|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
|All Dates:
Yoga at the Vineyard with Rachael
Rachael has been teaching yoga for over seven years and is joining us for Saturday morning yoga this summer! Classes are donation based and will begin at 10:30am. Come strike a pose!
