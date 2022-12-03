|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/314538/9th-annual-wreath-making-event-1100-am-100-pm
|All Dates:
Wreath Making Class
Please join us for the 9th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 3, Sunday, December 4, or Saturday, December 10, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine tastings and wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room following the event.
Reservations are required.
This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.
Fee: $25
Come out for our annual wreath making class!