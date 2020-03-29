 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/100891/world-of-wine-wine-meets-music-here-and-there
All Dates:Mar 29, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

World of Wine Meets Music: Here & There

A glass of wine can transport you to a memory. A special song can take you back in time. Wine and music are natural partners and with the right combination – magic is made! Join us in our barrel room for a trip around the world through music and wine; the ‘class’ will consist of thought provoking wines and tunes to get your day started right, as well as just the right light bites from local purveyors. Bring your friends and your sense of adventure as our wine educator, Toni Harris takes you from HERE, to THERE.

 

Fee: $60

Enjoy a day of music and wine at Dobbes Family Estate, led by our wine educator, Toni Harris!

