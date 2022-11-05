Yamhill-Carlton's First Annual Harvest Dinner

Celebrate a beautiful vintage in Yamhill-Carlton! Join us at our first annual Harvest Dinner with wineries from Yamhill Carlton AVA, benefitting our local food pantry, the YC Storehouse.



Share a table and stories with Yamhill-Carlton winemakers and toast to a fruitful harvest with special bottles of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and more. The evening starts with a wine tasting reception, followed by a seasonal, family-style dinner paired with library wines.



More than twenty wineries will participate in the festivities—we hope you’ll be there, too!



Saturday, November 5

Abbey Road Farm, Carlton Oregon

5:30 pm Walk-around tasting with passed appetizers

6:30 pm Dinner

$200 per person

