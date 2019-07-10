 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:hospitality@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/visit-us/event
All Dates:Jul 10, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wood-Fired Wednesday | July

Join us for the second Wood-Fired Wednesday of the year on July 10, 2019: From 4-7pm, enjoy our fine wines while the Red Hills Market pizza truck brings the season to your pizza pie. Relax, and enjoy our extraordinary view of the Willamette Valley.

It's going to be a beautiful summer evening. As usual, seating is on a first come first served basis, so arrive early to claim your table!

Join us for the second Wood-Fired Wednesday of the year on July 10, 2019: From 4-7pm, enjoy our fine wines while the Red Hills Market pizza truck brings the season to your pizza pie. Relax, and enjoy our extraordinary view of the Willamette Valley.It's going to be a beautiful summer evening. As usual, seating is on a first come first served basis, so arrive early to claim your table!
Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Drouhin Oregon 97114 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable