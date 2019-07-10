Wood-Fired Wednesday | July

Join us for the second Wood-Fired Wednesday of the year on July 10, 2019: From 4-7pm, enjoy our fine wines while the Red Hills Market pizza truck brings the season to your pizza pie. Relax, and enjoy our extraordinary view of the Willamette Valley.



It's going to be a beautiful summer evening. As usual, seating is on a first come first served basis, so arrive early to claim your table!