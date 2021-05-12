May 1, 2021

Fresh Refresh

Markets sure to quench thirst

1) Wanderback Whiskey

The distillery, located on the family farm in Hood River, crafts only small batches of limited releases. Wanderback founder Phil Downer collaborates with a partner distillery to create exciting, unique lots. Each batch “carves its own path.” Taste for yourself at Bend’s NorthWest Crossing market.

NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market

N.W. Crossing Dr., Bend

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., June–Sept.

2) 4 Hearts Kombucha

For Portlanders Emilie Karas and wife Ellie Johnson, 4Hearts Kombucha tastes not only light and refreshing but also health-conscious: They say their organic “booch” contains 50% to 70% less sugar, carbohydrates and calories compared with other major U.S. brands. The convenient cans are a plus, too. Try their latest flavor combinations at the McMinnville Farmers Market.

McMinnville Farmers Market

First and Cowls Streets, McMinnville

Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m., May–Oct.

3) Bastion Roasting Co.

Although the term bastion refers to part of a castle, another definition describes the word as “an institution or person strongly defending or upholding a particular set of principles.” Self-proclaimed coffee nerds Jasen Nylen and Chase Laurence chose the name to reflect their commitment to fair trade and eco-conscious practices. Spot their bags “with a string” at the Beaverton Farmers Market.

Beaverton Farmers Market

12375 S.W. Fifth St., Beaverton

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.*

*Fall and Winter markets differ in dates and times

4) Blossom Barn Cidery

Returning to the family farm in Southern Oregon, Jeremy Hall and wife Erin Chaparro started Blossom Barn Cidery in 2018. Using organically farmed apples and pears from the property’s orchards, the hard cider is food-friendly but is just as enjoyable on its own. Try a sip at the Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market.

Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market



Ashland Armory, 1420 E. Main St.

Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., March–Nov.

Downtown Ashland, Oak Street

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m., May–Oct.

Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., Medford

Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., March–Nov.

5) Catman Cellars

While Ted Johnson produces Pinot Noir at his Parrett Mountain winery near Newberg, he also boasts an unusual lineup of Columbia Valley reds: Baco Noir, Zin, Malbec, Cab Franc, Petite Sirah, Barbera and Sangiovese. Sample these wines and more at his booth at the Salem Saturday and Thursday markets. While you’re there, ask him about the winery’s unusual name.

Salem Community Markets

Downtown, 865 Marion St. N.E.

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., March–Oct.

Salem Hospital, 755 Mission St. S.E.

Mondays, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.

West Salem, 1260 Edgewater St. N.W.

Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., May–Sept.