Yoga

Every last Saturday of the month, Jessica Bogh of Four Elements Yoga will lead you through a hour-long, adaptable practice that will leave you feeling stretched, refreshed, and ready to enjoy a complimentary wine flight. Class starts at 9:30-10:30am! Drop-in class; $10 per person at the door, includes a Classic Tasting Flight for first time Yogis joining us. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.

Fee: $10