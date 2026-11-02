November 2, 2026

Fall Romesco and Polenta

Chef Heidi Whitney-Schile of Ambar Estate created this recipe specifically with Pinot Noir and Oregon in mind. Heirloom tomatoes, carrots, and hazelnuts are all quintessential Oregon produce that hits its peak in fall, making for beautiful fresh flavors. The deep, richness of this dish with earthy undertones perfectly complements Pinot Noir.

Hazelnut Romesco

1 cup hazelnuts

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

1 cup sweet red peppers, chopped

1 ½ red onions, chopped

1 jalapeño

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 head of garlic

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Directions

Roast hazelnuts and set aside.

Toss tomatoes, peppers, onions and garlic with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Roast in a 350°F oven until soft and lightly browned.

Combine all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.

Taste and adjust as desired. I personally love to add a little cayenne at the finish.

Roasted Carrot Polenta

½ cup polenta

⅓ cup roasted (or regular) carrot juice

⅓ cup cream

⅓cup vegetable stock

1 teaspoon salt

2-3 cloves of roasted garlic

1 teaspoon ginger

Directions

Combine carrot juice, cream and vegetable stock, garlic, ginger and salt in a small pot over medium heat until simmering.

Slowly add polenta and cook on low to medium heat, stirring until thick and bubbling. Cook until polenta sticks to the back of a spoon and is at the desired thickness.

Serve with a generous amount of romesco.

Chef Heidi Whitney-Schile boasts more than 17 years in Portland’s restaurant scene. After culinary school, she honed her French pastry skills at iconic bakeries like Crema and Pix Patisserie, and worked in high-volume kitchens including Carafe Bistro and Bollywood Theater. In 2015, she launched a successful French brunch pop-up, Lavender & Thyme, and began teaching pastry classes. By 2017, she was heading the brunch and dinner programs at Old Salt Marketplace.

In 2018, Heidi moved to Pennsylvania to manage a large lodge restaurant, enhancing her expertise in running kitchens. She returned to Portland a year later and purchased Grain & Gristle, transforming it into a farm-to-table establishment known for its house-made dishes. In 2023, Heidi dove into the wine industry, developing food and wine pairing programs for wineries. She soon joined Ambar Estate. In her free time, Heidi enjoys gardening, beekeeping, CrossFit and the outdoors. Her passion for local ingredients, farming, and wine enriches the Ambar team and elevates our guest experience.