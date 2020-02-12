|Location:
|Red Cross Building
|Map:
|605 Barnes St, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|3606964498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve, 605 Barnes Street
|All Dates:
Zerba Cellars Tasting
CWES presents its February education program featuring Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater OR. You will hear from the winemaker and taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the Northwest Culinary Institute. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at Vancouver Historic Reserve. Registration is at 7:00 pm with welcome poured at 7:10. Program starts at 7:30 and ends at 9. Guests are always welcome!
Fee: $30 for members, $40 for guests
