Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Dec 28, 2019 9:30 am - 10:30 am

Yoga in the Hideaway

Start your Saturday off right with yoga in the Hideaway. Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through an hour-long, an adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight.

Class starts at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis joining us.
Return Yogis, your $20 flight will be waived with a 1 bottle purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.

 Fee: $10

