Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://eolahillswinery.com/event/thanksgiving-2019/
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Yoga + Wine

Shake off the turkey gravy with Eola Hills Wine Cellars and join us for some wine & wellness during this hour class that is suitable for all ages and levels. Mimosas and wine available for purchase.
Cost:
• By donation, pay what you can for class (suggested $5 per yogi).

Things to know:
• All-ages, all-levels are welcome.
• Please arrive 5-10 minutes early.
• Bring your own mat, extras are available to borrow.
• Wine is available for purchase after class in the Tasting Room.
• Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack!

 

Fee: $Donation Based

Shake off the turkey gravy with Eola Hills Wine Cellars!

Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
