Wood-Fired Wednesday | August

Join us for the LAST Wood-Fired Wednesday of 2019 on August 14, from 4-7pm. Enjoy our fine wines while the Red Hills Market pizza truck brings the season to your pizza pie. Relax, and enjoy our extraordinary view of the Willamette Valley.



It's going to be a beautiful summer evening. As usual, seating is on a first come first served basis, so arrive early to claim your table!