|Abbey Road Farm
|10290 NE Oak Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
|yamhillcarltonwine@gmail.com
|http://https://yamhillcarlton.org/product/harvest-dinner/
Yamhill-Carlton's First Annual Harvest Dinner
Celebrate a beautiful vintage in Yamhill-Carlton! Join us at our first annual Harvest Dinner with wineries from Yamhill Carlton AVA, benefitting our local food pantry, the YC Storehouse.
Share a table and stories with Yamhill-Carlton winemakers and toast to a fruitful harvest with special bottles of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and more. The evening starts with a wine tasting reception, followed by a seasonal, family-style dinner paired with library wines.
More than twenty wineries will participate in the festivities—we hope you’ll be there, too!
Saturday, November 5
Abbey Road Farm, Carlton Oregon
5:30 pm Walk-around tasting with passed appetizers
6:30 pm Dinner
$200 per person
