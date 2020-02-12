Zerba Cellars Tasting

CWES presents its February education program featuring Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater OR. You will hear from the winemaker and taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the Northwest Culinary Institute. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at Vancouver Historic Reserve. Registration is at 7:00 pm with welcome poured at 7:10. Program starts at 7:30 and ends at 9. Guests are always welcome!

Fee: $30 for members, $40 for guests