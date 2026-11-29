Words & Wine: A book fair Pop Up

Kick off your holiday shopping by supporting local authors, independent books, and small businesses at Words & Wine at Hip Chicks do Wine!



Friday, November 28 | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, November 29 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM



We're bringing together 17 talented local authors and Jan's Books for a two-day holiday book pop-up filled with stories, conversation, and unique gifts. Whether you're searching for the perfect mystery, romance, fantasy, memoir, children's book, or your next favorite read, you'll find plenty of signed books and meet the authors who wrote them.



While you browse, enjoy a tasting of our award-winning wines, sip wine by the glass, or share a bottle with friends. We'll also be serving our seasonal favorite—Holiday Mulled Wine—to keep you warm as you shop.



🎁 Holiday Raffle

Register online for this free event and receive one complimentary raffle ticket when you check in!



Want more chances to win? Earn additional raffle tickets by:



Purchasing books from one of our featured local authors



Shopping with Jan's Books



Making a wine purchase at Hip Chicks do Wine



We'll be giving away multiple raffle prizes each day, featuring unique packages filled with books and goodies from our participating authors, along with gift cards to local independent bookstores. Every prize package will be different, so there are plenty of reasons to enter!



You do not need to be present to win.



Make a day of it by discovering great books, supporting local creators, and checking a few names off your holiday gift list—all while enjoying a relaxing afternoon at Portland's Best Urban Winery.



Admission is free.



Support local. Shop small. Sip local. Read local. We can't wait to celebrate the start of the holiday season with you!