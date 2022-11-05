 Calendar Home
Location:Abbey Road Farm
Map:10290 NE Oak Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Email:yamhillcarltonwine@gmail.com
Website:http://https://yamhillcarlton.org/product/harvest-dinner/
Nov 5, 2022 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Yamhill-Carlton's First Annual Harvest Dinner

Celebrate a beautiful vintage in Yamhill-Carlton! Join us at our first annual Harvest Dinner with wineries from Yamhill Carlton AVA, benefitting our local food pantry, the YC Storehouse.

Share a table and stories with Yamhill-Carlton winemakers and toast to a fruitful harvest with special bottles of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and more. The evening starts with a wine tasting reception, followed by a seasonal, family-style dinner paired with library wines.

More than twenty wineries will participate in the festivities—we hope you’ll be there, too!

Saturday, November 5
Abbey Road Farm, Carlton Oregon
5:30 pm Walk-around tasting with passed appetizers
6:30 pm Dinner
$200 per person

 

Fee: $200

Celebrate a beautiful vintage in Yamhill-Carlton with a Harvest Dinner and paired wines.

Abbey Road Farm
Abbey Road Farm 10290 10290 NE Oak Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
