 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/314538/9th-annual-wreath-making-event-1100-am-100-pm
All Dates:Dec 3, 2022 - Dec 10, 2022 11 am - 1 pm 12/3, 12/4 and 12/10

Wreath Making Class

Please join us for the 9th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 3, Sunday, December 4, or Saturday, December 10, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine tastings and wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room following the event.

Reservations are required.

This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

 

Fee: $25

Come out for our annual wreath making class!

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
December (2022)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable