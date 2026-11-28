YVV Open House

Remember when Thanksgiving weekend was a little more low-key? Before every outing needed a reservation and a plan?



We’re bringing a bit of that back. Join us at Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a casual, no-frills Thanksgiving weekend open house. Stop by when you’re out and about, settle in with a glass of wine, and enjoy a little time at the vineyard.



We’ll be pouring wine by the glass, serving up warm mulled wine, and celebrating the release of our 2019 Pinot Noir Reserve — a lovely bottle to open as the days get shorter and the evenings get cozier. We’ll have complimentary cheese and crackers to snack on, too.



No reservations required, no big production. Just good wine, a few bites, and an easygoing place to take a break from the holiday bustle. Come by for a quick glass or sit and stay awhile. We’d love to see you!