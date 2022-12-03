Wreath Making Class

Please join us for the 9th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 3, Sunday, December 4, or Saturday, December 10, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.



We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine tastings and wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room following the event.



Reservations are required.



This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

Fee: $25