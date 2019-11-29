Yoga + Wine

Shake off the turkey gravy with Eola Hills Wine Cellars and join us for some wine & wellness during this hour class that is suitable for all ages and levels. Mimosas and wine available for purchase.

Cost:

• By donation, pay what you can for class (suggested $5 per yogi).



Things to know:

• All-ages, all-levels are welcome.

• Please arrive 5-10 minutes early.

• Bring your own mat, extras are available to borrow.

• Wine is available for purchase after class in the Tasting Room.

• Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack!

Fee: $Donation Based