World of Wine Meets Music: Here & There

A glass of wine can transport you to a memory. A special song can take you back in time. Wine and music are natural partners and with the right combination – magic is made! Join us in our barrel room for a trip around the world through music and wine; the ‘class’ will consist of thought provoking wines and tunes to get your day started right, as well as just the right light bites from local purveyors. Bring your friends and your sense of adventure as our wine educator, Toni Harris takes you from HERE, to THERE.

Fee: $60