|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|Phone:
|(503)623-2405
|Email:
|events@eolahillswinecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://eolahillswinery.com/event/thanksgiving-2019/
|All Dates:
Yoga + Wine
Shake off the turkey gravy with Eola Hills Wine Cellars and join us for some wine & wellness during this hour class that is suitable for all ages and levels. Mimosas and wine available for purchase.
Cost:
• By donation, pay what you can for class (suggested $5 per yogi).
Things to know:
• All-ages, all-levels are welcome.
• Please arrive 5-10 minutes early.
• Bring your own mat, extras are available to borrow.
• Wine is available for purchase after class in the Tasting Room.
• Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack!
Fee: $Donation Based
