healthcare and inclusion, with many initiatives returning year after year. Wine sales and events benefit Wine Country Pride, Yamhill County Action Partnership, Prescott Bluebird Recovery Project, ¡Salud!, With Courage and One Tree Planted, among others. In addition, managing partner Page Knudsen Cowls has served on nearly a dozen nonprofit organizations, ranging from land trusts to theater and arts groups.

knudsenvineyards.com;

winecountrypride.com;

yamhillcap.org

L’Angolo Estate

Chase Renton, founder of L’Angolo Estate, turned his mental health journey into a fundraising wine: Resilience Pinot Noir. He launched the limited release in May and donated all the proceeds to the Kevin Love Fund, dedicated to supporting emotional and mental health and its connection to physical health. For his efforts, Renton was nominated for the Wine Enthusiast 2026 Wine Star Award for Innovator of the Year.

langoloestate.com;

kevinlovefund.org

Left Coast Estate

The winery’s Pinot for the People promotion (ending Nov. 15) offers discounted prices ($55 bottles are sold for $25) and donates $8 from each bottle sold to the purchaser’s choice of nonprofits: Willamette Valley Wine Foundation, ACLU of Oregon or Oregon For All. The sale, in addition to supporting nonprofits, is the Pfaff family’s effort to make a quality Pinot Noir available to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

leftcoastwine.com;

willamettewines.com/willamette-valley-wine-foundation;

aclu-or.org;

oregonforall.us

LucidWild Estate

The winery raised $5,000 in the past year for Dundee Elementary by donating 15 percent of its Fusion Pinot Noir sales. It focuses on supporting youth programs, including wine and other donations to Newberg High School, Kiwanis for Kids, First Tee, Sherwood Education Foundation, Juliette’s House and others.

lucidwildestate.com;

kiwaniskids.org,

firstteeoregon.org

PARRA Wine Co.

Sam Parra, owner of PARRA Wine Co., contributes to Salem nonprofits that align with his values and personal history as the son of a single mother. To that end, he takes part in Marion-Polk Food Share’s fundraisers, including the annual spring Chef’s Night Out and fall Farm-to-Table events. “We benefited from food pantry assistance,” noted Parra. His mother was also a victim of domestic violence, so he donates to Family Building Blocks and its annual Uncorked fundraiser at Bryn Mawr. Parra also gives to the Garten Foundation’s Sip & Stroll fundraiser and sits on the event’s organizing committee.

parrawineco.com;

marionpolkfoodshare.org;

garten.org

Potter’s Vineyard

At this year’s annual Empty Bowls soup dinner, the winery raised $3,500 for the nonprofit Stone Soup PDX, while also sending participants home with handmade pottery bowls made by local potters Linda Hughes, Deb and Larry Nelson, Rabun Thompson, Dan Wheeler and Bill Sanchez.

pottersvineyard.com;

stonesouppdx.com

Quady North

As one of this Southern Oregon winery’s many projects aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, Quady North is among a growing number of wineries now bottling wine in reusable bottles. So far, the winery has reused nearly 4,000 bottles.

quadynorth.com

Ricochet Wine Co.

Ricochet donates five percent of its quarterly sales to four different nonprofit organizations each year, including the most recent, Henderson House, which supports women and children who are survivors of domestic violence. Owner Erich Berg’s background in public education and juvenile detention reflects in the family- and children-focused nonprofits he chooses. Berg also works with Encompass Yamhill County, hiring field crews facing housing instability.

ricochetwine.com;

hendersonhouse.org;

encompassyv.org

Sidereus Vineyard & Winery

Possessing a passion for soccer and youth sports, Sidereus Vineyard & Winery teamed up with the Portland Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters to raise money for the 107IST, a nonprofit affiliated with the Timbers and Thorns. The winery is donating $2 from each bottle sold of its 2024 Willamette Valley Axe & Rose Pinot Noir.

sidereuswinery.com;

107ist.org/timbersarmy

Stoller Wine Group

This year, Stoller partnered with nonprofits and community groups through wine donations, fundraising events, sponsorships and volunteerism. Organizations include OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon, CASA, Trillium Family Services, OMSI, Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp, Sport Oregon's She Flies initiative, the Brian Grant Foundation, Portland State University and First Tee– Oregon, among many others.

In addition to donating wine, Stoller’s team volunteers at fundraisers and hosts nonprofit events at the winery. “Whether supporting children's healthcare, education, conservation or community development, we believe strong communities are built through lasting partnerships,” responded Michelle Kaufmann, spokesperson for the wine group.

stollerwinegroup.com

Stomp by Croft Vineyards

This winery often donates space to nonprofits, including a recent visit from Salem Angels, an organization supporting children and families in foster care. The group had an information booth during a live music event hosted by Stomp.

croftvineyards.com;

salemangels.org

Sweet Cheeks Winery

For Mother’s Day, the winery donated $7,200 in tasting fees to the Lane County Diaper Bank. The winery is also in partnership with Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, which aims to raise $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley. The club hopes to expand its facilities to accommodate 200 youths on the waiting list.

sweetcheekswinery.com;

lcdiaperbank.org;

motiv8foundation.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Each November and December, look for donation bins at the winery to collect cash and items for Yamhill Community Action Partnership and Juliette’s House. It also donates wine to the Oregon Historical Society’s Mark O. Hatfield lecture series. “We love what the Oregon Historical Society does– supporting and sharing all sides of Oregon’s history, making it accessible to students, teachers and residents,” raved general manager Jenny Burger. The winery also donates to ¡Salud!, Kiwanis, Habitat for Humanity and others.

yamhill.com;

ohs.org

Zenith Vineyard

This year, Zenith hosted a fiesta fundraiser for Salem Dream Center, a nonprofit that empowers children and families to overcome generational poverty through education, mentorship and food security. Zenith also hosts the Humane Society’s annual Boo Bash fundraiser in October.

zenithvineyard.com;

salemdreamcenter.org

Writer's note:

This is a picture of my granddaughter, taken when she was about five years old– the same age as little Jordyn. She was learning to climb trees. As our family sprawled out on a blanket on the grassy lawn near the now-closed Emerson Winery’s bandstand, a band’s blues rhythms wove a magical carpet of soul around our picnic. My granddaughter made for the nearby trees, and I followed, snapping pictures of this beautiful child– now a freshman at the University of Oregon. That day, eons ago, we weren’t the only family with kids romping in the grass and dancing to the music as their parents and grandparents sipped wine.

Some of the best wineries welcome families to outdoor events, but many go much further in supporting youth. In these pages, read about the generosity of people who own and work for local wineries, striving to improve the lives of children and families throughout their communities.

Gail Oberst has been a Northwest writer, editor and publisher for decades. Among her favorite gigs was business editor for the News-Register, and editor pro temp for three months for the Oregon Wine Press. Inspired by OWP, she founded the Oregon Beer Growler with her family, later selling it to Oregon Lithoprint. She continues to edit and write a wide range of articles for magazines and weekly and regional newspapers. Recently, she published her first fiction novel, "Valkyrie Dance," available on Amazon, and is working on her second, "San Souci." She lives in Independence, Oregon and has four grown children and seven grandchildren.