Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Oct 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

World of Wine: Unlock the Mystery of Food Pairing

Join us for an extra special World of Wine experience you won’t want to miss! We are thrilled to partner with Willow PDX who will be crafting a 3-course meal paired with an exclusive selection of Dobbes wines (with a few surprises!) – all to help you unlock the mystery of food and wine pairing.

Fee: $95

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

