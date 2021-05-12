Fresh Refresh
Markets sure to quench thirst
The distillery, located on the family farm in Hood River, crafts only small batches of limited releases. Wanderback founder Phil Downer collaborates with a partner distillery to create exciting, unique lots. Each batch “carves its own path.” Taste for yourself at Bend’s NorthWest Crossing market.
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market
N.W. Crossing Dr., Bend
Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., June–Sept.
For Portlanders Emilie Karas and wife Ellie Johnson, 4Hearts Kombucha tastes not only light and refreshing but also health-conscious: They say their organic “booch” contains 50% to 70% less sugar, carbohydrates and calories compared with other major U.S. brands. The convenient cans are a plus, too. Try their latest flavor combinations at the McMinnville Farmers Market.
First and Cowls Streets, McMinnville
Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m., May–Oct.
Although the term bastion refers to part of a castle, another definition describes the word as “an institution or person strongly defending or upholding a particular set of principles.” Self-proclaimed coffee nerds Jasen Nylen and Chase Laurence chose the name to reflect their commitment to fair trade and eco-conscious practices. Spot their bags “with a string” at the Beaverton Farmers Market.
12375 S.W. Fifth St., Beaverton
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.*
*Fall and Winter markets differ in dates and times
Returning to the family farm in Southern Oregon, Jeremy Hall and wife Erin Chaparro started Blossom Barn Cidery in 2018. Using organically farmed apples and pears from the property’s orchards, the hard cider is food-friendly but is just as enjoyable on its own. Try a sip at the Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market.
Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market
Ashland Armory, 1420 E. Main St.
Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., March–Nov.
Downtown Ashland, Oak Street
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m., May–Oct.
Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., Medford
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., March–Nov.
While Ted Johnson produces Pinot Noir at his Parrett Mountain winery near Newberg, he also boasts an unusual lineup of Columbia Valley reds: Baco Noir, Zin, Malbec, Cab Franc, Petite Sirah, Barbera and Sangiovese. Sample these wines and more at his booth at the Salem Saturday and Thursday markets. While you’re there, ask him about the winery’s unusual name.
Downtown, 865 Marion St. N.E.
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., March–Oct.
Salem Hospital, 755 Mission St. S.E.
Mondays, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.
West Salem, 1260 Edgewater St. N.W.
Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.