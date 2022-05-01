May 1, 2022

Feeling Good AF

Local brands join alcohol-free craze

Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic

One of Oregon’s earliest and most prolific brewers, Deschutes, has also joined the non-alcoholic bandwagon, and for good reason. According to Forbes, since lockdowns started in early 2020, attention to non-alcoholic drinks has increased dramatically. In 2020, sales of “near” beer grew by an astonishing 44% in the U.S. alone. No joke. Black Butte Non-Alcoholic tastes so much like the original porter — the No. 1 selling porter in the U.S. — you’ll be wondering if you’ve been hoodwinked. Also discover Deschutes Irish Style Dark, the Bend brewery’s first NA beer released in 2020.

www.deschutesbrewery.com

Crux Fermentation Project Nø Mø

Crux Fermentation Project founder/master brewer Larry Sidor attempts to keep pace with the non-alcoholic sector, the fastest-growing segment in craft beer. After years of perfecting the method, the team at Crux has the process down pat. The Bend brewery now produces two such brews under the Nø Mø brand: an IPA and, most recently, a hazy IPA. Made with traditional ingredients, Nø Mø’s hazy features BRU-1 and Sabro hops for major tropical flavors with hints of pineapple and coconut. The original IPA uses Citra and Mosaic hops. Both “near” beers contain only 30 calories.

www.cruxfermentation.com

Dhos Orange

Handcrafted by The Great Oregon Wine Company & Distillery at the Ransom organic farm in Sheridan, Dhos Orange is a triple sec alternative revolutionizing the skinny margarita with zero sugar and only five calories. Viscous and rich, the silky liqueur tastes of fresh oranges, tangerines and bitter citrus pith, with cucumber rind adding a slightly green exotic quality. Secondary flavors of sweet vanilla, fresh citrus blossoms and orange sherbet develop on the palate with a hint of menthol and warming spice on the finish. Other Dhos products include Bittersweet and Gin-Free.

www.dhosspirits.com

Wilderton Earthen

With Oregon’s adventurous spirit as their muse, founders Seth O’Malley and Brad Whiting began a two-year experiment to create spirits with unique flavor and complexity that would elevate non-alcoholic cocktails. Mission accomplished. Wilderton Earthen zero-proof spirit promises a sultry, woodsy alternative to your mocktail repertoire. Warm on the palate, the robust spirit — containing white peppercorn, pine-smoked tea, cardamom and other botanicals — shows notes of exotic spices, wood and smoke. Also try Lustre.

www.wildertonfree.com