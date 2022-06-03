June 2, 2022

Mountain elixirs

The third annual Magic in the Mountains wine tasting event, featuring 50 wines and tasty nibbles from five purveyors, takes place Saturday, June 4, from 1-4 p.m. Sponsored by the Chehalem Mountains Winegrowers Association. The nonprofit organization represents wineries and vineyards in the American Viticultural Area, or AVA, in partnership with the Allison Inn & Spa. Wine tasters have the opportunity to enjoy wines made from grapes grown at the highest elevations in the Willamette Valley, between Parrett Mountain to Bald Peak and Ribbon Ridge.

More than 25 wineries will pour their wines in the ballroom and terrace of The Allison Inn & Spa, allowing attendees an afternoon to discover new favorites. Taste wines from the Laurelwood District and Ribbon Ridge AVAs, found within the larger Chehalem Mountains appellation. Complimentary food bites made by Biscuit & Pickles, Honey Pie, Jory Restaurant, Proletariat Butchery and Parallel Food & Drink will confirm the notion that what grows together goes together.

Featured wineries include; Adelsheim Vineyard, Alloro Vineyard, Anne Amie Vineyards & Winery, Arborbrook by Cooper Mountain Vineyards, Bells Up Winery, Blakeslee Vineyard Estate, Chehalem, Colene Clemens Vineyards, Compris Vineyard, de Lancellotti Family Vineyards, Dion Vineyard, Flâneur Wines, Freja Cellars, Hamacher Wines, Hawks View Winery, Le Cadeau, Longplay Wine, Oliver Springs Vineyard, Ponzi Vineyards, Rain Dance Vineyards, Raptor Ridge Winery, REX HILL, ROCO Winery, Ruby Vineyard, Sidereus Vineyard & Winery and Six Peaks Winery.

Saturday, June 4, from 1-4 p.m.

The Allison Inn & Spa

Tickets are $85 each, available at the event door.