 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://eolahillswinery.com/event/thanksgiving-2019/
All Dates:Dec 16, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Yoga + Wine

Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars for this special winery edition of detox and retox with your favorite Yoga + Beer instructors.



Cost:

By donation, pay what you can for class (suggested $5 per yogi).


Things to know:

All-ages, all-levels are welcome.
Please arrive 5-10 minutes early.
Bring your own mat, extras are available to borrow.
Wine is available for purchase after class in the Tasting Room.
Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack!

 

Fee: $Donation Based

Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars for this special winery edition of detox and retox with your favorite Yoga + Beer instructors. Cost:By donation, pay what you can for class (suggested $5 per yogi). Things to know:All-ages, all-levels are welcome.Please arrive 5-10 minutes early.Bring your own mat, extras are available to borrow.Wine is available for purchase after class in the Tasting Room. Yogis are invited ...
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable