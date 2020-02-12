 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes St, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve, 605 Barnes Street
All Dates:Feb 12, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Zerba Cellars Tasting

CWES presents its February education program featuring Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater OR. You will hear from the winemaker and taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the Northwest Culinary Institute. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at Vancouver Historic Reserve. Registration is at 7:00 pm with welcome poured at 7:10. Program starts at 7:30 and ends at 9. Guests are always welcome!

 Fee: $30 for members, $40 for guests

CWES presents Zerba Cellars, Walla Walla AVA

Red Cross Building
Red Cross Building 98661 605 Barnes St, Vancouver, WA 98661
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable