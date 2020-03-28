|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Yoga
Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through a hour-long, adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight. Class starts at 9:30-10:30am! Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis joining us. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.
Fee: $10
Enjoy a morning of yoga and wine in our Hideaway the last Saturday of every month!